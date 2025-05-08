Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2025) - Canadian Natural's (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ) President, Scott Stauth, commented on the Company's Q1/25 results, "We have a long track record of being an industry leading effective and efficient producer while consistently delivering top tier operational and financial performance. All our employees are shareholders, with a strong focus on continuous improvement, consistently driving strong results. In Q1/25 we achieved record quarterly production of approximately 1,582,000 BOE/d, which included record quarterly liquids production of approximately 1,174,000 bbl/d, 79% of which was long life low decline production and record quarterly natural gas production of 2,451 MMcf/d.

At our world class Oil Sands Mining and Upgrading assets, we achieved record quarterly Synthetic Crude Oil ("SCO") production of approximately 595,000 bbl/d resulting from a high utilization rate of 106% in Q1/25, anchored by industry leading SCO operating costs of $21.88/ bbl (US$15.25/bbl), which drove significant free cash flow in the quarter. Importantly, in 2024 our annual Oil Sands Mining and Upgrading operating costs were in the range of $7.00/bbl to $10.00/ bbl lower than our peer average. This equates to incremental annual margin of approximately $1.2 billion to $1.7 billion, based on our 2024 annual production.

Following our first few months of operating the Duvernay assets acquired in December 2024, we are achieving strong production results and cost reductions. We are confident we will add more value than we planned for at the time of the acquisition. This is made possible through our commitment to continuous improvement and a strong team culture that focuses on improving our already top tier operating costs, driving execution of organic growth opportunities and maximizing value to shareholders.

Canadian Natural's constant focus on continuous improvement has resulted in capturing cost efficiencies throughout our operations year to date. As a result of these efficiencies, we are in a position to reduce our 2025 capital budget by $100 million, resulting in an updated total capital forecast of $6.05 billion, excluding abandonment expenditures. This reduction in our 2025 capital will have no impact on our planned operating activities or targeted production levels for 2025."

Canadian Natural's Chief Financial Officer, Victor Darel, added "In Q1/25, we achieved strong financial results, including adjusted net earnings of $2.4 billion or $1.16 per share and adjusted funds flow of $4.5 billion, or $2.16 per share. We returned approximately $1.7 billion to our shareholders in Q1/25, including $1.2 billion in dividends and $0.5 billion in share repurchases. At the same time we strengthened our balance sheet by reducing net debt in the quarter by approximately $1.4 billion from December 31, 2024 levels.

We are committed to maximizing shareholder value and increasing sustainable returns to shareholders. As previously announced, in March 2025 the Board of Directors approved a 4% increase to our quarterly dividend to $0.5875 per common share or $2.35 per common share annualized, with 2025 being the 25th consecutive year of dividend increases by Canadian Natural, with a compound annual growth rate ("CAGR") of 21% over that time.

Our business model is robust and sustainable as our top tier US$ WTI breakeven, defined as the adjusted funds flow required to cover maintenance capital and dividends, remains in the low to mid-US$40 per barrel range. Our balance sheet is already very strong and we improved it further by reducing net debt by approximately $1.4 billion in Q1/25 as mentioned above, and maintained liquidity of approximately $5.1 billion as at March 31, 2025, providing significant flexibility.

Our leading financial results combined with our top tier, safe, reliable, effective and efficient operations provide us with unique competitive advantages, all of which drive material free cash flow generation and strong returns on capital."

HIGHLIGHTS





Three Months Ended

($ millions, except per common share amounts)

Mar 31

2025



Dec 31

2024



Mar 31

2024

Net earnings $ 2,458

$ 1,138

$ 987

Per common share (1) - basic $ 1.17

$ 0.54

$ 0.46



- diluted $ 1.17

$ 0.54

$ 0.46

Adjusted net earnings from operations (2) $ 2,436

$ 1,977

$ 1,474

Per common share (1) - basic (3) $ 1.16

$ 0.94

$ 0.69



- diluted (3) $ 1.16

$ 0.93

$ 0.68

Cash flows from operating activities $ 4,284

$ 3,432

$ 2,868

Adjusted funds flow (2) $ 4,530

$ 4,186

$ 3,138

Per common share (1) - basic (3) $ 2.16

$ 1.99

$ 1.47



- diluted (3) $ 2.15

$ 1.97

$ 1.45

Cash flows used in investing activities $ 1,312

$ 10,414

$ 1,392

Net capital expenditures (4) $ 1,303

$ 10,348

$ 1,113

Net capital expenditures, excluding net acquisition costs (5) $ 1,303

$ 1,290

$ 1,113

Abandonment expenditures $ 188

$ 151

$ 162

Daily production, before royalties











Natural gas (MMcf/d)

2,451



2,283



2,147

Crude oil and NGLs (bbl/d)

1,173,804



1,090,002



975,668

Equivalent production (BOE/d) (6)

1,582,348



1,470,428



1,333,502

(1) Per common share and dividend amounts have been updated to reflect the two for one common share split. Further details are disclosed in the Advisory section of the Company's MD&A and in the financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2025 dated May 7, 2025.

