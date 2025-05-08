Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 08.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
4 Kilometer-Bohrlöcher in Folge - und der Markt schläft noch?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JH43 | ISIN: SE0011090018 | Ticker-Symbol: HL9C
Tradegate
08.05.25 | 09:15
36,460 Euro
+5,25 % +1,820
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
HOLMEN AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HOLMEN AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,82036,92011:57
36,82036,92011:57
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.05.2025 07:30 Uhr
17 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Holmen AB: Holmen's Interim Report January-March 2025

Finanznachrichten News
QuarterFull year
SEKm1-254-241-242024
Net sales5 9735 5135 72022 759
EBITDA1 3481 0591 3005 110
Operating profit9887169443 721
Profit after tax7525587442 861
Earnings per share, SEK4.83.54.718.0
Operating margin, %17131716
Book value, forest assets58 09857 84356 53257 843
Cash flow before investments and change in working capital1 1296651 1123 728
Net financial debt3 5603 3972 0343 397
Debt/equity ratio, %6646
  • Operating profit for January-March amounted to SEK 988 million (January-March 2024: 944), corresponding to an operating margin of 17 per cent (17). Compared with the fourth quarter, operating profit increased by SEK 272 million due to higher deliveries of paperboard and paper, lower energy costs and reduced impact of planned production shutdowns.
  • Profit after tax for January-March amounted to SEK 752 million (744), which corresponds to earnings per share of SEK 4.8 (4.7).
  • In January-March, own shares were bought back for SEK 119 million, equal to 0.2 per cent of the total number of shares.
  • The Annual General Meeting approved a dividend of SEK 12 per share (SEK 1 888 million), which was paid in April.
  • The Board of Directors has decided to exercise the authorization from the 2025 AGM to buy back own shares.

For further information please contact:
Henrik Sjölund, President and CEO, tel. +46 8 666 21 05
Stefan Loréhn, CFO, tel. +46 8 666 21 22
Stina Sandell, Senior Vice President Sustainability and Communications, tel. +46 73 986 51 12

This is information that Holmen AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07.30 CEST on Thursday, 8 May 2025.

Holmen's business is built around the forest ecocycle and the renewable products we can create from it. With a workforce of 3 500 people, we create value for shareholders, customers and society. Holmen's net sales in 2024 amounted to just under SEK 23 billion and our shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap. Please visit holmen.com for more information.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.