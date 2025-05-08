India is expected to reach 160 GW of solar module capacity and 120 GW of cell capacity by 2030, up from 80 GW and 15 GW respectively in 2025, according to a new SolarPower Europe report, with input from the National Solar Energy Federation of India (NSEFI). From pv magazine India India's solar module manufacturing capacity is set to rise significantly, reaching 160 GW by 2030 - up from 80 GW in 2025. Solar cell manufacturing capacity is projected to grow from 15 GW to 120 GW. Wafer and polysilicon capacities are also expected to expand from 6 GW in 2025 to 100 GW by 2030, according to a new report ...

