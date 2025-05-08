Canadian General Investments' (CGI's) long-serving manager, since 2009, Greg Eckel, says it is business as usual in the current tumultuous times. He comments that the investment approach of careful stock selection and prudent portfolio management has worked in the past, which is evidenced by the company's very long-term record of outperformance, and the manager is confident the strategy will continue to benefit CGI's shareholders. Eckel does, however, acknowledge that the widespread introduction of US tariffs brings a new chapter and that it is 'hard to play the game when there are no rules'. The manager suggests that once the dust settles, he is likely to adapt the portfolio to make the most of the different investment environment, as he believes the changes will be permanent.

