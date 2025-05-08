AFS Intercultural Programs: 50 Scholarships Empowering STEM & Sustainability Education for UK Youth

NEW YORK, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AFS Intercultural Programs, a global non-profit educational exchange organisation, is proud to launch the third year of AFS Global STEM Innovators scholarships in the UK - equipping young people with access to STEM, sustainability, and global competence education.

The AFS Global STEM Innovators UK is a six-week, full-scholarship exchange program for 50 youth (ages 15-17) with a keen interest in STEM, sustainability, and global competence skills. Designed as a domestic exchange, the program begins with a hands-on virtual exchange curriculum and culminates in a weeklong, in-person workshop where scholars will travel together to Aberdeen, Scotland and the Teesside region of England. Scholars will broaden their understanding of STEM and sustainability, explore innovations and real-world case studies - including opportunities to meet with STEM industry leaders and experts - and participate in immersive field trips and site visits. Upon program completion, scholars earn the AFS Global Competence Certificate and are invited to join the AFS Global STEM Alumni Community, which offers mentorship and networking opportunities.

Key Dates

Application Deadline : 26 May, 2025

: Virtual Exchange (online): 27 June - 27 July, 2025

Workshop (in person): 3-9 August, 2025, in Aberdeen and Teesside

Eligibility

Birthdate : January 1, 2008 - July 30, 2010 (15-17 years old at time of participation).

: January 1, 2008 - July 30, 2010 (15-17 years old at time of participation). Residence : Applicants must be legal residents of the following UK postcodes / localities: England : Darlington (DL), Teesside (TS) [Middlesbrough, Stockton, Redcar & Cleveland] Scotland : Aberdeen (AB)

: Applicants must be legal residents of the following UK postcodes / localities: Interests: Keen interest in STEM, sustainability, and global citizenship. No previous experiences in STEM coursework necessary.

The program is run locally in partnership with AFS Wales / Celtic English Academy, based in Cardiff. Full scholarship funding is provided by bp, which supports AFS Global STEM programs to help build the STEM talent that the world needs to create sustainable solutions.

AFS brings decades of expertise in impact-driven educational exchange and the power of a global network. "We know that young people are eager to innovate and bring positive change to their communities, and we are proud to empower young people with critical global skills and knowledge, like cross-cultural communication, empathy, and conflict resolution," says Daniel Obst, President & CEO of AFS. "Educating more young people to become global citizens is crucial to create a more sustainable future."

To learn more and apply, please visit https://afs.org/global-stem/innovators/uk .

