Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V.: Volaris Reports April 2025 Traffic Results: Load Factor of 82%

MEXICO CITY, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) ("Volaris" or "the Company"), the ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) serving Mexico, the United States, Central and South America, reports its April 2025 preliminary traffic results.

In April, Volaris' ASM capacity increased by 16.9% year-over-year, while RPMs for the month grew by 12.7%. Mexican domestic RPMs increased 12.9%, while international RPMs increased 12.2%. As a result, the load factor decreased by 3.1 percentage points year-over-year to 81.6%. During the month, Volaris transported 2.6 million passengers.

Enrique Beltranena, Volaris' President and CEO, said: "April figures reflect one of the most complex months to forecast capacity, given the macro volatility. We grew RPMs in both our domestic and international markets and, staying true to our ULCC model, proactively implemented competitive pricing strategies to sustain high occupancy levels while optimizing TRASM. Looking ahead, we continue to cautiously modulate growth, grounded in two guiding priorities: customer demand and sustained profitability."

Apr 2025 Apr 2024 Variance YTD Apr 2025 YTD Apr 2024 Variance RPMs (million, scheduled & charter) Domestic 1,596 1,413 12.9 % 6,132 5,742 6.8 % International 932 830 12.2 % 3,858 3,647 5.8 % Total 2,528 2,243 12.7 % 9,990 9,389 6.4 % ASMs (million, scheduled & charter) Domestic 1,836 1,568 17.1 % 6,944 6,336 9.6 % International 1,260 1,079 16.7 % 4,889 4,528 8.0 % Total 3,096 2,647 16.9 % 11,833 10,864 8.9 % Load Factor (%, RPMs/ASMs) Domestic 86.9 % 90.1 % (3.2) pp 88.3 % 90.6 % (2.3) pp International 73.9 % 76.9 % (3.0) pp 78.9 % 80.5 % (1.6) pp Total 81.6 % 84.7 % (3.1) pp 84.4 % 86.4 % (2.0) pp Passengers (thousand, scheduled & charter) Domestic 1,967 1,716 14.6 % 7,375 6,701 10.1 % International 649 563 15.4 % 2,659 2,501 6.3 % Total 2,616 2,278 14.8 % 10,034 9,202 9.0 %

The information included in this report has not been audited and does not provide information on the Company's future performance. Volaris' future performance depends on several factors. It cannot be inferred that any period's performance or its comparison year-over-year will indicate a similar performance in the future. Figures are rounded for convenience purposes.

Glossary

Revenue passenger miles (RPMs): Number of seats booked by passengers multiplied by the number of miles flown.

Available seat miles (ASMs): Number of seats available for passengers multiplied by the number of miles flown.

Load factor: RPMs divided by ASMs and expressed as a percentage.

Passengers: The total number of passengers booked on all flight segments.

