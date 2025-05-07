Greenlight Capital Re: Greenlight Re Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Net Income Expands to $29.6 million Despite California Wildfire Losses,

Leading to Fully Diluted Book Value Per Share Growth of 5.1%

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLRE) ("Greenlight Re" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

First Quarter 2025 Highlights (all comparisons are to first quarter 2024 unless noted otherwise):

Gross premiums written increased 14.1% to $247.9 million;

Net premiums earned increased 4.3% to $168.5 million;

Net underwriting loss of $7.8 million, compared to net underwriting income of $3.4 million;

Combined ratio of 104.6%, compared to 97.9%;

Total investment income of $40.5 million, compared to $31.4 million;

Net income of $29.6 million, or $0.86 per diluted ordinary share, compared to net income of $27.0 million, or $0.78 per diluted ordinary share; and

Fully diluted book value per share increased 5.1% to $18.87, from $17.95 at December 31, 2024.





Greg Richardson, Chief Executive Officer of Greenlight Re, stated, "We delivered strong book value per share growth of 5.1% this quarter, driven by an outstanding return of 7.2% from our Solasglas investment portfolio despite challenging market conditions. These results more than offset the financial impact of the California wildfires, which contributed 14 combined ratio points for the quarter, in line with the preliminary loss estimates we previously disclosed."

David Einhorn, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said, "Our investment portfolio performed well during what appears to be the beginning of a bear market. We are positioning Solasglas to have low gross and net exposure as we ride out what should be a period of high volatility ahead of what we expect will be an improved investment opportunity set."

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call

Greenlight Re will host a live conference call to discuss its financial results on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Dial-in details:



U.S. toll free: 1-877-407-9753

International: 1-201-493-6739

The conference call can also be accessed via webcast at:

https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1714274&tp_key=429d07a808

A telephone replay will be available following the call through May 13, 2025. The replay of the call may be accessed by dialing 1-877-660-6853 (U.S. toll free) or 1-201-612-7415 (international), access code 13752944. An audio file of the call will also be available on the Company's website, www.greenlightre.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In presenting the Company's results, management has included fully diluted book value per share as a financial measure that is not calculated under standards or rules that comprise accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). This measure is referred to as a non-GAAP measure. The non-GAAP measure may be defined or calculated differently by other companies. Management believes the measure allows for a more thorough understanding of the Company's performance. The non-GAAP measure may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies and should be used to monitor our results and should be considered in addition to, and not viewed as a substitute for those measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliation of the measure to the most comparable GAAP figures is included in the attached financial information in accordance with Regulation G.

Forward-Looking Statements

GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share and share amounts) March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 (Unaudited) Assets Investments Investment in related party investment fund, at fair value $ 435,341 $ 387,144 Other investments 73,266 73,160 Total investments 508,607 460,304 Cash and cash equivalents 47,477 64,685 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 595,282 584,402 Reinsurance balances receivable (net of allowance for expected credit losses) 768,711 704,483 Loss and loss adjustment expenses recoverable (net of allowance for expected credit losses) 87,963 85,790 Deferred acquisition costs 96,759 82,249 Unearned premiums ceded 38,895 29,545 Other assets 8,402 4,765 Total assets $ 2,152,096 $ 2,016,223 Liabilities and equity Liabilities Loss and loss adjustment expense reserves $ 916,600 $ 860,969 Unearned premium reserves 384,311 324,551 Reinsurance balances payable 93,730 105,892 Funds withheld 21,825 21,878 Other liabilities 8,992 6,305 Debt 59,834 60,749 Total liabilities 1,485,292 1,380,344 Shareholders' equity Ordinary share capital (par value $0.10; issued and outstanding, 34,557,449) (2024: par value $0.10; issued and outstanding, 34,831,324) $ 3,456 $ 3,483 Additional paid-in capital 482,876 481,551 Retained earnings 180,472 150,845 Total shareholders' equity 666,804 635,879 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,152,096 $ 2,016,223

GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except percentages and per share amounts) Three months ended March 31 2025 2024 Underwriting results: Gross premiums written $ 247,945 $ 217,258 Gross premiums ceded (28,548 ) (23,181 ) Net premiums written 219,397 194,077 Change in net unearned premium reserves (50,934 ) (32,541 ) Net premiums earned $ 168,463 $ 161,536 Net loss and LAE incurred: Current year $ (118,666 ) $ (103,925 ) Prior year (4,218 ) (5,401 ) Net loss and LAE incurred (122,884 ) (109,326 ) Acquisition costs (46,866 ) (41,610 ) Underwriting expenses (6,358 ) (6,339 ) Deposit interest expense, net (149 ) (876 ) Net underwriting income (loss) $ (7,794 ) $ 3,385 Income from investment in Solasglas $ 32,197 $ 18,248 Net investment income 8,287 13,178 Total investment income $ 40,484 $ 31,426 Corporate and other expenses $ (4,672 ) $ (4,375 ) Foreign exchange gains (losses) 4,355 (1,649 ) Interest expense (1,464 ) (1,249 ) Income tax expense (1,282 ) (519 ) Net income $ 29,627 $ 27,019 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.87 $ 0.79 Diluted $ 0.86 $ 0.78 Underwriting ratios: Current year loss ratio 70.4 % 64.3 % Prior year reserve development ratio 2.5 % 3.3 % Loss ratio 72.9 % 67.6 % Acquisition cost ratio 27.8 % 25.8 % Composite ratio 100.7 % 93.4 % Underwriting expense ratio 3.9 % 4.5 % Combined ratio 104.6 % 97.9 %

The following tables present the Company's results by segment and on a consolidated basis:

GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LTD.

