Dundee Precious Metals, Inc.: Dundee Precious Metals Announces Voting Results from 2025 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSX: DPM) ("DPM" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders, which was held via live webcast on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

A total of 132,500,374 common shares were voted at the meeting, representing approximately 77.83% of the outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, as follows:

Election of Directors

The shareholders elected each of the following director nominees listed in the Company's management information circular. Details of the voting results are set out below:

Name Votes in Favour % For Votes Against % Against Dr. Nicole Adshead-Bell 128,441,162 98.65 1,759,209 1.35 Robert M. Bosshard 128,024,485 98.33 2,175,885 1.67 Jaimie Donovan 128,307,124 98.55 1,893,247 1.45 Kalidas Madhavpeddi 128,296,025 98.54 1,904,345 1.46 Juanita Montalvo 128,155,320 98.43 2,045,051 1.57 David Rae 129,854,526 99.73 345,844 0.27 Marie-Anne Tawil 128,443,564 98.65 1,756,807 1.35



Appointment of Auditor

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was appointed as auditor of the Company and the directors of the Company were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditors. Details of the voting results are set out below:

Total Votes % of Votes Cast Votes in Favour 121,668,462 91.82 Votes Withheld 10,831,912 8.18



Approval of the Shareholder Rights Plan

The ordinary resolution approving the Company's Shareholder Rights Plan was passed. Details of the voting results are set out below:

Total Votes % of Votes Cast Votes in Favour 125,650,359 96.51 Votes Against 4,549,981 3.49



Approach to Executive Compensation

The advisory resolution was passed at the meeting, demonstrating significant shareholder support for the Company's approach to executive compensation. Details of the voting results are set out below:

Total Votes % of Votes Cast Votes in Favour 128,947,682 99.04 Votes Against 1,252,688 0.96



About Dundee Precious Metals Inc.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. is a Canadian-based international gold mining company with operations and projects located in Bulgaria, Serbia and Ecuador. Our strategic objective is to become a mid-tier precious metals company, which is based on sustainable, responsible and efficient gold production from our portfolio, the development of quality assets, and maintaining a strong financial position to support growth in mineral reserves and production through disciplined strategic transactions. This strategy creates a platform for robust growth to deliver above-average returns for our shareholders. DPM's shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol: DPM).

