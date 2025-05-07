Constellation Software Inc. and Topicus.Com Inc. Announce Results for Topicus.com Inc. for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2025

TORONTO, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Topicus.com Inc. (TSXV:TOI) in a joint release with Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) today announced financial results for Topicus.com Inc. ("Topicus" or the "Company") for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. Please note that all amounts referred to in this press release are in Euros unless otherwise stated.

The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and the accompanying notes, our Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and the Annual Consolidated Financial Statements of Topicus.com Inc. for the year ended December 31, 2024, which we prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and the Company's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2024, which can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on Topicus.com Inc.'s website www.topicus.com. Additional information about Topicus.com Inc. is also available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

Q1 2025 Headlines:

Revenue increased 16% (4% organic growth) to €355.6 million compared to €306.6 million in Q1 2024.

Net income increased to €38.8 million (€0.30 on a diluted per share basis) from €28.3 million (€0.22 on a diluted per share basis).

Acquisitions were completed for aggregate cash consideration of €39.4 million (which includes acquired cash). Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of €20.9 million resulting in total consideration of €60.3 million.

On January 31, 2025, the Company purchased 8,300,029 shares in Asseco Poland S.A. ("Asseco") representing approximately 9.99% of the issued shares in Asseco. The shares were acquired at a price of 85 PLN per share for total consideration of €168.0 million. During the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company recorded a gain of €145.5 million within other comprehensive income reduced by transaction costs of €1.7 million.

Cash flows from operations ("CFO") increased €43.9 million to €271.4 million compared to €227.5 million in Q1 2024 representing an increase of 19%.

Free cash flow available to shareholders1 ("FCFA2S") increased €28.2 million to €161.7 million compared to €133.5 million in Q1 2024 representing an increase of 21%.

Total revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was €355.6 million, an increase of 16%, or €49.0 million, compared to €306.6 million for the comparable period in 2024. The increase is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions as the Company experienced organic growth of 4% in the quarter. Organic growth is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers.

Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 increased €10.5 million to €38.8 million compared to €28.3 million for the same period in 2024. On a per share basis, this translated into net income per basic and diluted share of €0.30 in the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to €0.22 for the same period in 2024.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, CFO increased €43.9 million to €271.4 million compared to €227.5 million for the same period in 2024 representing an increase of 19%.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, FCFA2S increased €28.2 million to €161.7 million compared to €133.5 million for the same period in 2024 representing an increase of 21%.



1. See Non-IFRS measures.

Non-IFRS Measures

Free cash flow available to shareholders "FCFA2S'' refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on other facilities, credit facility transaction costs, repayments of lease obligations, and property and equipment purchased, and includes interest and dividends received, and the proceeds from sale of interest rate caps. The portion of this amount applicable to non-controlling interests is then deducted. Topicus believes that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if Topicus does not make any acquisitions, or investments, and does not repay any debts. While Topicus could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, Topicus' objective is to invest all of our FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet Topicus' hurdle rate.

FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and, accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:

Three months ended March 31, 2025 2024 (€ in millions) Net cash flows from operating activities 271.4 227.5 Adjusted for: Interest paid on lease obligations (0.7 ) (0.5 ) Interest paid on other facilities (4.7 ) (3.2 ) Credit facility transaction costs (0.1 ) - Payments of lease obligations (6.8 ) (5.8 ) Property and equipment purchased (2.9 ) (2.7 ) Interest and dividends received 0.3 - 256.5 215.4 Less amount attributable to non-controlling interests (94.8 ) (81.9 ) Free cash flow available to shareholders 161.7 133.5 Due to rounding, certain totals may not foot.

Topicus.com Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Unaudited March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 March 31, 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash 296,307 206,157 254,599 Accounts receivable 171,142 142,791 175,767 Unbilled revenue 56,532 45,415 49,454 Inventories 5,539 4,930 4,516 Other assets 72,597 55,107 63,845 602,117 454,400 548,181 Non-current assets: Property and equipment 24,913 23,245 21,363 Right of use assets 79,736 75,666 63,054 Deferred income taxes 17,961 19,905 20,326 Equity securities 313,441 - - Other assets 11,026 11,983 13,437 Intangible assets 992,114 950,670 947,417 1,439,190 1,081,470 1,065,598 Total assets 2,041,307 1,535,870 1,613,779 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Topicus Revolving Credit Facility and current portion of term and other loans 258,927 225,718 265,221 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 289,077 250,361 227,130 Deferred revenue 378,732 166,593 343,430 Provisions 2,381 2,582 1,535 Acquisition holdback payables 17,353 13,073 13,808 Lease obligations 25,042 23,629 21,338 Income taxes payable 24,483 18,233 23,102 995,994 700,189 895,563 Non-current liabilities: Term and other loans 53,140 49,300 62,973 Deferred income taxes 153,437 145,911 148,142 Acquisition holdback payables 14,750 10,061 7,690 Lease obligations 55,895 53,188 42,748 Other liabilities 52,734 45,825 36,017 329,957 304,285 297,570 Total liabilities 1,325,951 1,004,474 1,193,133 Shareholders' Equity: Capital stock 39,412 39,412 39,412 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 98,780 5,584 3,016 Retained earnings 291,061 266,281 192,136 Non-controlling interests 286,103 220,119 186,082 715,356 531,396 420,646 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 2,041,307 1,535,870 1,613,779

Topicus.com Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (Loss) (In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Unaudited Three months ended March 31, 2025 2024 Revenue License 9,396 9,165 Professional services 82,305 75,005 Hardware and other 7,319 5,551 Maintenance and other recurring 256,575 216,848 355,595 306,568 Expenses Staff 197,889 173,116 Hardware 4,125 4,620 Third party license, maintenance and professional services 28,422 23,352 Occupancy 2,958 2,710 Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment 14,592 11,983 Professional fees 7,608 5,092 Other, net 5,626 4,305 Depreciation 9,376 8,012 Amortization of intangible assets 36,852 31,672 307,448 264,861 Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets - 633 Bargain purchase (gain) - (323 ) Finance and other (income) expenses (5,257 ) (473 ) Finance costs 6,189 5,471 931 5,309 Income (loss) before income taxes 47,216 36,398 Current income tax expense (recovery) 17,326 15,083 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (8,871 ) (6,998 ) Income tax expense (recovery) 8,456 8,085 Net income (loss) 38,761 28,314 Net income (loss) attributable to: Equity holders of Topicus 24,743 18,089 Non-controlling interests 14,018 10,225 Net income (loss) 38,761 28,314 Weighted average shares Basic shares outstanding 83,068,874 82,195,644 Diluted shares outstanding 129,841,819 129,841,819 Earnings (loss) per common share of Topicus Basic 0.30 0.22 Diluted 0.30 0.22

Topicus.com Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Unaudited Three months ended March 31, 2025 2024 Net income (loss) 38,761 28,314 Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss): Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other 1,296 1,926 Items that will not be reclassified to net income (loss): Changes in the fair value of equity investments at FVOCI 143,886 - Other comprehensive (loss) income for the period, net of income tax 145,182 1,926 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period 183,942 30,240 Total other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Equity holders of Topicus 93,197 625 Non-controlling interests 51,985 1,301 Total other comprehensive income (loss) 145,182 1,926 Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Equity holders of Topicus 117,940 18,714 Non-controlling interests 66,003 11,526 Total comprehensive income (loss) 183,942 30,240

Topicus.com Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency) (In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Unaudited Three months ended March 31, 2025 Capital Stock Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income Retained earnings Total Non-controlling interests Total equity Balance at January 1, 2025 39,412 5,584 266,281 311,277 220,119 531,396 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period: Net income (loss) - - 24,743 24,743 14,018 38,761 Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other, net of income tax and changes in the fair value of equity investments at FVOCI - 93,197 - 93,197 51,985 145,182 Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period - 93,197 - 93,197 51,985 145,182 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period - 93,197 24,743 117,940 66,003 183,942 Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity Other movements in non-controlling interests and equity - (0 ) 37 37 18 55 Dividends paid to non-controlling interests - - - - (38 ) (38 ) Balance at March 31, 2025 39,412 98,780 291,061 429,253 286,103 715,356

Topicus.com Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency) (In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Unaudited Three months ended March 31, 2024 Capital Stock Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income Retained earnings Total Non-controlling interests Total equity Balance at January 1, 2024 39,412 2,390 297,382 339,185 253,299 592,483 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period: Net income (loss) - - 18,089 18,089 10,225 28,314 Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other, net of income tax - 625 - 625 1,301 1,926 Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period - 625 - 625 1,301 1,926 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period - 625 18,089 18,714 11,526 30,240 Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity Other movements in non-controlling interests and equity - - 72 72 31 103 Exchange of Topicus Coop ordinary units held by non-controlling interests to subordinate voting shares of Topicus - - 4,235 4,235 (4,235 ) - Dividends paid to shareholders of the Company - - (127,641 ) (127,641 ) - (127,641 ) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests - - - - (74,539 ) (74,539 ) Balance at March 31, 2024 39,412 3,016 192,136 234,565 186,082 420,646