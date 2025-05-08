With a new location and seasoned leadership on the ground, GBTEC is ramping up its growth in the United States, further cementing its commitment to the North American market.

GBTEC, a leading SaaS provider in AI-powered business transformation continues to expand internationally with the opening of a new office in Providence, Rhode Island. Under the leadership of Scott Leddy, Vice President USA, the company is reinforcing its long-term growth strategy across North America.

As Vice President North America, Scott Leddy leads the U.S. team with a strong focus on customer relationships and long-term success.

Bringing GBTEC closer to U.S. customers

The expansion is a key part of GBTEC's broader plan to strengthen its position in intelligent Business Process Management (iBPM), Enterprise Architecture Management (EAM), Digital Process Automation (DPA), and Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC). The new U.S. presence allows for closer collaboration with local clients and faster execution of digital transformation initiatives on-site.

"The growth of our U.S. operations is a core element of our international strategy," says Marc Stromberg, Key Account Manager and Co-Founder of GBTEC. "With our new base in Providence and a top-tier team in place, we're well-positioned to deliver powerful solutions with direct, hands-on support."

Leadership that drives sustainable growth

Scott Leddy is equally enthusiastic about the road ahead: "The U.S. market holds tremendous potential, and Providence is an ideal launchpad for our expansion. We're focused on building future-ready projects with our clients and positioning GBTEC as the go-to SaaS partner for digital process excellence in North America."

With this strategic move and a clear vision for growth, GBTEC reaffirms its commitment to guiding organizations worldwide through successful digital transformation.

About GBTEC Group

GBTEC is a leading provider of SaaS software in the fields of Business Process Management (BPM), Enterprise Architecture Management (EAM), Digital Process Automation (DPA), and Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC). The extensive product portfolio of GBTEC includes Business Process Design Modeling, Process Execution, Process Mining, as well as Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC). The company is known for its modern and user-friendly products, which are based on no-code and low-code technologies and a state-of-the-art product platform. Customers also benefit from competent customer support and comprehensive training offerings. The products of GBTEC are used by companies of all sizes, from SMEs to Fortune 500 companies, as well as by public institutions. The company is headquartered in Bochum and employs around 300 employees at locations in the DACH region, Spain, Australia, the UK and the USA. For more information, see https://www.gbtec.com/.

