OTC Markets Group Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Delivering Revenue and Operating Income Growth

First Quarter 2025 Highlights:

Gross revenues of $30.4 million for the quarter, up 10% versus the prior year period

Operating income of $7.3 million for the quarter, up 9% versus the prior year period

Operating profit margin of 24.7%, versus 25.0% for the prior year period

Net income of $6.0 million, up 1% versus the prior year period, and quarterly diluted GAAP EPS of $0.50, up 2%

Total cash returned to shareholders during the quarter of $5.1 million, comprised of dividends of $2.2 million and repurchases of common stock of $2.9 million

Announcing second quarter 2025 dividend of $0.18 per share

548 OTCQX ® and 1,051 OTCQB ® companies at quarter end

14 graduates to a national securities exchange during the quarter

116 subscribers to OTC Link ECN as of March 31, 2025, up 4 versus March 31, 2024

141 unique OTC Link subscribers as of March 31, 2025, up 6 versus March 31, 2024

Approximately 56,000 average daily trades during the quarter versus approximately 34,000 during the prior year period

OTC Markets Group announced that in July 2025, it will launch OTCIDTM - a Basic Reporting Market for companies that meet a minimal current information standard and provide a management certification. The Pink Current Market will cease to exist

NEW YORK, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025.

"During the first quarter of 2025, we remained focused on overnight trading and the launch of the OTCID Basic Market," said R. Cromwell Coulson, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We continued to certify and connect subscribers to MOON ATSTM and OTC OvernightTM, and open distribution channels for our overnight data feeds. We are in constant communication with issuers, advisors, investors and our broker-dealer community as we move towards the July 1st OTCID launch date. We believe these key initiatives will increase the value of our regulated trading platforms for broker-dealers and improve the quality of our markets for investors."

"Our first quarter results highlighted the value of our diversified revenue streams and synergistic business lines," said Antonia Georgieva, Chief Financial Officer. "OTC Link revenues increased, supported by higher trading volume, with price increases and subscriber growth driving Market Data Licensing revenue growth. Our Corporate Services business saw sales improve but experienced a small decline in revenues due to a lower number of companies across our markets. We remain focused on our key initiatives and on driving growth in users and usage of our products."

First Quarter 2025 compared to First Quarter 2024

Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands, except shares and per share data) 2025 2024 % change $ change OTC Link $ 6,563 $ 5,397 22 % 1,166 Market data licensing 12,783 11,088 15 % 1,695 Corporate services 11,080 11,172 (1 %) (92 ) Gross Revenues 30,426 27,657 10 % 2,769 Net revenues 29,432 26,817 10 % 2,615 Revenues less transaction-based expenses 27,057 25,309 7 % 1,748 Operating expenses 19,783 18,610 6 % 1,173 Income from operations 7,274 6,699 9 % 575 Operating profit margin 24.7 % 25.0 % Income before provision for income taxes 7,424 6,874 8 % 550 Net income $ 6,040 $ 5,984 1 % 56 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.50 $ 0.49 2 % Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.81 $ 0.76 7 % Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 11,834,071 11,863,089 -

Gross revenues of $30.4 million, up 10% over the prior year quarter. Revenues less transaction-based expenses up 7%.

OTC Link revenues up 22%. Transaction-based revenues from OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB up 46% due to a higher volume of shares traded on those platforms. Contributing to the overall increase in OTC Link revenues were an increase in certain connectivity revenue due to growth in the number of connection licenses and higher QAP service revenue related to the higher volume of trading activity.

Market Data Licensing revenues up 15%. Redistributor-based revenues increased 19%, with professional user revenues increasing 20%, and non-professional user revenues increasing 45% quarter over quarter. Revenues from direct sold licenses increased 22% primarily due to price increases and growth in subscribers as well as certain one-time revenue recognized during the quarter. Revenues from data and compliance solutions declined slightly at 1%, with lower revenue from EDGAR Online partially offset by increases in revenues from data services and our Blue Sky data product.

Corporate Services revenues down 1%. Revenues from our OTCQB market declined 2%, reflecting a lower number of companies on the OTCQB market, offsetting price increases effective from the beginning of the year. Revenues from our OTCQX market and our Disclosure & News Service ® ("DNS") product increased 1% and 2%, respectively, in each case due to price increases offsetting a lower number of companies on the OTCQX markets or subscribing to DNS.

("DNS") product increased 1% and 2%, respectively, in each case due to price increases offsetting a lower number of companies on the OTCQX markets or subscribing to DNS. Operating expenses increased 6%. The increase was primarily driven by a 3% increase in compensation and benefits, 33% increase in professional and consulting fees, and 34% increase in general, administrative and other, primarily due to higher bad debt.

Operating income increased 9% and net income increased 1%, to $7.3 million and $6.0 million, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes non-cash stock-based compensation expense, increased 7% to $9.8 million, or $0.81 per adjusted diluted share.



Dividend Declaration - Quarterly Cash Dividend

OTC Markets Group announced today that its Board of Directors authorized and approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend is payable on June 18, 2025, to stockholders of record on June 4, 2025. The ex-dividend date is June 4, 2025.

Stock Buyback Program

The Company is authorized to purchase shares from time to time on the open market, from employees and consultants, and through block trades, in compliance with applicable law. During the first quarter of 2025, the Company purchased 55,522 shares at an average price of $52.8575 per share.

On March 11, 2025, the Board of Directors refreshed the Company's stock repurchase program, giving the Company authorization to repurchase up to 300,000 shares of the Company's Class A Common Stock.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing results prepared in accordance with GAAP, the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP results of operations, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted earnings per share that either exclude or include amounts that are described in the reconciliation table of GAAP to non-GAAP information provided at the end of this release. Non-GAAP financial measures do not replace and are not superior to the presentation of GAAP financial results but are provided to improve overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance. Management believes that this non-GAAP information is useful to both management and investors regarding certain additional financial and business trends related to the operating results. Management uses this non-GAAP information, along with GAAP information, in evaluating its historical operating performance.

First Quarter 2025 Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, during which management will discuss the financial results in further detail. The call and webcast may be accessed as follows:

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link®?Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC MARKETS GROUP INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except share and per share information) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 OTC Link $ 6,563 $ 5,397 Market data licensing 12,783 11,088 Corporate services 11,080 11,172 Gross revenues 30,426 27,657 Redistribution fees and rebates (994 ) (840 ) Net revenues 29,432 26,817 Transaction-based expenses (2,375 ) (1,508 ) Revenues less transaction-based expenses 27,057 25,309 Operating expenses Compensation and benefits 12,906 12,522 IT Infrastructure and information services 2,715 2,699 Professional and consulting fees 1,956 1,466 Marketing and advertising 343 263 Occupancy costs 638 585 Depreciation and amortization 660 653 General, administrative and other 565 422 Total operating expenses 19,783 18,610 Income from operations 7,274 6,699 Other income Other income 150 175 Income before provision for income taxes 7,424 6,874 Provision for income taxes 1,384 890 Net Income $ 6,040 $ 5,984 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.50 $ 0.50 Diluted $ 0.50 $ 0.49 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 11,756,815 11,705,383 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 11,834,071 11,863,089 Non-GAAP Reconciliation Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Net Income $ 6,040 $ 5,984 Excluding: Interest expense (income) (149 ) (175 ) Provision for income taxes 1,384 890 Depreciation and amortization 660 653 Stock-based compensation expense 1,881 1,826 Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,816 $ 9,178 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.81 $ 0.76 Note: We use non-GAAP financial measures of operating performance. Non-GAAP measures do not replace and are not superior to the presentation of our GAAP financial results, but are provided to improve overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance.