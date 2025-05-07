Anzeige
WKN: A0JM27 | ISIN: CA21037X1006
Tradegate
08.05.25 | 08:39
3.205,00 Euro
-0,77 % -25,00
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3.220,003.240,0010:21
3.205,003.240,0010:12
Constellation Software Inc. and Topicus.Com Inc. Announce Results for Topicus.com Inc. for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2025

Finanznachrichten News

TORONTO, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Topicus.com Inc. (TSXV:TOI) in a joint release with Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) today announced financial results for Topicus.com Inc. ("Topicus" or the "Company") for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. Please note that all amounts referred to in this press release are in Euros unless otherwise stated.

The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and the accompanying notes, our Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and the Annual Consolidated Financial Statements of Topicus.com Inc. for the year ended December 31, 2024, which we prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and the Company's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2024, which can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on Topicus.com Inc.'s website www.topicus.com. Additional information about Topicus.com Inc. is also available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

Q1 2025 Headlines:

  • Revenue increased 16% (4% organic growth) to €355.6 million compared to €306.6 million in Q1 2024.
  • Net income increased to €38.8 million (€0.30 on a diluted per share basis) from €28.3 million (€0.22 on a diluted per share basis).
  • Acquisitions were completed for aggregate cash consideration of €39.4 million (which includes acquired cash). Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of €20.9 million resulting in total consideration of €60.3 million.
  • On January 31, 2025, the Company purchased 8,300,029 shares in Asseco Poland S.A. ("Asseco") representing approximately 9.99% of the issued shares in Asseco. The shares were acquired at a price of 85 PLN per share for total consideration of €168.0 million. During the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company recorded a gain of €145.5 million within other comprehensive income reduced by transaction costs of €1.7 million.
  • Cash flows from operations ("CFO") increased €43.9 million to €271.4 million compared to €227.5 million in Q1 2024 representing an increase of 19%.
  • Free cash flow available to shareholders1 ("FCFA2S") increased €28.2 million to €161.7 million compared to €133.5 million in Q1 2024 representing an increase of 21%.

Total revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was €355.6 million, an increase of 16%, or €49.0 million, compared to €306.6 million for the comparable period in 2024. The increase is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions as the Company experienced organic growth of 4% in the quarter. Organic growth is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers.

Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 increased €10.5 million to €38.8 million compared to €28.3 million for the same period in 2024. On a per share basis, this translated into net income per basic and diluted share of €0.30 in the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to €0.22 for the same period in 2024.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, CFO increased €43.9 million to €271.4 million compared to €227.5 million for the same period in 2024 representing an increase of 19%.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, FCFA2S increased €28.2 million to €161.7 million compared to €133.5 million for the same period in 2024 representing an increase of 21%.

1. See Non-IFRS measures.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be "forward looking" statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Topicus or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Topicus assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

Non-IFRS Measures

Free cash flow available to shareholders "FCFA2S'' refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on other facilities, credit facility transaction costs, repayments of lease obligations, and property and equipment purchased, and includes interest and dividends received, and the proceeds from sale of interest rate caps. The portion of this amount applicable to non-controlling interests is then deducted. Topicus believes that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if Topicus does not make any acquisitions, or investments, and does not repay any debts. While Topicus could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, Topicus' objective is to invest all of our FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet Topicus' hurdle rate.

FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and, accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:

Three months ended March 31,
2025 2024
(€ in millions)
Net cash flows from operating activities 271.4 227.5
Adjusted for:
Interest paid on lease obligations (0.7)(0.5)
Interest paid on other facilities (4.7)(3.2)
Credit facility transaction costs (0.1)-
Payments of lease obligations (6.8)(5.8)
Property and equipment purchased (2.9)(2.7)
Interest and dividends received 0.3 -
256.5 215.4
Less amount attributable to
non-controlling interests (94.8)(81.9)
Free cash flow available to shareholders 161.7 133.5
Due to rounding, certain totals may not foot.

About Topicus.com Inc.

Topicus' subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOI". Topicus acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CSU". Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

For further information:
Jamal Baksh
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 861-9677
info@topicus.com
www.topicus.com

