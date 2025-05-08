Anzeige
4 Kilometer-Bohrlöcher in Folge - und der Markt schläft noch?!
08.05.2025
ICCPP GROUP: The New ARGUS G3 mini with iCOSM CODE 2.0: Power and Portability in an Ultra-Light 40.85 g Design

Finanznachrichten News

SHENZHEN, China, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the intersection of cutting-edge technology and ultimate convenience, VOOPOO proudly introduces the ARGUS G3 mini. Imagine a device that feels like it was made just for you-lightweight, easy to carry, and delivering full-bodied performance with every puff.

VOOPOO ARGUS G3 mini KV

Powered by the revolutionary iCOSM CODE 2.0 Technology, coupled with a 1350 mAh high-density battery, the ARGUS G3 mini is ready to accompany you on every adventure.

Mini Size, Mighty Power

Weighing just 40.85 g (nearly 20% lighter than its predecessor), the ARGUS G3 mini is incredibly lightweight and portable. Despite its compact size, the 1350 mAh battery provides long-lasting power, ensuring worry-free vaping. Whether you're enjoying the great outdoors, taking a break, or relaxing at home, the ARGUS G3 mini delivers days of smooth, satisfying experiences.

Revolutionary Design, Superior Performance

The ARGUS Top Fill Cartridge V2, paired with the ARGUS G3 mini, is powered by advanced iCOSM 2.0 technology, offering several key advantages:

  1. It ensures a 30-day leak-proof vaping experience, thanks to a fully-wrapped copper sleeve around the coil, which improves oil-locking capabilities by an impressive 83%.
  2. The Mega-Core guarantees consistent and efficient e-liquid delivery.
  3. Golden Cotton, a heat-resistant material, can operate continuously at conventional atomization temperatures of up to 260°C. It provides an impressive 300% longer lifespan and supports up to 100 mL of e-liquid without encountering coil burnout or flavor degradation.

Elegance in Your Palm

Not just a device, the ARGUS G3 mini also excels in design. Its sleek aluminum alloy body is complemented by the Clous de Paris pattern, making the device both stylish and functional. The perfect combination of style and performance ensures that the ARGUS G3 mini is also an accessory that seamlessly complements your lifestyle.

In addition to the features mentioned above, the MAX 30 W output provides an exceptional MTL-RDL vaping experience. The ARGUS Top Fill Cartridge V2 offers resistance options of 0.4 O, 0.7 O, and 1.0 O, making the ARGUS G3 mini a fully customizable experience. With the ARGUS G3 mini, VOOPOO has redefined convenience without sacrificing performance.

For more information, visit www.voopoo.com.

Warning: This product may be used with e-liquid products containing nicotine, which is a highly addictive substance.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2682420/VOOPOO_ARGUS_G3_mini_KV.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-new-argus-g3-mini-with-icosm-code-2-0-power-and-portability-in-an-ultra-light-40-85-g-design-302449790.html

