GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.05.2025 23:48 Uhr
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dundee Precious Metals, Inc.: Dundee Precious Metals Announces Voting Results from 2025 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Finanznachrichten News

TORONTO, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSX: DPM) ("DPM" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders, which was held via live webcast on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

A total of 132,500,374 common shares were voted at the meeting, representing approximately 77.83% of the outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, as follows:

Election of Directors

The shareholders elected each of the following director nominees listed in the Company's management information circular. Details of the voting results are set out below:

NameVotes in Favour% ForVotes Against% Against
Dr. Nicole Adshead-Bell128,441,16298.651,759,2091.35
Robert M. Bosshard128,024,48598.332,175,8851.67
Jaimie Donovan128,307,12498.551,893,2471.45
Kalidas Madhavpeddi128,296,02598.541,904,3451.46
Juanita Montalvo128,155,32098.432,045,0511.57
David Rae129,854,52699.73345,8440.27
Marie-Anne Tawil128,443,56498.651,756,8071.35


Appointment of Auditor

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was appointed as auditor of the Company and the directors of the Company were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditors. Details of the voting results are set out below:

Total Votes% of Votes Cast
Votes in Favour121,668,46291.82
Votes Withheld10,831,9128.18

Approval of the Shareholder Rights Plan

The ordinary resolution approving the Company's Shareholder Rights Plan was passed. Details of the voting results are set out below:

Total Votes% of Votes Cast
Votes in Favour125,650,35996.51
Votes Against4,549,9813.49


Approach to Executive Compensation

The advisory resolution was passed at the meeting, demonstrating significant shareholder support for the Company's approach to executive compensation. Details of the voting results are set out below:

Total Votes% of Votes Cast
Votes in Favour128,947,68299.04
Votes Against1,252,6880.96


About Dundee Precious Metals Inc.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. is a Canadian-based international gold mining company with operations and projects located in Bulgaria, Serbia and Ecuador. Our strategic objective is to become a mid-tier precious metals company, which is based on sustainable, responsible and efficient gold production from our portfolio, the development of quality assets, and maintaining a strong financial position to support growth in mineral reserves and production through disciplined strategic transactions. This strategy creates a platform for robust growth to deliver above-average returns for our shareholders. DPM's shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol: DPM).

For further information please contact:

Jennifer Cameron
Director, Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 219-6177
jcameron@dundeeprecious.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
