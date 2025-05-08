Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.05.2025
WKN: A1JBLZ | ISIN: CA29269R1055 | Ticker-Symbol: 7EX
Tradegate
06.05.25 | 13:18
5,850 Euro
-4,10 % -0,250
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENERFLEX LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENERFLEX LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,0006,10010:23
6,0006,05009:32
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.05.2025 01:42 Uhr
16 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Enerflex Ltd. Announces Voting Results of The Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Finanznachrichten News

CALGARY, Alberta, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enerflex Ltd. (TSX: EFX) (NYSE: EFXT) ("Enerflex" or the "Company"), announces that at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held virtually on May 7, 2025, Enerflex's shareholders approved the election of all 8 nominee directors presented in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 21, 2025. The shares represented at the Meeting voting on individual nominee directors were as follows:

ApprovalAgainst
DirectorVotes ForPercentageVotes AgainstPercentage
Fernando R. Assing88,086,73996.24%3,444,1563.76%
Benjamin Cherniavsky88,013,95796.16%3,516,9383.84%
Joanne Cox83,911,50291.68%7,619,3938.32%
James C. Gouin83,037,26990.72%8,493,6269.28%
Mona Hale88,091,51796.24%3,439,3783.76%
Kevin J. Reinhart79,599,45986.96%11,931,43613.04%
Thomas B. Tyree, Jr.74,636,08981.54%16,894,80618.46%
Juan Carlos Villegas79,933,29487.33%11,597,60112.67%

Enerflex's non-binding advisory vote on executive compensation ("Say-on-Pay") was approved with 91.59% (83,831,845 common shares) of the shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolution.

ABOUT ENERFLEX

Enerflex is a premier integrated global provider of energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions, deploying natural gas, low-carbon, and treated water solutions - from individual, modularized products and services to integrated custom solutions. With over 4,600 engineers, manufacturers, technicians, and innovators, Enerflex is bound together by a shared vision: Transforming Energy for a Sustainable Future. The Company remains committed to the future of natural gas and the critical role it plays, while focused on sustainability offerings to support the energy transition and growing decarbonization efforts.

Enerflex's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "EFX" and on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "EFXT". For more information about Enerflex, visit www.enerflex.com.

For investor and media enquiries, please contact the Company by email to chair@enerflex.com or ir@enerflex.com.


