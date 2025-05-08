The Galien Foundation Announces 2025 Prix Galien UK Forum and Awards Ceremony in London on 5 June

A day of expert panels and prestigious honours for the UK's most impactful health innovations

LONDON, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Galien Foundation, the premier global institution dedicated to honouring innovators in life sciences, is proud to announce the Prix Galien UK Forum and Awards Ceremony will take place on Wednesday, 5 June, 2025, in London.

Celebrating excellence in life sciences, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical innovation, the 2025 event will bring together industry leaders, researchers, policymakers, and patient advocates to engage in meaningful dialogue on the future of health and medicine. The Forum, hosted at the Science Museum, will feature a full day of thought-provoking panels, followed by the prestigious Prix Galien UK Awards Ceremony at the Natural History Museum, featuring this year's illustrious keynote speaker, Roland Sinker, CBE, Chief Executive of the Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

The 2025 Forum will also include two keynote presentations from Prof. Ara Darzi, Baron Darzi of Denham, Paul Hamlyn Chair of Surgery and Co-Director of the Institute of Global Health Innovation at Imperial College London, and Dr. Tony Wood, Chief Scientific Officer, GSK. This year's Forum panels will tackle some of the most pressing and promising areas of health innovation, including:

Panel 1: Advances in International HTA Collaboration: How will joint clinical assessments impact patient access to medicines in Europe?

Chair: Dr. Mel Walker , Life Sciences Strategic Advisor and CEO, Access InVivo

Panelists: Niklas Hedberg , Chief Pharmacist at the Swedish national governmental authority, the Dental and Pharmaceuticals Benefits Agency and Co-Chair, the EU Member States Coordination Group under HTAR Dr. Sam Roberts , Chief Executive, NICE Dr. Gregory Rossi , Senior Vice President Head of Oncology Europe and Canada, AstraZeneca Valentina Strammiello , Director of Strategic Initiatives at the European Patients Forum Dr. Steffen Thirstrup , Chief Medical Officer at European Medicines Agency



Panel 2: Advances in Individualised Medicine: Are breakthrough therapies for ultra rare diseases within reach?

Chair: Dame June Raine , Former Chief Executive, Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency

Panelists: Avril Daly , President of EURORDIS Dr. Gregory Friberg , Chief Research & Development Officer, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Dame Sue Hill , CSO for England, Senior Responsible Officer for Genomics in the NHS Dr. Janet Woodcock , Former Director of the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research and Principal Deputy Commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Prof. Matthew Wood , Professor of Neuroscience, Deputy Head Medical Sciences Division (Innovation), University of Oxford, Director and Chief Scientific Officer Oxford-Harrington Rare Disease Centre, Adjunct Professor of Medicine, Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine



Panel 3: Advances in Treatment for Obesity and its Co-Morbidities: Global Challenges and Opportunities for Prevention and Population Health

Chair: Naveed Sattar , Professor of Cardiometabolic Medicine, University of Glasgow, and Chair of Obesity Healthcare Goals Programme

Panelists: Prof. Rachel Batterham , Senior Vice President of International Medical Affairs at Eli Lilly and Company Prof. Melanie Davies , Professor of Diabetes Medicine, University of Leicester Prof. Simon Griffin , Professor of General Practice, University of Cambridge Vicki Mooney , Executive Director, European Coalition for People living with Obesity



Panel 4: Advances in the Treatment of Symptoms in Mental Health/Mood Disorders: How can healthcare systems deliver solutions at scale to address the global mental health crisis?

Chair: Prof. Kathryn Abel , Mental Health Mission Co-Chair; European Research Council Fellow and National Institutes of Health Research Senior Investigator

Panelists: Prof. Michael Browning , Lead of Mood Disorders Translational Research Collaboration, Honorary Consultant Psychiatrist and Professor of Computational Psychiatry at the University of Oxford Andrew Grill , Actionable Futurist and Bestselling Author of Digitally Curious Dr. Vanessa Pinfold , Co-Founder/Research Director, McPin Foundation and Chair of the Alliance of Mental Health Research Funders Catherine Owen Adams , CEO Acadia Pharma Sanket Shah , President & Board Member, Otsuka Precision Health



"The Prix Galien UK Forum and Awards Ceremony represents a vital opportunity to spotlight the trailblazers who are redefining the future of global health. By bringing together the world's top scientists, innovators, and advocates, we not only celebrate life-changing achievements but also foster the cross-sector collaboration needed to drive the next wave of discovery. It is an honour to support and recognise those who work tirelessly to improve the human condition," said Bruno Cohen, Chairman of The Galien Foundation.

Following the Galien Forum, the Prix Galien Awards Ceremony will honour winners in the following categories: "Best Pharmaceutical Product," "Best Biotechnology Product," "Best Digital Health Solution," "Best Medical Technology Product," "Best Public Sector Innovation," and "Best Health Equity Innovation."

"As science advances at an extraordinary pace, events like the Prix Galien UK Forum and Awards Ceremony are essential in highlighting and celebrating how research can be translated into real-world health impact," said Professor Sir Munir Pirmohamed, David Weatherall Chair of Medicine, University of Liverpool; NHS Chair of Pharmacogenetics, Chair of the Prix Galien UK Committee. "From personalised medicine to equitable access, we have the tools and the knowledge to transform patient care across the globe. It is a privilege to contribute to a platform that champions innovation with purpose."

To learn more about the Prix Galien UK Forum and register to attend, please visit: https://www.galienfoundation.org/galien-forum-uk-2025-program

About The Galien Foundation

The Galien Foundation fosters, recognises and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve the state of human health. Our vision is to be the catalyst for the development of the next generation of innovative treatments and technologies that will impact the state of medical practice and save lives.

The Galien Foundation oversees and directs the Prix Galien's activities in the UK as part of an international awards program dedicated to advancing innovative medicines development. The Prix Galien operates through chapters in 14 countries and Africa, with a new chapter launched in India in 2024 and plans for Prix Galien Japan in 2026. The Prix Galien was created in 1970 by Roland Mehl in honour of Galien, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research.

For more information, visit www.galienfoundation.org .

Follow the Foundation on social media:

https://www.facebook.com/GalienFoundation/

https://twitter.com/GalienFdn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-galien-foundation/

Media Contact (UK):

Julian Tyndale-Biscoe

Finn Partners

Julian.Tyndale-biscoe@finnpartners.com

+44 20 3217 7060

Media Contact (Global):

Kara Bradley

Finn Partners

Kara.Bradley@finnpartners.com

646-213-7243

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2592709/The_Galien_Foundation_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-galien-foundation-announces-2025-prix-galien-uk-forum-and-awards-ceremony-in-london-on-5-june-302449267.html