(2) Non-GAAP Financial Measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" section of the Company's MD&A for the three months ended March 31, 2025 dated May 7, 2025.

(3) Non-GAAP Ratio. Refer to the "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" section of the Company's MD&A for the three months ended March 31, 2025 dated May 7, 2025.

(4) Non-GAAP Financial Measure. The composition of this measure was updated in the fourth quarter of 2024. Refer to the "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" section of the Company's MD&A for the three months ended March 31, 2025 dated May 7, 2025.

(5) Excludes net acquisition costs of $9,058 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 related to the acquisition of assets in the period.

(6) A barrel of oil equivalent ("BOE") is derived by converting six thousand cubic feet ("Mcf") of natural gas to one barrel ("bbl") of crude oil (6 Mcf:1 bbl). This conversion may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation, or to compare the value ratio using current crude oil and natural gas prices since the 6 Mcf:1 bbl ratio is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead.



The strength of Canadian Natural's long life low decline asset base, supported by safe, effective and efficient operations, makes our business unique, robust and sustainable. In Q1/25, the Company generated strong financial results, including: Net earnings of approximately $2.5 billion and adjusted net earnings from operations of approximately $2.4 billion. Cash flows from operating activities of approximately $4.3 billion. Adjusted funds flow of approximately $4.5 billion.

Canadian Natural continues to maintain a strong balance sheet and financial flexibility, with approximately $5.1 billion in liquidity (1) as at March 31, 2025. In Q1/25, the Company completed the following: Repaid US$600 million of 3.90% US dollar debt securities due February 2025. Extended its $500 million revolving credit facility originally maturing February 2026 to June 2027.



(1)Non-GAAP Financial Measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" section of this press release and the Company's MD&A for the three months ended March 31, 2025 dated May 7, 2025.

Canadian Natural continues to focus on safe, effective and efficient operations delivering record quarterly average production in Q1/25 of 1,582,348 BOE/d, consisting of record total liquids production of 1,173,804 bbl/d and record natural gas production of 2,451 MMcf/d. Canadian Natural's world class Oil Sands Mining and Upgrading assets delivered record quarterly production of 595,116 bbl/d of SCO in Q1/25, an increase of 34% or approximately 150,000 bbl/d from Q1/24 levels. Gross production of approximately 630,000 bbl/d in Q1/25, with upgrader utilization of 106%, was the highest quarterly Oil Sands Mining and Upgrading gross production in the Company's history, achieved through successes from the recently completed Reliability Enhancement Project and Scotford Upgrader debottleneck work, driving strong performance. When comparing utilization over the last 5 years Canadian Natural's was approximately 8% higher versus a comparable peer average. This equates to approximately 40,000 bbl/d of incremental annual production based on 2024 capacity. Industry leading quarterly Oil Sands Mining and Upgrading operating costs of $21.88/bbl (US$15.25/bbl) of SCO were achieved in Q1/25, a decrease of 12% from Q1/24 levels. Canadian Natural's high value SCO represented approximately 51% of the Company's total liquids volumes in Q1/25 and captured strong quarterly realized SCO pricing of $95.52 / bbl, generating significant free cash flow. Thermal in situ quarterly production averaged 284,706 bbl/d in Q1/25, an increase of 6% or approximately 16,500 bbl/d from Q1/24 levels as a result of the Company's capital efficient thermal pad add development program. Results have been strong from the two Cyclic Steam Stimulation ("CSS") pads that came on production ahead of schedule at Primrose in Q4/24 and Q1/25. Quarterly thermal in situ operating costs were strong, averaging $11.23/bbl (US$7.83/bbl) in Q1/25, a decrease of 20% from Q1/24 levels, primarily reflecting higher production volumes and lower energy costs. On the recently acquired Duvernay assets, Canadian Natural's effective and efficient operations, area synergies and expertise in similar plays, such as the Montney, have resulted in both capital and operating cost efficiencies. Additionally, we are on track to achieve 2025 budget production of approximately 60,000 BOE/d. By optimizing well length and completions design combined with top tier execution, we are drilling longer wells with improved reservoir access at lower costs. On a length normalized basis, combined drilling and completion costs for 2025 are targeting an improvement of approximately 14% or $1.8 million per well compared to 2024 costs. The Company is targeting to drill 43 gross wells in the Duvernay as part of the 2025 capital development program. Operating costs in Q1/25 were strong, averaging approximately $9.52/BOE.



RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS

Canadian Natural has a strong history of growing its sustainable dividend with 2025 being the 25 th consecutive year of dividend increases with a CAGR of 21% over that time. Returns to shareholders in Q1/25 were strong, totaling approximately $1.7 billion, comprised of $1.2 billion of dividends and $0.5 billion through the repurchase and cancellation of approximately 11.2 million common shares at a weighted average price of $43.66 per share. Year to date in 2025, up to and including May 7, 2025, the Company has returned a total of approximately $3.1 billion directly to shareholders through $2.4 billion in dividends and $0.7 billion through the repurchase and cancellation of approximately 15.8 million common shares. Subsequent to quarter end, Canadian Natural declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common shares of $0.5875 per common share. The quarterly dividend will be payable on July 3, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 13, 2025. As previously announced, on March 6, 2025 the Board of Directors increased the quarterly dividend by 4% to $0.5875 per common share. This demonstrates the confidence that the Board of Directors has in the sustainability of our business model, our strong balance sheet and the strength of our diverse, long life low decline reserves and asset base.



OPERATIONS REVIEW AND CAPITAL ALLOCATION

Canadian Natural has a balanced and diverse portfolio of assets, primarily Canadian-based, with international exposure in the UK section of the North Sea and Offshore Africa. Canadian Natural's production is well balanced between light crude oil, medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil) and SCO (herein collectively referred to as "crude oil") and natural gas and NGLs. This balance provides optionality for capital investments, maximizing value for the Company's shareholders.

Underpinning this asset base is the Company's long life low decline production, representing approximately 77% of total budgeted liquids production in 2025, the majority of which is zero decline high value SCO production from the Company's world class Oil Sands Mining and Upgrading assets. The remaining balance of the Company's long life low decline production comes from its top tier thermal in situ oil sands operations and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil assets. The combination of these long life low decline assets, low reserves replacement costs, and effective and efficient operations results in substantial and sustainable adjusted funds flow throughout the commodity price cycle.

In addition, Canadian Natural maintains a substantial inventory of low capital exposure projects within the Company's conventional asset base. These projects can be executed quickly and, in the right economic conditions, provide excellent returns and maximize value for our shareholders. Supporting these projects is the Company's undeveloped landbase which enables large, repeatable drilling programs that can be optimized over time. Additionally, Canadian Natural maximizes long- term value by maintaining high ownership and operatorship of its assets, allowing the Company to control the nature, timing and extent of development. Low capital exposure projects can be stopped or started relatively quickly depending upon success, market conditions or corporate needs.

Canadian Natural's balanced portfolio, built with both long life low decline assets and low capital exposure assets, enables effective capital allocation, production growth and value creation.

Drilling Activity

Three Months Ended





March 31, 2025



March 31, 2024

(number of wells)

Gross



Net



Gross



Net

Crude oil (1)

75



74



62



61

Natural gas

23



19



23



16

Dry

1



1



-



-

Subtotal

99



94



85



77

Stratigraphic test / service wells

484



462



452



386

Total

583



556



537



463

Success rate (excluding stratigraphic test / service wells)





99 %







100 %

(1) Includes bitumen wells.



Canadian Natural drilled a total of 94 net crude oil and natural gas producer wells in Q1/25, 17 more than in Q1/24.

