Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 08.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
4 Kilometer-Bohrlöcher in Folge - und der Markt schläft noch?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3H3KP | ISIN: DE000A3H3KP5 | Ticker-Symbol:
Tradegate
07.05.25 | 17:21
103,25 Euro
-1,82 % -1,92
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
SV WERDER BREMEN GMBH & CO KG AA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SV WERDER BREMEN GMBH & CO KG AA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
104,00104,7509:03
PR Newswire
08.05.2025 09:24 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sunseeker Robotics Named Exclusive Partner of SV Werder Bremen with Smart Lawncare Solutions

Finanznachrichten News

BREMEN, Germany, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunseeker has entered into an exclusive partnership with Bundesliga club SV Werder Bremen. The collaboration coincides with the appointment of Charles Ollivon as regional brand ambassador for France. Through these initiatives, Sunseeker aims to establish itself as a premium brand in wireless robotic lawn care across Germany and France, while redefining lawncare solutions for homeowners and professionals alike.


The partnership kicked off during the club's home match against VfL Wolfsburg, and the collaboration will initially run through the end of the 2026/27 season.

Klaus Filbry, the club's chief executive, said, "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Sunseeker. We believe that through comprehensive brand exposure during Bundesliga home matches, this collaboration will drive significant brand equity for Sunseeker in Germany."

As captain of RC Toulon and the French national rugby team (XV de France), Charles Ollivon brings a deep understanding of the game, highlighted by his championship performance in the 2023 European Challenge Cup. Since his youth, the green pitch has witnessed his exceptional ball-carrying skills.

Sunseeker's robotic lawn mowers share common traits with SV Werder Bremen's players and rugby star Charles Ollivon - they all demonstrate astonishing agility on the vibrant green pitch.

Torsten Bollweg, CEO of Sunseeker EMEA, commented: "As an emerging innovator in the outdoor power equipment industry, we are challenging legacy brands with cutting-edge technology, committed to reshaping the market landscape. SV Werder Bremen is not only a historic club with a lot of achievements national and international wise but also maintains strong local roots with a nationwide following in Germany. We appreciate the club's focus on sustainable long-term growth and look forward to creating lasting value together."

Earlier this year, Sunseeker held a successful brand event in Germany to announce its ambitious European expansion and showcased its core technologies: fully autonomous driving, efficient mowing, and all-terrain capabilities. As a leader in intelligent lawncare solutions, Sunseeker delivers over 2 million garden equipments annually and ranks among the Global Top 3 in robotic mower market share. Looking ahead, Sunseeker will increase R&D investment and sharpen its expertise in intelligent lawn care, reinforcing leadership in Germany and expanding its footprint across Europe, Asia, and North America.

About Sunseeker

Founded in 2009, Sunseeker is a global leader in intelligent lawn care, seamlessly blending tradition with cutting-edge technology to deliver efficient, user-friendly solutions. The company gained industry recognition for its pioneering first-generation wireless robotic mowers (2019-2023), setting new standards in automated lawn maintenance.

With a strong track record of innovation, Sunseeker continues to shape the future of robotics. In 2024, the company sold over 180,000 robotic mowers, contributing to its ambitious goal of producing 2 million units annually. This achievement has solidified Sunseeker's position as the third-largest player in the global robotics market.

Sunseeker operates 11 international branches and employs more than 400 R&D engineers. Backed by over 600 product patents and a commitment to continuous growth, the company remains at the forefront of smart outdoor technology.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2681345/SUN_SEEKEER_ELITE_OLLIVON6327.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2681346/SUN_SEEKEER_ELITE_OLLIVON6408.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sunseeker-robotics-named-exclusive-partner-of-sv-werder-bremen-with-smart-lawncare-solutions-302449781.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.