SOURCE: TOPICUS.COM INC.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Topicus.com Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
Unaudited
March 31, 2025December 31, 2024March 31, 2024
Assets
Current assets:
Cash 296,307206,157254,599
Accounts receivable 171,142142,791175,767
Unbilled revenue 56,53245,41549,454
Inventories 5,5394,9304,516
Other assets 72,59755,10763,845
602,117454,400548,181
Non-current assets:
Property and equipment 24,91323,24521,363
Right of use assets 79,73675,66663,054
Deferred income taxes 17,96119,90520,326
Equity securities 313,441--
Other assets 11,02611,98313,437
Intangible assets992,114950,670947,417
1,439,1901,081,4701,065,598
Total assets 2,041,3071,535,8701,613,779
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Topicus Revolving Credit Facility and current portion of term and other loans258,927225,718265,221
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 289,077250,361227,130
Deferred revenue 378,732166,593343,430
Provisions 2,3812,5821,535
Acquisition holdback payables 17,35313,07313,808
Lease obligations 25,04223,62921,338
Income taxes payable 24,48318,23323,102
995,994700,189895,563
Non-current liabilities:
Term and other loans 53,14049,30062,973
Deferred income taxes 153,437145,911148,142
Acquisition holdback payables 14,75010,0617,690
Lease obligations 55,89553,18842,748
Other liabilities 52,73445,82536,017
329,957304,285297,570
Total liabilities 1,325,9511,004,4741,193,133
Shareholders' Equity:
Capital stock 39,41239,41239,412
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 98,7805,5843,016
Retained earnings 291,061266,281192,136
Non-controlling interests 286,103220,119186,082
715,356531,396420,646
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 2,041,3071,535,8701,613,779
Topicus.com Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (Loss)
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
Unaudited
Three months ended March 31,
2025 2024
Revenue
License 9,396 9,165
Professional services 82,305 75,005
Hardware and other 7,319 5,551
Maintenance and other recurring 256,575 216,848
355,595 306,568
Expenses
Staff 197,889 173,116
Hardware 4,125 4,620
Third party license, maintenance and professional services 28,422 23,352
Occupancy 2,958 2,710
Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment 14,592 11,983
Professional fees 7,608 5,092
Other, net 5,626 4,305
Depreciation 9,376 8,012
Amortization of intangible assets 36,852 31,672
307,448 264,861
Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets - 633
Bargain purchase (gain) - (323)
Finance and other (income) expenses (5,257) (473)
Finance costs 6,189 5,471
931 5,309
Income (loss) before income taxes 47,216 36,398
Current income tax expense (recovery) 17,326 15,083
Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (8,871) (6,998)
Income tax expense (recovery) 8,456 8,085
Net income (loss) 38,761 28,314
Net income (loss) attributable to:
Equity holders of Topicus 24,743 18,089
Non-controlling interests 14,018 10,225
Net income (loss) 38,761 28,314
Weighted average shares
Basic shares outstanding 83,068,874 82,195,644
Diluted shares outstanding 129,841,819 129,841,819
Earnings (loss) per common share of Topicus
Basic 0.30 0.22
Diluted 0.30 0.22
Topicus.com Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
Unaudited
Three months ended March 31,
2025 2024
Net income (loss) 38,761 28,314
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss):
Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other 1,296 1,926
Items that will not be reclassified to net income (loss):
Changes in the fair value of equity investments at FVOCI 143,886 -
Other comprehensive (loss) income for the period, net of income tax 145,182 1,926
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period 183,942 30,240
Total other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:
Equity holders of Topicus 93,197 625
Non-controlling interests 51,985 1,301
Total other comprehensive income (loss) 145,182 1,926
Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:
Equity holders of Topicus 117,940 18,714
Non-controlling interests 66,003 11,526
Total comprehensive income (loss) 183,942 30,240
Topicus.com Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
Unaudited
Three months ended March 31, 2025
Capital StockAccumulated other comprehensive (loss) incomeRetained earningsTotalNon-controlling interestsTotal equity
Balance at January 1, 202539,4125,584 266,281311,277220,119 531,396
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period:
Net income (loss)-- 24,74324,74314,018 38,761
Foreign currency translation differences from
foreign operations and other, net of income tax and
changes in the fair value of equity investments at FVOCI-93,197 -93,19751,985 145,182
Total other comprehensive income (loss)
for the period-93,197 -93,19751,985 145,182
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period-93,197 24,743117,94066,003 183,942
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity
Other movements in non-controlling interests and equity-(0)373718 55
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests-- --(38)(38)
Balance at March 31, 202539,41298,780 291,061429,253286,103 715,356
Topicus.com Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
Unaudited
Three months ended March 31, 2024
Capital StockAccumulated other comprehensive (loss) incomeRetained earningsTotalNon-controlling interestsTotal equity
Balance at January 1, 202439,4122,390297,382 339,185 253,299 592,483
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period:
Net income (loss)--18,089 18,089 10,225 28,314
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Foreign currency translation differences from
foreign operations and other, net of income tax-625- 625 1,301 1,926
Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period-625- 625 1,301 1,926
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period-62518,089 18,714 11,526 30,240
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity
Other movements in non-controlling interests and equity--72 72 31 103
Exchange of Topicus Coop ordinary units held by non-controlling interests to subordinate voting shares of Topicus--4,235 4,235 (4,235)-
Dividends paid to shareholders of the Company--(127,641)(127,641)- (127,641)
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests--- - (74,539)(74,539)
Balance at March 31, 202439,4123,016192,136 234,565 186,082 420,646
Topicus.com Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
Unaudited
Three months ended March 31,
2025 2024
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities:
Net income (loss) 38,761 28,314
Adjustments for:
Depreciation 9,376 8,012
Amortization of intangible assets 36,852 31,672
Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets - 633
Bargain purchase (gain) - (323)
Finance and other expenses (income) (5,257) (473)
Finance costs 6,189 5,471
Income tax expense (recovery) 8,456 8,085
Change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities
exclusive of effects of business combinations 190,533 155,008
Transaction costs associated with equity securities classified as FVOCI (1,659) -
Income taxes (paid) received (11,803) (8,901)
Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities 271,446 227,497
Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:
Interest paid on lease obligations (663) (457)
Interest paid on other facilities (4,708) (3,161)
Net increase (decrease) in Topicus Revolving Credit Facility 30,000 105,000
Proceeds from issuance of term and other loans 18,010 816
Repayments of term and other loans (10,585) (3,684)
Credit facility transaction costs (91) -
Payments of lease obligations (6,828) (5,817)
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (38) (74,539)
Dividends paid to shareholders of the Company - (127,641)
Net cash flows from (used in) in financing activities 25,098 (109,483)
Cash flows from (used in) investing activities:
Acquisition of businesses (39,413) (36,542)
Cash obtained with acquired businesses 7,934 7,024
Post-acquisition settlement payments, net of receipts (6,299) (4,214)
Purchase of equity securities of Asseco Poland S.A. (167,977) -
(Increase) decrease in restricted cash (425) (6,000)
Interest, dividends and other proceeds received 255 -
Property and equipment purchased (2,898) (2,655)
Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities (208,823) (42,386)
Effect of foreign currency on
cash and cash equivalents 2,428 (88)
Increase (decrease) in cash 90,150 75,540
Cash, beginning of period 206,157 179,059
Cash, end of period 296,307 254,599