North America Exploration and Production

Crude oil and NGLs - excluding Thermal In Situ Oil Sands





Three Months Ended





Mar 31

2025



Dec 31

2024



Mar 31

2024

Crude oil and NGLs production (bbl/d)

276,532



255,729



237,481

Net wells targeting crude oil

57



84



38

Net successful wells drilled

56



84



38

Success rate

98 %



100 %



100 %



North America E&P liquids production, excluding thermal in situ, averaged 276,532 bbl/d in Q1/25, a 16% increase from Q1/24 levels, reflecting production volumes from the Duvernay assets acquired in December 2024, along with strong organic growth from our liquids-rich natural gas and primary heavy crude oil assets. Primary heavy crude oil production averaged 85,604 bbl/d in Q1/25, a 9% increase from Q1/24 levels, reflecting strong drilling results from the Company's multilateral wells, partially offset by natural field declines. Continuing to build on the Company's highly successful multilateral drilling program, Canadian Natural targets to drill 156 net primary heavy crude oil multilateral wells in 2025. Operating costs in the Company's primary heavy crude oil operations averaged $18.13/bbl (US$12.63/ bbl) in Q1/25, a decrease of 5% from Q1/24 levels, primarily reflecting higher production volumes and lower energy costs. Pelican Lake production averaged 43,175 bbl/d in Q1/25 a decrease of 4% from Q1/24 levels, reflecting low natural field declines from this long life low decline asset. Operating costs at Pelican Lake averaged $9.77/bbl (US$6.81/bbl) in Q1/25, comparable to Q1/24 levels. North America light crude oil and NGLs production averaged 147,753 bbl/d in Q1/25, an increase of 30% or approximately 34,000 bbl/d compared to Q1/24 levels, primarily driven by the recently acquired Duvernay assets and strong drilling results in our liquids-rich natural gas assets. Operating costs in the Company's North America light crude oil and NGLs operations averaged $13.15/ bbl (US$9.16/bbl) in Q1/25, a decrease of 14% from Q1/24 levels, primarily reflecting higher production volumes and lower energy costs.



North America Natural Gas





Three Months Ended





Mar 31

2025



Dec 31

2024



Mar 31

2024

Natural gas production (MMcf/d)

2,436



2,273



2,135

Net wells targeting natural gas

19



14



16

Net successful wells drilled

19



14



16

Success rate

100 %



100 %



100 %



North America natural gas production averaged 2,436 MMcf/d in Q1/25, an increase of 14% from Q1/24 levels, driven by the recently acquired Duvernay assets and strong drilling results in the Company's liquids-rich natural gas assets. The Company remains focused on delivering strong returns on organic growth with our liquids-rich natural gas activity in the Duvernay, Montney and Deep Basin. North America natural gas operating costs averaged $1.16/Mcf in Q1/25, a decrease of 9% from Q1/24 levels, primarily reflecting higher production volumes.



Thermal In Situ Oil Sands





Three Months Ended





Mar 31

2025



Dec 31

2024



Mar 31

2024

Bitumen production (bbl/d)

284,706



276,231



268,155

Net wells targeting bitumen

18



16



23

Net successful wells drilled

18



16



23

Success rate

100 %



100 %



100 %



Thermal in situ production averaged 284,706 bbl/d in Q1/25, an increase of 6% or approximately 16,500 bbl/d from Q1/24 levels as a result of the Company's capital efficient thermal pad add development program. Results have been strong from the two CSS pads that came on production ahead of schedule at Primrose in Q4/24 and Q1/25. Quarterly thermal in situ operating costs were strong, averaging $11.23/bbl (US$7.83/bbl) in Q1/25, a decrease of 20% from Q1/24 levels, primarily reflecting higher production volumes and lower energy costs.

Canadian Natural has significant thermal in situ facility processing capacity of approximately 340,000 bbl/d, resulting in 70,000 bbl/d of available capacity. The Company has decades of strong capital efficient drill to fill growth opportunities on its long life low decline thermal in situ assets, which we continue to develop in a disciplined manner to deliver safe and reliable thermal in situ production. At Primrose, following strong results from the recently drilled CSS pads, the Company is planning to reallocate a portion of pad add capital in 2025 to Primrose from Kirby to maximize returns. The Company now targets to drill a CSS pad in Q4/25 with production targeted to come on in 2026. At Jackfish, the Company finished drilling a SAGD pad in Q4/24, with production targeted to come on in Q3/25. At Pike, the Company has completed drilling one SAGD pad and is currently drilling a second SAGD pad, both of which will be tied into existing Jackfish facilities. These two pads are targeted to come on production in 2026 and keep the Jackfish plants at full capacity. At Kirby, the Company recently finished drilling a SAGD pad which is targeted to come on production in Q4/25.

