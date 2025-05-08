INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: The Battery Show Europe 2025 Critical Agenda Highlights Moves to Global Collaboration, Regulation and Supply Chain Resilience

Featuring speakers from BMW, CATL, Mercedes Benz, Cellforce and more.

STUTTGART, GERMANY / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2025 / The Battery Show Europe and Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe , co-located with Energy Storage Summit Germany, the region's only dedicated event for battery manufacturing, electric and hybrid vehicle tech industries, has announced its 2025 keynote lineup. The sessions will cover key themes including upcoming supply chain, navigating regulatory and policy changes and staying ahead of the curve on market trends with analysis.

"Better Together: Building Resilient Battery Supply Chains Through International Collaboration," opens the program moderated by James Frith, Principal at Volta Energy Technologies, featuring insights from Isobel Sheldon, Global CEO at Western CAM Inc, Ulderico Ulissi, Head of Overseas Tech & Start-up Cooperation at CATL, Jerry Fang, Director of Business Development at Shanghai Putailai New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. and Benoit Lemaignan, CEO at Verkor. Together, the panelists will explore how partnerships between Western and Chinese firms are accelerating Europe's battery supply chain development through shared expertise, capital and proven manufacturing scale.

In "Scaling the European Cell Manufacturing Industry: Challenges from Cell Technology Choices to Execution and Ramp-Up," speakers Vincent Cobée, CEO at ITEN, Nemanja Mikac, Owner & CEO at ElevenEs and McKinsey Partners Jacob Fleischmann and Denny Theimig will examine the technology, investment and operational decisions critical to ramping up European cell production. The session will address how evolving demand impacts product strategy and cost competitiveness across mobility and stationary storage markets.

Regulatory strategy will be highlighted in presentation "Navigating the EU Battery Regulation: Challenges and Opportunities for a Sustainable European Battery Ecosystem." Ilka von Dalwigk, Director General at ReCharge, will unpack how new rules and restrictions on perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and changes to raw material classification impact the industry. Dalwigk will outline strategies for navigating compliance while ensuring European players stay competitive in a tightening global market.

Dr. Juliane Kluge, Head of Cell Chemistry and Methods at the Battery Cell Competence Centre (BCCC) at BMW Group, presents "Pioneering Innovations in Cylindrical Cell Development," offering a look into BMW'S latest work on improving electrolyte movement, energy density and material efficiency in cylindrical cells. The session will emphasize how structural and chemical innovations are shaping the next generation of high-performance EV batteries.

Following the above discussion, "Using AI To Accelerate The Development Of Next-Generation Battery Materials and Cell Components," features Dr Richard Ahlfeld, CEO and Founder at Monolith and Dr. Heino Sommer, CTO at Cellforce Group, sharing how AI is transforming battery testing and validation, helping original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) cut development time and optimize performance through smarter, data driven design.

Wrapping up the impressive slate of key addresses will be the closing presentation on "Advancing Battery Innovation: Insights from Mercedes-Benz's Technical Leadership," from Uwe Keller, Head of Battery Development at Mercedes-Benz AG, inviting attendees to an intimate look at the evolution of battery systems across a global manufacturing context, highlighting key learnings from deep cell competence initiatives, to examine how design choices influence efficiency, longevity and recyclability. Attendees will also gain an informed perspective on current and emerging cell technologies that are shaping the industry's future.

"The Europeans battery sector is entering a decisive phase, balancing the need to localize production with the pressure to stay competitive globally," says John Lewinski, Executive Vice President, Informa Markets Engineering. "The keynote lineup reflects the depth and complexity of that challenge, bringing together leaders who are actively shaping the supply chains, regulations and technologies that will define the next decade of energy storage an electric mobility."

Beyond the keynote programs, the conference offers multiple dedicated tracks, including Advanced Battery Technologies, Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Integration and Battery Manufacturing & Supply Chain, with over 90 speakers and 32+ hours of expert-led education across panel discussions, technical sessions and hands-on workshops designed to help attendees better understand the industry. The conference is represented by pioneers from across the industry including leading OEM's battery cell and pack producers and more including ACC, Ampere, Daimler, ExxonMobil, Lyten, NIO, PowerCo, Scania and Siemens.

As Europe's battery and EV industries face increasing complexity, from evolving regulations to the need for scalable and sustainable supply chains, The Battery Show Europe provides the vital platform to convene the industry's top minds. Now more than ever, it is essential to host these conversations in a space where innovation meets execution, and where leaders can share strategies, form partnerships and move the industry forward together.

Register for The Battery Show Europe and Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe today at www.thebatteryshow.eu , early bird registration ends on May 16, 2025.

