Colorcon Inc.: Colorcon and ASHA Cellulose Announce New Partnership to Support the Development & Manufacture of Barrier Membrane Formulations for the Pharmaceutical and Nutraceutical Industries

HARLEYSVILLE, Pa. and MUMBAI, India, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorcon, a global leader of film coating systems, specialty excipients, controlled release formulations and controlled atmosphere packaging for the healthcare industry, today announced an exclusive partnership with ASHA Cellulose, a leading provider of organo-soluble Ethyl cellulose polymers widely used in the pharmaceutical and dietary supplement industries. As a part of this multi-year partnership, Colorcon will become the exclusive representative for the following ASHA products throughout Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Northeast Asia and Southeast Asia:

ASHACEL ® - a family of multifunctional, water-insoluble, organo-soluble thermoplastic cellulose ethers that serve as binders, flexible film formers, taste-masking and time-release agents, rheology modifiers and more.

- a family of multifunctional, water-insoluble, organo-soluble thermoplastic cellulose ethers that serve as binders, flexible film formers, taste-masking and time-release agents, rheology modifiers and more. ASHAKOTE® - a 30% aqueous dispersion of Ethyl cellulose, suitable for sustained release, taste-masking and moisture control, and used in regions where organic solvents are not acceptable.

"Colorcon is excited to announce our new partnership with ASHA Cellulose to further the support we provide to our customers in barrier membrane and multi-particulate development," said Kurt Fegely, Vice President of Excipient Technologies at Colorcon. "ASHA has been a leader in the cellulosic polymer industry for more than 25 years. Our partnership combines an impressive product portfolio, recognized leadership in controlled release multi-particulate applications and regulatory excellence, helping our customers achieve success in drug delivery."

Raju Shah, President for ASHA Cellulose, commented: "Asha Cellulose has been involved in manufacturing ASHACEL Ethyl Cellulose and ASHAKOTE Aqueous Ethyl Cellulose dispersion using in-house capabilities and a world-class infrastructure. With this partnership, we are confident that the unique combination of our polymer expertise and Colorcon's technical prowess and customer reach will help us serve our customers better."

Simon Tasker, Chief Executive Officer at Colorcon, concluded, "This partnership is a great example of our commitment to the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries. We are excited to bring together our two organizations to provide an enhanced product portfolio, high quality manufacturing and dedication to service excellence, supply reliability and technical expertise to our global customers."

This partnership will officially start on May 15th.

About Colorcon

Colorcon is a world leader in the development, supply and technical support of formulated film coating systems, modified release technologies, core excipients and functional packaging for the pharmaceutical industry. www.colorcon.com.

About ASHA Cellulose Private Limited

Asha Cellulose (I) Pvt Ltd is a renowned Indian company engaged in manufacturing Ethyl cellulose and other cellulose derivatives, pigment dispersions through its group companies. Asha's Ethyl cellulose polymer and aqueous dispersion, available under the brand names ASHACEL and ASHAKOTE, comply with the requirements of all major pharmacopoeias and the products are well received worldwide in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries. The India-based manufacturing facility is EXCiPACT and ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 14001 and OSHAS 18001 certified. The company has a state-of-the-art infrastructure and manufacturing control facility, ensuring product quality and regulatory excellence.

www.ashacel.com