SEGMENT RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

(expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)

Three months ended March 31, 2025 Open Market Innovations Corporate Total Consolidated Gross premiums written $ 220,709 $ 27,466 $ (230 ) $ 247,945 Net premiums written $ 195,609 $ 23,971 $ (183 ) $ 219,397 Net premiums earned $ 149,641 $ 19,005 $ (183 ) $ 168,463 Net loss and LAE incurred (112,763 ) (10,346 ) 225 (122,884 ) Acquisition costs (40,881 ) (6,033 ) 48 (46,866 ) Other underwriting expenses (4,797 ) (1,561 ) - (6,358 ) Deposit interest expense, net (149 ) - - (149 ) Underwriting income (loss) (8,949 ) 1,065 90 (7,794 ) Net investment income 5,771 448 2,068 8,287 Corporate and other expenses - (572 ) (4,100 ) (4,672 ) Income from investment in Solasglas - - 32,197 32,197 Foreign exchange gains (losses) - - 4,355 4,355 Interest expense - - (1,464 ) (1,464 ) Income (loss) before income taxes $ (3,178 ) $ 941 $ 33,146 $ 30,909 Underwriting ratios: Loss ratio 75.4 % 54.4 % 123.0 % 72.9 % Acquisition cost ratio 27.3 % 31.7 % 26.2 % 27.8 % Composite ratio 102.7 % 86.1 % 149.2 % 100.7 % Underwriting expenses ratio 3.3 % 8.2 % - % 3.9 % Combined ratio 106.0 % 94.3 % 149.2 % 104.6 %

GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LTD.

SEGMENT RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

(expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)

Three months ended March 31, 2024 Open Market Innovations Corporate Total Consolidated Gross premiums written $ 187,061 $ 30,068 $ 129 $ 217,258 Net premiums written $ 167,716 $ 26,244 $ 117 $ 194,077 Net premiums earned $ 131,610 $ 20,197 $ 9,729 $ 161,536 Net loss and LAE incurred (86,700 ) (13,127 ) (9,499 ) (109,326 ) Acquisition costs (33,579 ) (6,053 ) (1,978 ) (41,610 ) Other underwriting expenses (5,478 ) (861 ) - (6,339 ) Deposit interest expense, net (876 ) - - (876 ) Underwriting income (loss) 4,977 156 (1,748 ) 3,385 Net investment income 12,616 (183 ) 745 13,178 Corporate and other expenses - (590 ) (3,785 ) (4,375 ) Income from investment in Solasglas 18,248 18,248 Foreign exchange gains (losses) (1,649 ) (1,649 ) Interest expense (1,249 ) (1,249 ) Income (loss) before income taxes $ 17,593 $ (617 ) $ 10,562 $ 27,538 Underwriting ratios: Loss ratio 65.9 % 65.0 % 97.6 % 67.6 % Acquisition cost ratio 25.5 % 30.0 % 20.3 % 25.8 % Composite ratio 91.4 % 95.0 % 117.9 % 93.4 % Underwriting expenses ratio 4.8 % 4.3 % - % 4.5 % Combined ratio 96.2 % 99.3 % 117.9 % 97.9 %

GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LTD.

KEY FINANCIAL MEASURES AND NON-GAAP MEASURES

Management uses certain key financial measures, some of which are not prescribed under U.S. GAAP rules and standards ("non-GAAP financial measures"), to evaluate our financial performance, financial position, and the change in shareholder value. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure, as defined in SEC Regulation G, is a numerical measure of a company's historical or future financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented under U.S. GAAP. We believe that these measures, which may be calculated or defined differently by other companies, provide consistent and comparable metrics of our business performance to help shareholders understand performance trends and facilitate a more thorough understanding of the Company's business. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed as substitutes for those determined under U.S. GAAP.

The key non-GAAP financial measure used in this news release is:

Fully diluted book value per share





This non-GAAP financial measure is described below.

Fully Diluted Book Value Per Share

Our primary financial goal is to increase fully diluted book value per share over the long term. We use fully diluted book value as a financial measure in our incentive compensation plan.

We believe that long-term growth in fully diluted book value per share is the most relevant measure of our financial performance because it provides management and investors a yardstick to monitor the shareholder value generated. Fully diluted book value per share may also help our investors, shareholders, and other interested parties form a basis of comparison with other companies within the property and casualty reinsurance industry. Fully diluted book value per share should not be viewed as a substitute for the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure, which in our view is the basic book value per share.

We calculate basic book value per share as (a) ending shareholders' equity, divided by (b) the total ordinary shares issued and outstanding, as reported in the consolidated financial statements. Fully diluted book value per share represents basic book value per share combined with any dilutive impact of in-the-money stock options (assuming net exercise) and all outstanding restricted stock units, "RSUs". We believe these adjustments better reflect the ultimate dilution to our shareholders.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the fully diluted book value per share to basic book value per share (the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure):