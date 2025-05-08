Anzeige
08.05.2025
European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: EAACI Hong Kong Allergy School 2025: A Landmark in Global Allergy Education

ZURICH, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The European Academy of Allergy & Clinical Immunology (EAACI), in partnership with the Hong Kong Institute of Allergy (HKIA), is proud to announce the inaugural EAACI Hong Kong Allergy School. This significant milestone will unfold in Hong Kong - Asia's World City - a dynamic hub where East meets West, innovation meets tradition, and global minds converge.

Under the theme "East Meets West", the 2025 edition of the Allergy School represents a bold step in fostering cross-continental collaboration in allergy and clinical immunology. By bringing together leading global experts, this flagship event aims to enrich knowledge exchange, advance clinical practices, and inspire innovative solutions to allergy care worldwide.

Participants will benefit from a rich, interdisciplinary scientific programme, featuring renowned international faculty and cutting-edge topics across the allergy and immunology spectrum. A special dedicated Chinese-language track will be available, promoting inclusivity and greater accessibility for Chinese-speaking professionals.

Attendees will also present their research through oral and poster sessions, connect with industry leaders, and build lasting collaborations within the global allergy community. Prizes will be awarded to top abstracts as selected by EAACI's international panel of experts.

In celebration of this milestone, EAACI is offering exclusive benefits:

  • Discounted registration for current EAACI members
  • A complimentary 1-year EAACI membership for registered delegates that are not EAACI members

We invite you to submit your abstracts and take advantage of early bird registration, available now. The abstract submission deadline is 31st May 2025.

As we gather to celebrate innovation, partnership, and progress, we also invite you to experience the vibrant city of Hong Kong - its iconic skyline, diverse cuisine, and cultural richness - the perfect setting for this global exchange.

Join us in shaping the future of allergy science and care. Your participation will help build a thriving; interconnected network of professionals dedicated to better outcomes for patients everywhere.

Explore the programme, register, and plan your visit at:
https://eaaci.org/other_events/eaaci-hong-kong-allergy-school-2025/

About EAACI

The European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology.

Contact: communications@eaaci.org

+41 44 205 55 33



