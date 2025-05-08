MISTRAS Group, Inc.: MISTRAS Announces First Quarter 2025 Results

Reinvigorated senior leadership with recently on-boarded, high-caliber positions with proven industry experience, to focus on delivering value to customers

Integrated Data Solutions capabilities for customers worldwide combining data-centric services, software solutions, and technology, to evolve a scalable, full life cycle asset protection ecosystem

Unified accredited laboratories with integrated service capabilities, to significantly reduce cycle times, increase speed to market and simplify quality assurance across Aerospace and Defense platform

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MISTRAS Group, Inc. (MG: NYSE), a leading "one source" multinational provider of integrated technology-enabled asset protection solutions, reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Highlights for the First Quarter 2025*

Revenue of $161.6 million, a decrease of 12.4%

Gross profit of $40.9 million, with gross profit margin of 25.3%, an increase of 30 basis points

Selling, general, and administrative ("SG&A") expenses of $35.7 million, down 1.7%

Net loss of $3.2 million inclusive of Special items of $3.6 million, with Adjusted EBITDA of $12.0 million

Net cash provided by operating activities of $5.6 million, an increase of $5.0 million



*All comparisons are consolidated and versus the equivalent prior year period, unless otherwise noted and give effect to the reclassification of certain overhead and personnel expenses in the consolidated statement of income (loss) from SG&A to cost of revenue. Please see the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and additional information about the non-GAAP financial measures set forth in tables attached to this press release.

Natalia Shuman, President and Chief Executive Officer commented "despite the larger than anticipated year-over-year decline in revenue driven by overall market uncertainty, we were nevertheless able to rapidly calibrate costs and expenses down during the first quarter to our revenue level, in order to preserve our operational metrics. With a continued focus on cost and expense management, including a reduction in our administrative support functional costs, and coupled with anticipated revenue growth across all primary industries, we are confident these drivers will provide an improvement in key profitability measures over the remainder of the year."

Ms. Shuman continued, "we are closely monitoring potential industry headwinds caused by global market uncertainty driven by our customers' reactions to tariffs and other market conditions, changes to U.S. trade policy and other market conditions, and the potential impact this could have on our global businesses. We are well positioned to maintain share in the primary industries we serve by leveraging our proprietary technological advantages and testing methods. We are also focusing on our other existing end markets such as Industrials, Infrastructure, & Other Process Industries, where our testing and inspection services as well as data analytics would be enablers to drive growth in the future."

For the first quarter of 2025, consolidated revenue was $161.6 million, a decrease of 12.4% from the first quarter of 2024. This decline was primarily driven by a $16.6 million decrease in Oil & Gas market revenues and declines in other key markets due to macroeconomic demand factors, which was partially offset by growth in the Industrials market. The overall Oil & Gas revenue decline was primarily driven by modest spring turnaround activity as anticipated, along with unexpected softness in demand in the Midstream sector.

Although gross profit declined in the first quarter of 2025, gross profit margin nevertheless increased 30 basis points. This improvement was due to lower healthcare claims expense in the current year period and a favorable sales mix.

The Company's results reflect certain overhead and personnel expenses which have been reclassified in the Consolidated Statements of Income (loss) from SG&A to Cost of Revenue, as it is determined this reclassification would be preferable as it provides greater transparency regarding the true cost of the Company's revenue and aligns with how the business is managed. These overhead and personnel costs, which were determined to be directly related to the Company's delivery of services, are generally variable to revenue being recognized and results in gross profit that fully encompasses all costs necessary to generate that revenue. The reclassification recorded within the financials was $6.0 million and $4.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024.

SG&A in the first quarter of 2025 was $35.7 million, down $0.6 million or 1.7%, from the prior year comparable period despite adverse foreign exchange translation within SG&A of $0.9 million. This decrease in SG&A reflects the continued cost discipline and focus on calibration of overhead costs relative to the revenue level achieved.

The Company reported a quarterly net loss of $3.2 million, or ($0.10) per share, compared to a net income of $1.0 million or $0.03 per share in the prior year period. Net loss excluding Special Items (non-GAAP) was ($0.3) million, or ($0.01) per share for the first quarter of 2025, compared to a net income of $2.2 million, or $0.07 per share in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA was $12.0 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $16.2 million in the prior year period, a decline of 25.4%. Nevertheless, Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2025 was the second highest first quarter Adjusted EBITDA performance for the Company over the last five years.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

The Company's net cash provided by operating activities was $5.6 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $0.6 million in the prior year period. Free cash flow (non-GAAP) was negative $0.2 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to negative $5.3 million in the prior year period. The Company's improved free cash flow was primarily attributable to a favorable working capital reduction compared to the prior year period.

The Company's gross debt was $171.9 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $169.6 million as of December 31, 2024. The Company is typically a net borrower in the first quarter of each year and remains committed to using free cash flow to fund strategic capital expenditures and reduce debt throughout the remainder of 2025.

