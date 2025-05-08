Contour Design Nordic A/S: Contour Design Signs Agreement to Acquire Active Key Business from Cherry SE

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Contour Design, a global leader in ergonomic computer input devices, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Active Key business from Cherry SE. Active Key, based in Germany, is a recognized provider of high-quality, specialized keyboards and mice designed for environments where cleanliness, durability, and reliability are critical, including medical and industrial spaces.

The acquisition significantly broadens Contour Design's product portfolio and expands Contour's leadership in workplace health and safety solutions. By integrating Active Key's expertise in hygiene-oriented technology with Contour's ergonomic innovation, the company will offer an even broader, more comprehensive product portfolio to its global customer base.

"This acquisition is a pivotal moment for Contour Design, aligning perfectly with our mission to enhance health and safety at workplaces," said Erik Stannow, Chairman of the Board at Contour Design. "Active Key's deep expertise in hygienic input devices complements our ergonomic strengths, allowing us to meet the growing demands of health-conscious industries."

Kenneth Nielsen, CEO of Contour Design, commented, "We're happy to welcome Active Key to the Contour Design family. Their strong portfolio and commitment to product quality match our own. Together, we will accelerate innovation and broaden our reach - particularly in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. This acquisition strengthens our position in health and safety solutions while enhancing our capability to serve multiple sectors."

While the transaction is expected to close in the coming weeks, Contour and Cherry agreed on a transition process aimed at securing long-term potential and operational continuity of Active Key business.

Contour Design remains firmly focused on its core ergonomic product lines which continue to be the foundation of the business. Active Key will be introduced as a complementary brand within the Contour portfolio, ensuring continuity for existing customers and enriching the company's offering. The integration, which includes the dedicated Active Key team and associated assets, will leverage the combined strengths of both entities in product development, market reach, and distribution channels.

The acquisition, which includes all relevant employees and assets, is expected to close in the coming weeks, subject to regulatory approvals. Cherry SE and Contour Design are working collaboratively to ensure a seamless transition. Contour Design is majority-owned by Polaris Private Equity.

About Contour Design: Contour Design is a leader in developing, designing, and marketing innovative ergonomic input devices, including RollerMouse, UniMouse and SliderMouse. Trusted by professionals worldwide for over 30 years, Contour products are engineered to reduce physical strain, prevent injuries, and enhance comfort and productivity during computer use. Contour Design is majority-owned by Polaris Private Equity.

About Cherry SE: Cherry SE is a global manufacturer of computer input devices such as keyboards, mice, microphones, and headsets for applications in office, gaming, and industry for hybrid work, as well as hardware and software solutions in digital healthcare. Since its founding in 1953, CHERRY has been synonymous with innovative and durable high-quality products developed in-house specifically to meet customer needs.

Contact

Contour Design Nordic A/S

Sefer Soylemez

Chief Marketing Officer

Adress: Nyropsgade 43, 1sal, 1602 Copenhagen, Denmark

Tel: +45 41 508781

E: press@contourdesign.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/contour-design-nordic-a-s/r/contour-design-signs-agreement-to-acquire-active-key-business-from-cherry-se,c4146834

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/23754/4146834/3434870.pdf Press release (PDF)

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/contour-design-signs-agreement-to-acquire-active-key-business-from-cherry-se-302449832.html