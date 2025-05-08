Anzeige
08.05.2025 10:30 Uhr
HYXiPOWER Goes Beyond with Automotive-Grade Safety at Intersolar 2025

Finanznachrichten News

MUNICH, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HYXiPOWER returns to Intersolar 2025 in Munich, the world's leading exhibition for the solar industry, showcasing its full product lineup across residential, commercial & industrial (C&I) and utility-scale applications - to power every scenario.


Beyond Safety: Bringing Automotive-Grade Design to Life

Driven by the "Spirit of Super Five" - Super Service, Super Usability, Super Performance, Super ValuE, and Super Reliability - HYXiPOWER continues to deliver solutions that go beyond expectation, leading the way towards a cleaner, greener future through exceptional simplicity, advanced safety, and innovation.

At booth B4-170, HYXiPOWER officially launched its innovation-driven All-in-One ESS, setting a new industry benchmark by achieving zero injection without external meters or CTs needed. Engineered with automotive-grade standards, the system integrates A+ grade cells, advanced BMS, smoke detection, and explosion-proof valves. Its plug-and-play design seamlessly fits existing distribution boxes without rewiring and works effortlessly with third-party inverters. Available from 6?kW to 15?kW, and expandable from 10?kWh to 25?kWh, it supports 160% PV input overmatching, 150% instant off-grid overload with three-phase unbalanced output. Built-in AFCI and Type II surge protection deliver intelligent, durable, and efficient energy storage-all in one.

Beyond Applications: Innovation for Every Needs

Highlighting its commitment to full-scenario coverage, HYXiPOWER also introduced its Air-Cooling ESS and Balcony Micro Storage System. The Air-Cooling ESS, built with A+ grade cells, ensures high safety and reliability. Its flexible, plug-and-play design supports up to eight units in parallel, with integrated EMS and remote O&M simplifying deployment and maintenance.

The Balcony Micro Storage System offers a 2,560Wh battery capacity (expandable to three units, maximum 10.24kWh), delivering up to 1,200W output and supporting low-power DC devices. Its compatibility with microinverters and simple installation further underline HYXiPOWER's pursuit of usability.

"Energy belongs to everyone. At HYXiPOWER, our products design with purpose - prioritizing safety, simplicity, and seamless experience, grounded in automotive-grade engineering," said Han Yin, General Manager of HYXiPOWER Europe.

Beyond Collaboration: Growing Stronger with Global Partners

HYXiPOWER also celebrated partnerships with global partners, including Multipunkt GmbH (Germany), EVOLUSOLAR ENERGY (France), BM Energy (Netherlands), CONNECTOWAY (Brazil) etc., strengthening its global presence and advancing the adoption of clean energy.

David Shen, General Manager of HYXiPOWER Overseas Business Center, stated, "These collaborations has deepened our global network. Together with our partners, we go beyond today's needs, act as both guardians and driving forces behind the global transition to sustainable energy."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2682477/HYXiPOWER.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hyxipower-goes-beyond-with-automotive-grade-safety-at-intersolar-2025-302449820.html

