DJ Amundi MSCI China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C) (CNEG LN) Amundi MSCI China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 08-May-2025 / 09:27 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 07-May-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 35.7587 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2861396 CODE: CNEG LN ISIN: LU2343997487 =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU2343997487 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CNEG LN LEI Code: 213800YL23YUT5FBRB63 Sequence No.: 387138 EQS News ID: 2133226 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

