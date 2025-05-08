Holmen AB: Holmen's Interim Report January-March 2025

Quarter Full year SEKm 1-25 4-24 1-24 2024 Net sales 5 973 5 513 5 720 22 759 EBITDA 1 348 1 059 1 300 5 110 Operating profit 988 716 944 3 721 Profit after tax 752 558 744 2 861 Earnings per share, SEK 4.8 3.5 4.7 18.0 Operating margin, % 17 13 17 16 Book value, forest assets 58 098 57 843 56 532 57 843 Cash flow before investments and change in working capital 1 129 665 1 112 3 728 Net financial debt 3 560 3 397 2 034 3 397 Debt/equity ratio, % 6 6 4 6

Operating profit for January-March amounted to SEK 988 million (January-March 2024: 944), corresponding to an operating margin of 17 per cent (17). Compared with the fourth quarter, operating profit increased by SEK 272 million due to higher deliveries of paperboard and paper, lower energy costs and reduced impact of planned production shutdowns.

Profit after tax for January-March amounted to SEK 752 million (744), which corresponds to earnings per share of SEK 4.8 (4.7).

In January-March, own shares were bought back for SEK 119 million, equal to 0.2 per cent of the total number of shares.

The Annual General Meeting approved a dividend of SEK 12 per share (SEK 1 888 million), which was paid in April.

The Board of Directors has decided to exercise the authorization from the 2025 AGM to buy back own shares.

