BREMEN, Germany, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunseeker has entered into an exclusive partnership with Bundesliga club SV Werder Bremen. The collaboration coincides with the appointment of Charles Ollivon as regional brand ambassador for France. Through these initiatives, Sunseeker aims to establish itself as a premium brand in wireless robotic lawn care across Germany and France, while redefining lawncare solutions for homeowners and professionals alike.

The partnership kicked off during the club's home match against VfL Wolfsburg, and the collaboration will initially run through the end of the 2026/27 season.

Klaus Filbry, the club's chief executive, said, "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Sunseeker. We believe that through comprehensive brand exposure during Bundesliga home matches, this collaboration will drive significant brand equity for Sunseeker in Germany."

As captain of RC Toulon and the French national rugby team (XV de France), Charles Ollivon brings a deep understanding of the game, highlighted by his championship performance in the 2023 European Challenge Cup. Since his youth, the green pitch has witnessed his exceptional ball-carrying skills.

Sunseeker's robotic lawn mowers share common traits with SV Werder Bremen's players and rugby star Charles Ollivon - they all demonstrate astonishing agility on the vibrant green pitch.

Torsten Bollweg, CEO of Sunseeker EMEA, commented: "As an emerging innovator in the outdoor power equipment industry, we are challenging legacy brands with cutting-edge technology, committed to reshaping the market landscape. SV Werder Bremen is not only a historic club with a lot of achievements national and international wise but also maintains strong local roots with a nationwide following in Germany. We appreciate the club's focus on sustainable long-term growth and look forward to creating lasting value together."

Earlier this year, Sunseeker held a successful brand event in Germany to announce its ambitious European expansion and showcased its core technologies: fully autonomous driving, efficient mowing, and all-terrain capabilities. As a leader in intelligent lawncare solutions, Sunseeker delivers over 2 million garden equipments annually and ranks among the Global Top 3 in robotic mower market share. Looking ahead, Sunseeker will increase R&D investment and sharpen its expertise in intelligent lawn care, reinforcing leadership in Germany and expanding its footprint across Europe, Asia, and North America.

About Sunseeker

Founded in 2009, Sunseeker is a global leader in intelligent lawn care, seamlessly blending tradition with cutting-edge technology to deliver efficient, user-friendly solutions. The company gained industry recognition for its pioneering first-generation wireless robotic mowers (2019-2023), setting new standards in automated lawn maintenance.

With a strong track record of innovation, Sunseeker continues to shape the future of robotics. In 2024, the company sold over 180,000 robotic mowers, contributing to its ambitious goal of producing 2 million units annually. This achievement has solidified Sunseeker's position as the third-largest player in the global robotics market.

Sunseeker operates 11 international branches and employs more than 400 R&D engineers. Backed by over 600 product patents and a commitment to continuous growth, the company remains at the forefront of smart outdoor technology.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2681345/SUN_SEEKEER_ELITE_OLLIVON6327.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2681346/SUN_SEEKEER_ELITE_OLLIVON6408.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sunseeker-robotics-named-exclusive-partner-of-sv-werder-bremen-with-smart-lawncare-solutions-302449781.html