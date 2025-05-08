Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 08.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
4 Kilometer-Bohrlöcher in Folge - und der Markt schläft noch?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.05.2025 10:06 Uhr
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AFS Intercultural Programs: 50 Scholarships Empowering STEM & Sustainability Education for UK Youth

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AFS Intercultural Programs, a global non-profit educational exchange organisation, is proud to launch the third year of AFS Global STEM Innovators scholarships in the UK - equipping young people with access to STEM, sustainability, and global competence education.

AFS Intercultural Programs

The AFS Global STEM Innovators UK is a six-week, full-scholarship exchange program for 50 youth (ages 15-17) with a keen interest in STEM, sustainability, and global competence skills. Designed as a domestic exchange, the program begins with a hands-on virtual exchange curriculum and culminates in a weeklong, in-person workshop where scholars will travel together to Aberdeen, Scotland and the Teesside region of England. Scholars will broaden their understanding of STEM and sustainability, explore innovations and real-world case studies - including opportunities to meet with STEM industry leaders and experts - and participate in immersive field trips and site visits. Upon program completion, scholars earn the AFS Global Competence Certificate and are invited to join the AFS Global STEM Alumni Community, which offers mentorship and networking opportunities.

Key Dates

  • Application Deadline: 26 May, 2025
  • Virtual Exchange (online): 27 June - 27 July, 2025
  • Workshop (in person): 3-9 August, 2025, in Aberdeen and Teesside

Eligibility

  • Birthdate: January 1, 2008 - July 30, 2010 (15-17 years old at time of participation).
  • Residence: Applicants must be legal residents of the following UK postcodes / localities:
    • England: Darlington (DL), Teesside (TS) [Middlesbrough, Stockton, Redcar & Cleveland]
    • Scotland: Aberdeen (AB)
  • Interests: Keen interest in STEM, sustainability, and global citizenship. No previous experiences in STEM coursework necessary.

The program is run locally in partnership with AFS Wales / Celtic English Academy, based in Cardiff. Full scholarship funding is provided by bp, which supports AFS Global STEM programs to help build the STEM talent that the world needs to create sustainable solutions.

AFS brings decades of expertise in impact-driven educational exchange and the power of a global network. "We know that young people are eager to innovate and bring positive change to their communities, and we are proud to empower young people with critical global skills and knowledge, like cross-cultural communication, empathy, and conflict resolution," says Daniel Obst, President & CEO of AFS. "Educating more young people to become global citizens is crucial to create a more sustainable future."

To learn more and apply, please visit https://afs.org/global-stem/innovators/uk.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1809272/5306877/AFS_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/50-scholarships-empowering-stem--sustainability-education-for-uk-youth-302449507.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.