Canadian Natural has been piloting solvent enhanced oil recovery technology on certain thermal in situ assets with an objective to increase bitumen production while reducing the Steam to Oil Ratio ("SOR") and optimizing solvent recovery. This technology has the potential for application throughout the Company's extensive thermal in situ asset base. At the Company's commercial scale solvent SAGD pad at Kirby North, we began solvent injection in June 2024 and solvent recoveries continue to meet expectations, exceeding 80%. Pad performance monitoring has identified several well pair workover opportunities to further enhance SORs, solvent recovery and production trends. These workovers are targeted to be completed in Q2/25 with continued monitoring over the second half of 2025. At Primrose, the Company is continuing to operate its solvent enhanced oil recovery pilot in the steam flood area to optimize solvent efficiency and to further evaluate this commercial development opportunity.



North America Oil Sands Mining and Upgrading





Three Months Ended





Mar 31

2025



Dec 31

2024



Mar 31

2024

Synthetic crude oil production (bbl/d) (1)(2)

595,116



534,631



445,209

(1) SCO production before royalties and excludes production volumes consumed internally as diesel.

(2) Consists of heavy and light synthetic crude oil products.



Oil Sands Mining and Upgrading continues to outperform expectations, through our relentless focus on continuous improvement combined with strong performance from the completed Reliability Enhancement Project at Horizon and Debottleneck Project at the Scotford Upgrader. As a result, the Company achieved strong operational results in Q1/25 as follows: Record quarterly production of 595,116 bbl/d of SCO was achieved in Q1/25, an increase of 34% or approximately 150,000 bbl/d from Q1/24 levels, reflecting strong operating results, the acquisition of an additional 20% working interest in AOSP in December 2024, and planned and unplanned maintenance a year earlier in Q1/24. Gross production of approximately 630,000 bbl/d in Q1/25, with upgrader utilization of 106%, was the highest quarterly Oil Sands Mining and Upgrading gross production in the Company's history, as a result of continuous improvement initiatives resulting in strong performance. Industry leading Oil Sands Mining and Upgrading operating costs of $21.88/bbl (US$15.25/bbl) of SCO were achieved in Q1/25, a decrease of 12% from Q1/24 levels. The decrease in operating costs in Q1/25 compared to Q1/24 was due primarily to higher production volumes and lower energy costs. Canadian Natural's high value SCO represented approximately 51% of the Company's total liquids volumes in Q1/25 and captured strong quarterly realized SCO pricing of $95.52/bbl, generating significant free cash flow.

As previously announced, the planned AOSP turnaround began on April 4, 2025 and is targeted for 73 days. During this turnaround, the Scotford Upgrader will operate at reduced rates, impacting net annual average production by approximately 31,000 bbl/d, based on Canadian Natural's current 90% working interest.

At Horizon, the Company completed the Reliability Enhancement Project in 2024 which increased the capacity of the zero decline, high value SCO production at Horizon to 264,000 bbl/d over a two year timeframe by shifting the planned turnarounds to once every two years from the previous annual cycle. As a result, 2025 will be the first year without a planned turnaround, resulting in high targeted utilization at Horizon. With additional infrastructure in place following the completion of this project, the Company can perform certain maintenance activities with zero production impact. Capital savings are targeted to be approximately $75 million in 2025 from 2024 levels as a result of no planned turnaround impacting production.

At Horizon, the Company is progressing its Naphtha Recovery Unit Tailings Treatment ("NRUTT") project which targets incremental production of approximately 6,300 bbl/d of SCO following mechanical completion in Q3/27.

International Exploration and Production





Three Months Ended





Mar 31

2025



Dec 31

2024



Mar 31

2024

Crude oil production (bbl/d)

17,450



23,411



24,823

Natural gas production (MMcf/d)

15



10



12



International E&P crude oil production volumes averaged 17,450 bbl/d in Q1/25, a decrease of 30% compared to Q1/24 levels primarily reflecting suspended production at Baobab in Offshore Africa due to the planned life extension project on its floating production storage and offloading vessel which commenced in January 2025, which is targeted to impact 2025 net annual production by approximately 7,800 bbl/d, combined with natural field declines. Production at Baobab is targeted to resume in Q2/26.

