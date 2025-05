MUMBAI, INDIA, May 8, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The Future of Video India 2025 conference, held at the Trident Hotel Bandra Kurla, and part of the inaugural World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES), brought together over 120 industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers to discuss the transformative trends shaping India's media and entertainment landscape. The event, organized by the Asia Video Industry Association (AVIA), featured insightful sessions on regulatory frameworks, content creation, as well as distribution and monetisation strategies.Setting the tone for the day, the inaugural conversation led by Abhay Shanker Verma, Principal Advisor (Broadcasting & Cable Services), Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), focused on creating a regulatory framework to propel India's media and entertainment sector onto the global stage. Verma emphasized the importance of a level playing field and light-touch regulations to foster growth and innovation. He also reiterated India's ambitions to become a content hub, with the establishment of the Indian Institute of Creative Technology (IICT), aimed at equipping the next generation of digital creators to excel in the global digital content industry.Following this, Gaurav Banerjee, Managing Director & CEO of Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), declared ". . . the days of mediocre content is coming to an end" while sharing his vision for the future of SPNI and how it is pivoting to become first and foremost a content studio. He stressed the importance of authentic, quality, and unique storytelling and how SPNI was shifting from a traditional pay TV business model to a more diversified content distribution strategy, leveraging both broadcast and digital platforms to maximize monetization and reach. Banerjee also highlighted the exciting opportunities that lie ahead for content creators given the country's young population and rapid economic growth while AI was a transformative opportunity to enhance creativity and ensure safety for both creators and consumers.Vivek Couto, Managing & Executive Director of Media Partners Asia, then provided an overview of the significant transformations in India's premium video sector over the last year, foreseeing no further imminent consolidations. Couto shared that there was enough revenue in the pie for the top 7 to 8 players to grow, and while advertising had gone through tough times for premium video, the Connected TV (CTV) universe was going to be very important for the advertising industry. Couto also remarked that India was by far the most accessible growth opportunity in the world, and "we are just beginning to see the collaboration and cooperation needed to drive this industry forward."Kelly Day, Head of International & Vice President, Prime Video, shared their unique strategy of transforming Prime Video into a comprehensive entertainment hub, underscored by the evolving landscape of content consumption in India. Day emphasized the importance of offering a wide range of content to cater to diverse customer preferences. "We want to be the first place that people think of when they want to watch something. . . This idea of offering the best and biggest service is at the core of what Amazon offers around the world," said Day.Monika Shergill, Vice President - Content at Netflix India, also stressed the importance of creative excellence and innovation, with a commitment to fuelling emotional connections through bold and imaginative storytelling, shooting across thousands of states and cities to create a diverse slate. Winning the Indian market was certainly a priority, with the goal of taking the best Indian stories to the world. Innovation and consistency were not opposites, said Shergill, with Netflix maintaining consistency in quality while continuously innovating in both service and storytelling.Sushant Sreeram, Chief Marketing Officer at JioStar, also highlighted their platform's focus on emotional engagement, personalized content, and innovative monetization strategies to drive growth and retention. "An aspiration and ambition to get to 1 billion screens requires us to reimagine everything, from the way we market to our service and the content we offer," said Sreesam.The conference also focused on the future of premium video advertising in India, with panellists highlighting the transformative potential of CTV for advertisers. Vineet Rastogi, Director of Product - India & EMEA, INVIDI, said, "It is not a question of choosing between linear and streaming, it's about how to combine them." Saurabh Srivastava, COO - Digital, Shemaroo Entertainment, emphasized the need for a new mindset to fully leverage CTV's targeted and engaging capabilities. Clem Birdsall, Senior Publisher and Platform Director - APAC, Publica by IAS, also shared that programmatic buying offered more opportunities for advertisers compared to direct buying, which often has a higher entry threshold. However, Ranjana Mangla, SVP and Head of Ad Revenue, Sony LIV, Sony Pictures Networks India, underscored the challenges in building brand engagement in the CTV landscape, highlighting the need for a unified measurement system to ensure transparency. Surmising, Luke Smith, Senior Director - CTV & Online Video, APAC, PubMatic, opined that while TV has traditionally been effective for top-of-the-funnel brand advertisers, there are now unprecedented opportunities for all types of advertisers to leverage this medium."Closing off the event, Vynsley Fernandes, Whole-time Director, Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd & CEO, NXTDIGITAL unveiled his strategy for embracing digital transformation. Fernandes emphasized the importance of expanding broadband services and launching satellite initiatives to better serve remote areas, reflecting their commitment to adapting to evolving consumer demands and technological advancements. Future of Video India is proudly sponsored by Gold Sponsor Publica by IAS, and Silver Sponsors INVIDI, MEASAT and PubMatic. 