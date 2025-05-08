

San Juan, Puerto Rico - May 08, 2025 - ( SeaPRwire ) - At a launch event in San Juan, entrepreneur Furkat Kasimov presented his new book Don't Do This: A Guide to Business Survival, emphasizing how early mistake recognition is key to long-term company health. Entrepreneur and business strategist Furkat Kasimov announced the release of Don't Do This: A Guide to Business Survival , a candid examination of the errors that derail companies. Drawing on 20+ years of operational experience scaling ventures to $100 M revenue, the book dissects hiring, finance, and technology failures through 16 data-driven chapters. The work challenges conventional success narratives by analyzing missteps from real-world enterprises. Kasimov, who built a personal loan leads marketplace, LeadsMarket.com, without external funding, argues that business longevity requires studying collapse patterns as rigorously as growth strategies. "Survival is about recognizing them early enough to pivot," he states. This philosophy permeates case studies spanning fintech, manufacturing, and digital services. Released amid global economic instability, Don't Do This targets leaders wary of superficial advice. The book's hundreds of pre-orders and early 5-star Amazon reviews reflect demand for unvarnished insights. His analysis of nearly 150 business failures identifies recurring blind spots, including overreliance on charismatic leadership, misinterpretation of market signals, and neglect of cash-flow realities. One chapter details how even industry giants crumble by clinging to outdated playbooks. "The greatest threat is the refusal to audit your assumptions," Kasimov writes. An early review praises the guide's actionable frameworks over platitudes: "If you're new to business, this is a quick, easy, to-the-point guide that can help you avoid many common mistakes that businesses experience. As Kasimov points out, mistakes are inevitable. We can all learn from mistakes; we might as well let those mistakes be other people's! This guide also has a wealth of resources for those who want a deeper dive into the examples presented." With multilingual editions planned, Don't Do This aims to equip market leaders with preemptive crisis management tools. Kasimov's emphasis on "failure autopsies" aligns with growing academic interest in error-based learning models. The book is available globally through Amazon and Google Play Books, offering a stark alternative to sanitized success stories. As economic headwinds persist, Kasimov's book reframes survival as a skill forged through disciplined error analysis, resonating far beyond boardrooms. About Don't Do This: A Guide to Business Survival "Don't Do This: A Guide to Business Survival" highlights nearly 150 common business mistakes and provides actionable strategies to avoid them. Its hands-on guidance for scaling a business effectively sets the book apart. Furkat Kasimov offers valuable insights into global expansion, hiring with cultural awareness, and using AI to boost productivity, creating a clear roadmap for today's entrepreneurs. Contact Information Furkat Kasimov, Author Don't Do This: A Guide to Business Survival furkat@dontdothis.ai https://www.dontdothis.ai/ 08/05/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