MARKETING





Three Months Ended





Mar 31

2025



Dec 31

2024



Mar 31

2024

Benchmark Commodity Prices

















WTI benchmark price (US$/bbl) (1) $ 71.42

$ 70.27

$ 76.97

WCS heavy differential (discount) to WTI (US$/bbl) (1) $ (12.66 ) $ (12.55 ) $ (19.34 ) WCS heavy differential as a percentage of WTI (%) (1)

18 %



18 %



25 %

Condensate benchmark price (US$/bbl) $ 69.89

$ 70.66

$ 72.79

SCO price (US$/bbl) (1) $ 69.07

$ 71.13

$ 69.43

SCO premium (discount) to WTI (US$/bbl) (1) $ (2.35 ) $ 0.86

$ (7.54 ) AECO benchmark price (C$/GJ) $ 1.92

$ 1.38

$ 1.94

Realized Prices











Exploration & Production liquids realized price (C$/bbl) (2)(3)(4)(5) $ 79.85

$ 75.22

$ 70.01

SCO realized price (C$/bbl) (1)(3)(4)(5) $ 95.52

$ 95.08

$ 88.84

Natural gas realized price (C$/Mcf) (4) $ 3.13

$ 2.02

$ 2.55

(1) West Texas Intermediate ("WTI"); Western Canadian Select ("WCS"); Synthetic Crude Oil ("SCO").

(2) Exploration & Production crude oil and NGLs average realized price excludes SCO.

(3) Pricing is net of blending and feedstock costs.

(4) Excludes risk management activities.

(5) Non-GAAP ratio. Refer to the "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" section of the Company's MD&A for the three months ended March 31, 2025 dated May 7, 2025.



Canadian Natural has a balanced and diverse product mix of natural gas, NGLs, heavy crude oil, light crude oil, bitumen and SCO.

WTI prices averaged US$71.42/bbl in Q1/25, comparable to Q4/24 and a decrease of US$5.55/bbl compared to Q1/24 levels. The decrease compared to Q1/24 reflected weaker global demand growth outlooks amid escalating trade tensions, combined with concerns of supply growth from non-OPEC+ producers.

SCO pricing averaged US$69.07/bbl in Q1/25, representing a US$2.35/bbl discount to WTI pricing, compared to a US$0.86/bbl premium to WTI in Q4/24 and a US$7.54 discount to WTI in Q1/24. The SCO differential weakened in Q1/25 relative to Q4/24, driven in part by production levels in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin ("WCSB").

The WCS differential to WTI averaged US$12.66/bbl in Q1/25, comparable to Q4/24 and a US$6.68/bbl improvement compared to the US$19.34/bbl discount in Q1/24. The narrowing of the WCS differential to WTI in Q1/25 compared to Q1/24 primarily reflects the start-up of the TMX pipeline in Q2/24, combined with stronger United States Gulf Coast ("USGC") heavy oil pricing.

The North West Redwater refinery primarily utilizes bitumen as feedstock, with production of ultra-low sulphur diesel and other refined products averaging 83,863 bbl/d in Q1/25.

Canadian Natural has total contracted crude oil transportation capacity of 256,500 bbl/d, with committed volumes to Canada's west coast and to the USGC of approximately 23 % of 2025 budgeted liquids production. The egress supports Canadian Natural's long-term sales strategy by targeting expanded refining markets, driving stronger netbacks while also reducing exposure to egress constraints. The Company has total committed capacity on the TMX pipeline of 169,000 bbl/ d providing access to markets on Canada's west coast. Canadian Natural has total committed capacity of 77,500 bbl/ d on the Flanagan South pipeline and an additional 10,000 bbl/d of committed capacity on the Keystone Base pipeline, diversifying the Company's heavy oil access to the USGC.

AECO natural gas prices averaged $1.92/GJ in Q1/25, a $0.54/GJ improvement compared to Q4/24 and comparable to Q1/24. The increase in AECO natural gas pricing compared to Q4/24 primarily reflects stronger NYMEX benchmark pricing, combined with increased exports out of the WCSB. Stronger AECO pricing in Q1/25 also reflects the anticipated start-up of LNG Canada targeted for the second half of 2025. In 2025, the Company is targeting to use the equivalent of approximately 33% of budgeted natural gas production in its operations, with approximately 35% targeted to be sold at AECO/Station 2 pricing, and approximately 32% targeted to be exported to other North American and international markets capturing higher natural gas prices, maximizing value from its diversified natural gas marketing portfolio. As a result of Canadian Natural's diversified natural gas marketing strategy, the Company's Q1/25 realized natural gas price of $3.13/Mcf represents a $1.07/Mcf or 52% premium over the AECO benchmark price of $2.06/Mcf.



