Koninklijke BAM Groep N.V.: BAM reports solid start of 2025

First quarter 2025 trading updateOutlook of adjusted EBITDA margin of around 5% for the full year reiterated• On track to deliver an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 5%• Revenues increased in both the divisions Netherlands and United Kingdom and Ireland• Adjusted EBITDA improved compared to Q1 2024, mainly driven by higher contributions from Construction and Property in the Netherlands and Construction UK• Order book further improved to €13.3 billion (end of year 2024: €13.0 billion), with continued focus on quality above volume• Solvency strengthened and cash position remained robust'We had a solid start of the year. Both divisions delivered further growth of revenues and an increase of adjusted EBITDA, compared to the same period last year. We continue to make progress with our strategy 'Building a sustainable tomorrow', based on the pillars 'Focus, Transform, and Expand'. Our well-diversified order book further increased to 13.3 billion euro from 13 billion euro, while we continue our disciplined approach regarding contract and risk management and selected clients that fit our sustainability strategy.'Ruud Joosten, CEORead full press release:https://www.bam.com/sites/bamc/files/2025-05/bam-2025-05-08-q1-2025-en-press-release.pdf