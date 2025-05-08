A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S: Interim Report Q1 2025

The Interim Report for the 1st Quarter 2025 for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S is hereby enclosed:

https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/34ced00b-b486-4184-b201-1f7243d9ec9c

CEO of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S, Vincent Clerc, states:

"We delivered strong results compared to the same quarter last year, driven by momentum in our operational efficiency and a global economy in good shape for the first three months. With trade tensions flaring up and uncertainty on the rise, global supply chains are once again in the spotlight. We are happy to be able to put the full strength of our product offering at our customers' disposal. From the most reliable Ocean network to one of the best lead logistics and customs support teams, we are pulling every lever to help them make the best decisions for their business. At the same time, we are doubling down on the work underway on automation and cost management to remain fit for what lies ahead. These efforts give us the confidence to deliver a result in line with our guidance communicated in February."

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

