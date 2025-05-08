Chunghwa Telecom Reports Un-Audited Consolidated Operating Results for the First Quarter of 2025

TAIPEI, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (TAIEX: 2412, NYSE: CHT) ("Chunghwa" or "the Company") today reported its un-audited operating results for the first quarter of 2025. All figures were prepared in accordance with Taiwan-International Financial Reporting Standards ("T-IFRSs") on a consolidated basis.

(Comparisons throughout the press release, unless otherwise stated, are made with regard to the prior year period.)

First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Total revenue increased by 1.6% to NT$ 55.81 billion.

Consumer Business Group revenue decreased by 0.2% to NT$ 34.57 billion.

Enterprise Business Group revenue increased by 2.3% to NT$ 17.34 billion.

International Business Group revenue increased by 0.9% to NT$ 2.44 billion.

Total operating costs and expenses increased by 0.6% to NT$ 43.29 billion.

Operating income increased by 5.0% to NT$ 12.52 billion.

EBITDA increased by 3.2% to NT$ 22.53 billion.

Net income attributable to stockholders of the parent increased by 4.3% to NT$ 9.80 billion.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) was NT$1.26.

Operating income, income before tax, net income attributable to stockholders of the parent and EPS all exceeded our proposed guidance.

"Chunghwa reported a solid start to 2025, achieving strong EPS and net income growth in the first quarter driven by robust operations and a leading market position," stated Mr. Chih-Cheng Chien, Chairman and CEO of Chunghwa Telecom. "Despite the rapid changes in the macroeconomic climate due to global tariff concerns, we see no material impact and believe these changes may present future growth avenues for our international business. That's why we expanded our Arizona office and launched a new office in Texas recently to support business development."

"In the first quarter, we continued to see penetration of cross-tier upgrade promotion packages and capitalized on strong momentum in Taiwan's mobile market, expanding market share to 40.5% and further strengthening our position as the market leader with the highest subscriber share at 39.1%. Such achievement helped drive our Consumer Business Group to deliver a 4.9% year-over-year increase in income before tax. Our Enterprise Business Groups leveraged momentum delivering 11.6% year-over year growth in Enterprise ICT revenue fueled by project revenue recognition, strong execution across our core business pillars, and sustained growth in recurring revenue including positive revenue growth in our cybersecurity, IDC, and cloud businesses. This growth was offset by continued decline in EBG's fixed voice revenue, which led to a 3.8% year over-year decrease in income before tax. In our International Business Group, income before tax increased 1.6% year-over-year driven by growth in overseas subsidiaries and double-digit revenues growth in businesses in Singapore, Vietnam and Thailand." said Mr. Rong-Shy Lin, President of Chunghwa Telecom.

"In January, as a part of our "Sea, Land, and Sky" initiative, we successfully collaborated with partners to integrate ST-2 high-orbit satellite with 5G base stations to realize end-to-end two-way video calls based on the latest 3GPP communication protocol. In April, we finalized a strategic partnership with the U.S. innovator Astranis to bring a dedicated Micro GEO satellite to Taiwan. Finally, we announced our investment in E2A, the trans-Pacific undersea cable connecting Asia to North America," added Mr. Lin.

Revenue

Chunghwa Telecom's total revenues for the first quarter of 2025 increased by 1.6% to NT$ 55.81 billion.

Consumer Business Group's revenue for the first quarter of 2025 decreased by 0.2% YoY to NT$ 34.57 billion. Mobile service revenue increased 3.1% YoY, mainly due to 5G migration and increasing postpaid subscribers, and the increase of OTT revenue driven by sports content and our exclusive release of popular dramas. CBG's income before tax increased 4.9% YoY, which is quite healthy, as our fixed broadband ARPU continue to hold up.

Enterprise Business Group's revenue for the first quarter of 2025 increased 2.3% YoY to NT$ 17.34 billion, mainly driven by our robust growth in ICT business, which saw a 11.6% year-over-year increase in revenue, fueled by the strong performance of our emerging services. This growth was offset by continued declines in EBG's fixed voice revenue which led to a 3.8% year over-year decrease in income before tax.

International Business Group's revenue for the first quarter of 2025 increased by 0.9% to NT$ 2.44 billion, while its income before tax increased 1.6% YoY. The positive growth was mainly due to its robust international IDC business growth and the continued strong demand for integrated ICT services in the global market.

Operating Costs and Expenses

Total operating costs and expenses for the first quarter of 2025 increased by 0.6% to NT$ 43.29 billion, mainly due to higher manpower cost and the growing ICT business.

Operating Income and Net Income

Operating income for the first quarter of 2025 increased by 5.0% to NT$ 12.52 billion. The operating margin was 22.4%, as compared to 21.7% in the same period of 2024. Net income attributable to stockholders of the parent increased by 4.3% to NT$ 9.80 billion. Basic earnings per share was NT$1.26.

Cash Flow and EBITDA

Cash flow from operating activities, as of March 31 th, 2025, decreased by 8.6% year over year to NT$ 12.91 billion, mainly due to the rise in settlements of accounts payable.

Cash and cash equivalents, as of March 31 th, 2025, decreased by 12.8% to NT$ 29.05 billion as compared to that as of March 31 th, 2024.

EBITDA for the first quarter of 2025 was NT$ 22.53 billion, increasing by 3.2% year over year. EBITDA margin was 40.37%, as compared to 39.74% in the same period of 2024.

Business Highlights

Mobile

As of March 31 th, 2025, Chunghwa Telecom had 13.11 million mobile subscribers, representing a 0.9% year-over-year decrease. In the first quarter, total mobile service revenue increased by 1.9% to NT$ 16.95 billion, while mobile post-paid ARPU excluding IoT SIMs maintained stable and flat year over year at NT$ 553.

Fixed Broadband/HiNet

As of March 31 th, 2025, the number of broadband subscribers slightly increased by 0.8% to 4.43 million. The number of HiNet broadband subscribers increased by 1.4% to 3.75 million. In the first quarter, total fixed broadband revenue grew 2.5% year over year to NT$ 11.46 billion, while ARPU increased 2.1% to NT$ 798.

Fixed line

As of March 31 th, 2025, the number of fixed-line subscribers was 8.83 million.

Financial Statements

Financial statements and additional operational data can be found on the Company's website at http://www.cht.com.tw/en/home/cht/investors/financials/quarterly-earnings

