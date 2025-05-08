Enerflex Ltd. Announces Voting Results of The Annual Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, Alberta, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enerflex Ltd. (TSX: EFX) (NYSE: EFXT) ("Enerflex" or the "Company"), announces that at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held virtually on May 7, 2025, Enerflex's shareholders approved the election of all 8 nominee directors presented in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 21, 2025. The shares represented at the Meeting voting on individual nominee directors were as follows:
|Approval
|Against
|Director
|Votes For
|Percentage
|Votes Against
|Percentage
|Fernando R. Assing
|88,086,739
|96.24%
|3,444,156
|3.76%
|Benjamin Cherniavsky
|88,013,957
|96.16%
|3,516,938
|3.84%
|Joanne Cox
|83,911,502
|91.68%
|7,619,393
|8.32%
|James C. Gouin
|83,037,269
|90.72%
|8,493,626
|9.28%
|Mona Hale
|88,091,517
|96.24%
|3,439,378
|3.76%
|Kevin J. Reinhart
|79,599,459
|86.96%
|11,931,436
|13.04%
|Thomas B. Tyree, Jr.
|74,636,089
|81.54%
|16,894,806
|18.46%
|Juan Carlos Villegas
|79,933,294
|87.33%
|11,597,601
|12.67%
Enerflex's non-binding advisory vote on executive compensation ("Say-on-Pay") was approved with 91.59% (83,831,845 common shares) of the shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolution.