Free Cash Flow Allocation Policy

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company considers free cash flow a key measure in demonstrating the Company's ability to generate cash flow to fund future growth through capital investment, pay returns to shareholders and to repay or maintain net debt levels, pursuant to the free cash flow allocation policy.

The Company's free cash flow is used to determine the targeted amount of shareholder returns after dividends. The amount allocated to shareholders varies depending on the Company's net debt position.

Free cash flow is calculated as adjusted funds flow less dividends on common shares, net capital expenditures and abandonment expenditures. The Company targets to manage the allocation of free cash flow on a forward looking annual basis, while managing working capital and cash management as required.

Up to October 2024, before the announcement of the Chevron acquisition, the Company was targeting to allocate 100% of its free cash flow in 2024 to shareholder returns.

In October 2024, with the announcement of the Chevron acquisition, the Board of Directors adjusted the allocation of free cash flow as follows:

60% of free cash flow to shareholder returns and 40% to the balance sheet until net debt reaches $15 billion.

When net debt is between $12 billion and $15 billion, free cash flow allocation will be 75% to shareholder returns and 25% to the balance sheet.

When net debt is at or below $12 billion, free cash flow allocation will be 100% to shareholder returns.

The Company's free cash flow for the three months ended March 31, 2025 is shown below:





Three Months Ended

($ millions)

Mar 31

2025



Dec 31

2024



Mar 31

2024

Adjusted funds flow (1) $ 4,530

$ 4,186

$ 3,138

Less: Dividends on common shares

1,184



1,110



1,076

Net capital expenditures,(2) excluding net acquisition costs (3)

1,303



1,290



1,113

Abandonment expenditures

188



151



162

Free cash flow $ 1,855

$ 1,635

$ 787

(1) Refer to the descriptions and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, which are provided in the "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" section of the Company's MD&A for the three months ended March 31, 2025, dated May 7, 2025.

(2) Net Capital expenditures is a Non-GAAP Financial Measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" section of the Company's MD&A for the three months ended March 31, 2025, dated May 7, 2025.

(3) Excludes net acquisition costs of $9,058 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 related to the acquisition of assets in the period.



Long-term Debt, net

Long-term debt, net (also referred to as net debt) is a capital management measure that is calculated as current and long-term debt less cash and cash equivalents.

($ millions)

Mar 31

2025



Dec 31

2024



Mar 31

2024

Long-term debt $ 17,428

$ 18,819

$ 11,040

Less: cash and cash equivalents

93



131



767

Long-term debt, net $ 17,335

$ 18,688

$ 10,273



Breakeven WTI Price

The breakeven WTI price is a supplementary financial measure that represents the equivalent US dollar WTI price per barrel where the Company's adjusted funds flow is equal to the sum of maintenance capital and dividends. The Company considers the breakeven WTI price a key measure in evaluating its performance, as it demonstrates the efficiency and profitability of the Company's activities. The breakeven WTI price incorporates the non-GAAP financial measure adjusted funds flow as reconciled in the "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" section of the Company's MD&A. Maintenance capital is a supplementary financial measure that represents the capital required to maintain annual production at prior period levels.

Capital Budget

Capital budget is a forward looking non-GAAP financial measure. The capital budget is based on net capital expenditures (Non-GAAP Financial Measure) and includes acquisition capital related to a number of acquisitions for which agreements between parties have been reached as at the time of the Company's 2025 budget press release on January 9, 2025. Refer to the "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" section of the Company's MD&A for more details on net capital expenditures.

The 2025 capital budget reflects budgeted net capital expenditures, before abandonment expenditures related to the execution of the Company's abandonment and reclamation programs in North America and the North Sea. The Company currently carries an Asset Retirement Obligation ("ARO") liability on its balance sheet for these budgeted future expenditures. Abandonment expenditures are reported before the impact of current income tax recoveries. Current tax recoveries are refundable at a rate of approximately 23% in Canada and a combined current income tax and Petroleum Revenue Tax ("PRT") rate approximating 70% to 75% in the UK portion of the North Sea. The Company is eligible to recover interest on refunded PRT previously paid.

Capital Efficiency

Capital efficiency is a supplementary financial measure that represents the capital spent to add new or incremental production divided by the current rate of the new or incremental production. It is expressed as a dollar amount per flowing volume of a product ($ / bbl/ d or $/ BOE / d). The Company considers capital efficiency a key measure in evaluating its performance, as it demonstrates the efficiency of the Company's capital investments.

