Donnerstag, 08.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
4 Kilometer-Bohrlöcher in Folge - und der Markt schläft noch?!
WKN: A0JMJ1 | ISIN: NL0000337319
Tradegate
08.05.25 | 11:18
6,485 Euro
+2,37 % +0,150
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
AMX
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.05.2025 08:03 Uhr
39 Leser
Koninklijke BAM Groep N.V.: BAM reports solid start of 2025

Finanznachrichten News
First quarter 2025 trading update

Outlook of adjusted EBITDA margin of around 5% for the full year reiterated
• On track to deliver an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 5%
• Revenues increased in both the divisions Netherlands and United Kingdom and Ireland

• Adjusted EBITDA improved compared to Q1 2024, mainly driven by higher contributions from Construction and Property in the Netherlands and Construction UK
• Order book further improved to €13.3 billion (end of year 2024: €13.0 billion), with continued focus on quality above volume
• Solvency strengthened and cash position remained robust

'We had a solid start of the year. Both divisions delivered further growth of revenues and an increase of adjusted EBITDA, compared to the same period last year. We continue to make progress with our strategy 'Building a sustainable tomorrow', based on the pillars 'Focus, Transform, and Expand'. Our well-diversified order book further increased to 13.3 billion euro from 13 billion euro, while we continue our disciplined approach regarding contract and risk management and selected clients that fit our sustainability strategy.'

Ruud Joosten, CEO

Read full press release:
https://www.bam.com/sites/bamc/files/2025-05/bam-2025-05-08-q1-2025-en-press-release.pdf

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
