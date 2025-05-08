INVL Technology: NRD Cyber Security recorded strong growth and international expansion in 2024

NRD Cyber Security has enjoyed a year of significant growth, innovation and international expansion in 2024. The company generated consolidated revenue of EUR 10,194 million last year, an increase of 37.6% compared to 2023. Net profit increased by 23.3% to EUR 1,012 million last year.

"These results reflect not only the growing global demand for cybersecurity services, but also the ability of our team to implement complex projects both in Lithuania and in international markets. We notice and respond to the growing need of organisations to increase their cyber resilience not only at the operational level by organizing their business processes and procedures, but also to strengthen the resilience of their IT infrastructure and improve the detection mechanisms for cyber threats," says Vilius Benetis, Director of NRD Cyber Security.



In addition to providing cybersecurity services, the company has developed internationally recognised security solutions such as the centralised cyber threat monitoring platform Natrix. In 2024, there was a continued cooperation with the Central Bank of Egypt, extending the capabilities of Natrix, which has already been deployed in the Egyptian financial sector.

In 2024, NRD Cyber Security made significant additions to its portfolio of international projects with other large-scale projects. A major cross-cutting project with the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA) was completed to strengthen the cyber resilience of EU countries. NRD Cyber Security carried out a risk assessment and tested the cyber security preparedness of the public sector. Other projects of note include the development of a postal ISAC for the Universal Postal Union (UPU), a specialised agency of the United Nations (UN), and the design of a cybersecurity incident response team for the Eastern Caribbean Region.

NRD Cyber Security, which is growing rapidly, not only strengthens cyber resilience in different countries, but also actively invests in the development of innovative solutions that meet both national and EU strategic priorities. The company's built-in mechanisms already allow Security Operations Centres (SOCs) to exchange critical information in real time and to identify and report cyber threats more quickly either to their own organisations, or to the customers they serve.

About NRD Cyber Security

NRD Cyber Security offers cybersecurity solutions, consulting, and other services. The company aims to create secure digital environments for countries, governments, and businesses, and undertakes a wide range of projects around the world. The company is managed by INVL Technology, a Nasdaq Vilnius-listed IT investment company.