Reorganization and Other Costs

For the first quarter of 2025, the Company recorded $3.1 million of reorganization and other costs related to continued calibration of the Company's support, overhead, and other related costs.

2025 Outlook

The Company is not providing full year guidance for fiscal 2025 due to unprecedented market uncertainty as a result of tariffs, changes to U.S. trade policy and other market conditions and while the new CEO is still reviewing the Company's entire portfolio of businesses.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial information prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. (GAAP), this press release also contains adjusted financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and that we believe provide investors and management with supplemental information relating to the Company's operating performance and trends that facilitate comparisons between periods and with respect to trends and projected information. The term "Adjusted EBITDA" used in this release is a financial measure not calculated in accordance with GAAP and is defined by the Company as net income attributable to MISTRAS Group, Inc. plus: interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense, certain acquisition related costs (including transaction due diligence costs and adjustments to the fair value of contingent consideration), foreign exchange (gain) loss, non-cash impairment charges, reorganization and other costs and, if applicable, certain additional special items which are noted. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Loss) as computed under GAAP is set forth in a table attached to this press release. The Company also uses the term "free cash flow", a non-GAAP financial measure the Company defines as cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures (which is classified as an investing activity). The Company additionally uses the terms:

"Segment and Total Company Income (Loss) from Operations (GAAP) to Income (Loss) from Operations before Special Items (non-GAAP)", "Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) and Diluted EPS (GAAP) to Net Income Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP) and Diluted EPS Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP)" which reconciles the non-GAAP amounts to the GAAP financial measure. This press release also includes the term "net debt", a non-GAAP financial measure which the Company defines as the sum of the current and long-term portions of long-term debt, less cash and cash equivalents. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are also set forth in tables attached to this press release. Each of these non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as a performance or liquidity measure and should not be considered alternatives to Net Income (Loss) or any other measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Because Income (loss) from operations before special items and other non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release may not be calculated in the same manner by all companies, these measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data) March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024

ASSETS (unaudited) Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,536 $ 18,317 Accounts receivable, net 128,192 127,281 Inventories 14,141 14,485 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 15,104 12,387 Total current assets 175,973 172,470 Property, plant and equipment, net 82,796 80,892 Intangible assets, net 39,187 39,708 Goodwill 181,530 181,442 Deferred income taxes 6,351 6,267 Other assets 40,952 42,259 Total assets $ 526,789 $ 523,038 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 13,385 $ 11,128 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 85,485 85,233 Current portion of long-term debt 12,374 11,591 Current portion of finance lease obligations 5,735 5,317 Income taxes payable 573 1,656 Total current liabilities 117,552 114,925 Long-term debt, net of current portion 159,500 158,056 Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion 15,871 15,162 Deferred income taxes 2,093 1,973 Other long-term liabilities 32,772 34,027 Total liabilities 327,788 324,143 Commitments and contingencies Equity Preferred stock, 10,000,000 shares authorized - - Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 31,325,787 and 31,010,375 shares issued and outstanding 406 402 Additional paid-in capital 251,629 250,832 Accumulated deficit (13,170 ) (9,984 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (40,200 ) (42,682 ) Total Mistras Group, Inc. stockholders' equity 198,665 198,568 Noncontrolling interests 336 327 Total equity 199,001 198,895 Total liabilities and equity $ 526,789 $ 523,038

Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)

(in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended March 31,

2025 2024 Revenue $ 161,615 $ 184,442 Cost of revenue 115,286 132,355 Depreciation 5,437 5,934 Gross profit 40,892 46,153 Selling, general and administrative expenses 35,652 36,252 Environmental expense 540 - Reorganization and other costs 3,087 1,558 Research and engineering 299 343 Depreciation and amortization 2,326 2,447 (Loss) income from operations (1,012 ) 5,553 Interest expense 3,324 4,430 (Loss) income before (benefit) provision for income taxes (4,336 ) 1,123 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (1,168 ) 119 Net (loss) income (3,168 ) 1,004 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of taxes 18 9 Net (loss) income attributable to Mistras Group, Inc. $ (3,186 ) $ 995 Net (loss) income per common share Basic $ (0.10 ) $ 0.03 Diluted $ (0.10 ) $ 0.03 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 31,095 30,680 Diluted 31,095 31,356

Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Operating Data by Segment

(in thousands) Three months ended March 31,

2025 2024 Revenues North America $ 128,902 $ 150,349 International 33,214 33,047 Products and Systems 3,091 3,210 Corporate and eliminations (3,592 ) (2,164 ) $ 161,615 $ 184,442 Three months ended March 31,

2025 2024 Gross profit North America $ 30,165 $ 35,245 International 9,088 9,269 Products and Systems 1,623 1,613 Corporate and eliminations 16 26 $ 40,892 $ 46,153

Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Revenues by Category

(in thousands) Revenue by industry was as follows: Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 North America International Products &

Systems Corp/Elim Total

Oil & Gas $ 85,731 $ 10,646 $ 187 - $ 96,564 Aerospace & Defense 14,007 6,281 116 - 20,404 Industrials 11,688 6,517 365 - 18,570 Power Generation & Transmission 3,224 985 444 - 4,653 Other Process Industries 6,501 3,744 8 - 10,253 Infrastructure, Research & Engineering 3,701 2,562 958 - 7,221 Petrochemical 2,523 110 - - 2,633 Other 1,527 2,369 1,013 (3,592 ) 1,317 Total $ 128,902 $ 33,214 $ 3,091 $ (3,592 ) $ 161,615

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 North America International Products &

Systems Corp/Elim Total

Oil & Gas $ 103,027 $ 10,066 $ 72 - $ 113,165 Aerospace & Defense 15,375 6,732 11 - 22,118 Industrials 8,909 5,853 437 - 15,199 Power Generation & Transmission 3,592 1,682 578 - 5,852 Other Process Industries 7,928 3,933 39 - 11,900 Infrastructure, Research & Engineering 3,972 2,205 409 - 6,586 Petrochemical 3,813 531 - - 4,344 Other 3,733 2,045 1,664 (2,164 ) 5,278 Total $ 150,349 $ 33,047 $ 3,210 $ (2,164 ) $ 184,442

Oil & Gas Revenue by sub-industry was as follows: Three months ended March 31,

2025 2024 ($ in thousands)

Oil and Gas Revenue Upstream $ 40,251 $ 41,767 Midstream 15,808 21,392 Downstream 40,505 50,006 Total $ 96,564 $ 113,165

Consolidated Revenue by type was as follows: Three months ended March 31,

2025 2024 ($ in thousands)

Field Services $ 110,175 $ 126,355 Shop Laboratories 15,029 17,195 Data Analytical Solutions 13,981 15,539 Other 22,430 25,353 Total $ 161,615 $ 184,442

Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Reconciliation of Segment and Total Company Income (Loss) from Operations (GAAP) to

Income (Loss) from Operations before Special Items (non-GAAP)

(in thousands) Three months ended March 31,

2025 2024 North America: Income from operations (GAAP) $ 6,515 $ 13,561 Reorganization and other costs 1,358 - Income from operations before special items (non-GAAP) $ 7,873 $ 13,561 International: Income from operations (GAAP) $ 1,081 $ 1,124 Reorganization and other costs 178 102 Income from operations before special items (non-GAAP) $ 1,259 $ 1,226 Products and Systems: Income from operations (GAAP) $ 327 $ 314 Reorganization and other costs 151 2 Income from operations before special items (non-GAAP) $ 478 $ 316 Corporate and Eliminations: Loss from operations (GAAP) $ (8,935 ) $ (9,446 ) Environmental expense 540 - Reorganization and other costs 1,400 1,454 Loss from operations before special items (non-GAAP) $ (6,995 ) $ (7,992 ) Total Company: (Loss) income from operations (GAAP) $ (1,012 ) $ 5,553 Environmental expense 540 - Reorganization and other costs 3,087 1,558 Income from operations before special items (non-GAAP) $ 2,615 $ 7,111

Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Summary Cash Flow Information

(in thousands) Three months ended March 31,

2025 2024 Net cash provided by (used in): Operating activities $ 5,645 $ 604 Investing activities (5,414 ) (5,648 ) Financing activities (702 ) 5,127 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 690 (874 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents $ 219 $ (791 )

Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) to Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP)

(in thousands) Three months ended March 31,

2025 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) $ 5,645 $ 604 Less: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (4,555 ) (4,804 ) Purchases of intangible assets (1,267 ) (1,117 ) Free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ (177 ) $ (5,317 )

Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Reconciliation of Gross Debt (GAAP) to Net Debt (non-GAAP)

(in thousands) March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024

Current portion of long-term debt $ 12,374 $ 11,591 Long-term debt, net of current portion 159,500 158,056 Total Debt (Gross) 171,874 169,647 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (18,536 ) (18,317 ) Total Debt (Net) $ 153,338 $ 151,330

Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

(in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31,

2025 2024 Net (loss) income (GAAP) $ (3,168 ) $ 1,004 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests, net of taxes 18 9 Net (loss)/income attributable to Mistras Group, Inc. $ (3,186 ) $ 995 Interest expense 3,324 4,430 Income tax (benefit)/expense (1,168 ) 119 Depreciation and amortization 7,763 8,381 Share-based compensation expense 1,302 1,228 Reorganization and other costs(1) 3,087 1,558 Environmental expense 540 - Foreign exchange loss (gain) 374 (561 ) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 12,036 $ 16,150 (1) For the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company recognized share-based compensation expense within Reorganization and other costs of $1.0 million.