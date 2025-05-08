Perth, Western Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2025) - Krakatoa Resources (ASX: KTA) is pleased to announce the company is participating in the upcoming 121 Mining Investment Conference in London. Mark Major, CEO of Krakatoa Resources will be presenting about the Company's recent and future planned activities.

121 Mining Investment London will be hosting over 110 mining companies and more than 650 sophisticated investors for two days of pre-arranged, targeted 1-2-1 meetings.

Alongside the curated schedule of pre-booked meetings matching investors with appropriate projects, the conference programme will provide expert commentary and the latest market intelligence on key industry developments.

This year's event is being held on May 12-13.

Any investors who would like to attend 121 Mining Investment London can register for a free pass here.

About 121 Mining Investment

The 121 Mining Investment global event series connects portfolio managers and analysts from institutional funds, private equity groups and family offices with mining company management teams for 1-2-1, private in-person meetings.

121 Mining Investment has an ever-expanding global portfolio, currently covering London, New York, Cape Town, Dubai and Singapore, as well as online editions throughout the year.

About Krakatoa Resources

Krakatoa Resources is advancing the high-grade antimony and gold Zopkhito Project in Georgia. Krakatoa is commencing exploration work to turn the high-grade foreign resource in to a JORC Resource, with modelling supporting the continuation of the Sb-Au system to depths well below previous exploration and potential for parallel mineralisation veins untouched by exploration. We look forward to meeting with key stakeholders and investors.

SOURCE: 121 Mining Investment Conference