Fractal Gaming Group AB: Fractal Gaming Group Interim Report January-March 2025

First quarter 2025

Net sales amounted to SEK 226.0 million (192.4).

Product profit amounted to SEK 91.3 million (82.3), with a product margin of 40.4% (42.8).

EBITDA amounted to SEK 37.3 million (36.4), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 16.5% (18.9).

EBIT amounted to SEK 30.7 million (30.6), corresponding to an EBIT margin of 13.6% (15.9).

Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 72.7 million (18.3).

Interest-bearing net debt was SEK -105.3 million (-21.4).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.7 (0.9).

No items affecting comparability for the quarter.

Ahead of the 2025 Annual General Meeting, the Board has decided to propose a dividend of SEK 1.25 per share for the financial year 2024.

Jonas Holst, CEO of Fractal comments:

"For the second consecutive quarter, we posted strong sales performance, and we are once again reporting the secondhighest net sales for an individual quarter. With our strategic initiatives - in particular, our successful product portfolio expansion - we have continued to strengthen our market position with a clear vision of Fractal shaping the future of gaming.

The launch of key PC components and new game titles in 2025 is driving increased consumer demand despite an uncertain global situation creating shortterm challenges. In the beginning of April, we introduced new financial targets for Fractal, reflecting the opportunities we see to deliver increased value to our shareholders. Our product portfolio and globally established gaming brand have never been stronger. We see excellent potential for driving profitable growth in 2025 and beyond, supported by our expansion into new product categories, upcoming launches, and enhanced marketing and channel initiatives. Our strong momentum in the market, in combination with a healthy order book, means that we anticipate a positive sales performance during the second quarter as well."

About Fractal

Fractal Gaming Group AB is a PC gaming hardware company based in Gothenburg, Sweden. Since its inception in 2007, Fractal has built a distinct reputation among PC gamers and enthusiasts for combining Scandinavian design, user-centric innovation and premium quality. In 2021, Fractal Gaming Group AB was introduced to the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. Today, Fractal offers PC gaming products through retail and distribution partners around the globe from its offices in Sweden, Taiwan, China and the US.