PHX Energy Services Corp.: PHX Energy Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results for Election of Directors

CALGARY, Alberta, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHX Energy Services Corp. ("PHX Energy") is pleased to announce the voting results for the election of directors at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 7, 2025 ("the "Meeting"). The following seven nominees were elected as directors of PHX Energy to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed, with shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of individual nominees as follows:

FOR WITHHELD Michael L. Buker 98.44% 1.56% Randolph M. Charron 87.22% 12.78% Karen David Green 98.04% 1.96% Terry D. Freeman 98.33% 1.67% Lawrence M. Hibbard 85.70% 14.30% John M. Hooks 97.91% 2.09% Myron A. Tétreault 87.43% 12.57%

About PHX Energy Services Corp.

PHX Energy is a growth oriented, public oil and natural gas services company. The Corporation, through its directional drilling subsidiary entities provides horizontal and directional drilling services to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies principally in Canada and the US. In connection with the services it provides, PHX Energy engineers, develops and manufactures leading-edge technologies. In recent years, PHX Energy has developed various new technologies that have positioned the Corporation as a technology leader in the horizontal and directional drilling services sector in North America.

The common shares of PHX Energy are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "PHX".

For further information please contact:

PHX Energy Services Corp.

Michael Buker

President & Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (403) 543-4466

or

PHX Energy Services Corp.

Cameron Ritchie

Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (403) 543-4466

or