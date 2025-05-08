Lea Bank AB: Lea Bank AB reports Q1 profit before tax of SEK 27.7 million

Lea Bank AB reported a profit before tax of SEK 27.7 million for Q1 2025. Gross loans amounted to SEK 7,890 million, an increase of SEK 291 million in the quarter. Equity at the end of the quarter was SEK 1,462 million.
This was the first quarter reporting as a Swedish bank. According to CEO Oddbjørn Berentsen, the team of Lea Bank has successfully completed several key activities during the quarter:
- Listing Nasdaq Stockholm
- Build-up of HQ in Gothenburg
- Operations moved from Oslo to Gothenburg
- Conversion to SEK (core ledger system, financial reporting etc.)
- Credit Card connected to Visa, with Google Pay and Apple Pay
- Launched Deposits in Finland
- Dividend proposal of SEK 1.80 per share (subject to approval by the AGM)
Highlights of Q1 2025:
- Profit before tax SEK 27.7 million (after tax SEK 21.1 million)
- Net interest income of SEK 136.7 million
- Gross loan portfolio of SEK 7.9 billion
- Cost-income ratio (C/I) of 36.2%
- Book equity per share of SEK 14.75
Lea Bank will present the results for the 1st quarter of 2025 today at 09:30 AM.
The presentation will be held through a Webcast with CEO Oddbjørn Berentsen, CFO Gard Haugen and Chief of Credit Risk Christian Svendsen.
To participate in the Webcast, please click on the following link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GAfxlEbBuHc
Contact information:
Oddbjørn Berentsen, CEO
Tel: +46 8 509 285 00
Email: ir@leabank.se