



SHANGHAI, CHINA, May 8, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - On May 5, the 33rd China Cycle Expo 2025 (hereinafter referred to as the "China Cycle") grandly opens at the Shanghai New International Expo Center. This year's exhibition, with the theme of "New Quality Productivity, for the Shared Future", once again achieves a historic breakthrough in scale and content, demonstrating the vigorous vitality of the industry's development. On the first day of the exhibition, the venue is bustled with people both inside and outside. Exhibitors, buyers and visitors from all over the world gather together, jointly kicking off an annual grand event dedicated to the cycling industry.China Cycle: Global Industry Barometer Upgrades AgainChina is the world's largest manufacturer and market of bicycles and electric bicycles, with an annual trade volume accounting for more than 60% of the global total. In 2024, the overall development trend of China's bicycle industry was continued to improve. Relying on a strong manufacturing base and a broad market, after more than 30 years of development, the China Cycle has become one of the largest and most influential bicycle exhibitions in the world.This year the exhibition area is further expanded to 160,000 square meters, with a total of 13 professional exhibition halls (W1-W5, E1-E7, N1 Hall), attracting nearly 1,600 companies to participate. The newly opened N1 Hall made its debut, marking a major leap in the layout of the entire hall of the China Cycle in the Shanghai New International Expo Center, providing exhibitors and visitors with a more spacious and professional display platform.Numerous Highlights: Brands Gather Together, Innovation Leads FutureAt the scene, well-known domestic and foreign brands such as GIANT, MERIDA, PHOENIX, FOREVER, TRINX, XIDESHENG, BAFANG, SHIMANO, ABUS, BIANCHI, and FOCUS gather together to compete on the same stage with their latest products and technologies. The exhibition halls are carefully divided into different layouts. E1 focuses on displaying complete vehicle brands, E2-E3 are spare parts areas, E4 is the tire area, W1 focuses on international brands, W4 highlights outdoor cycling equipment, and W5 displays electric motorcycles and innovative products, fully covering the entire industry chain.In the "2025 CHINA CYCLE Innovation Demonstration Exhibition" area, 70 exhibits representing the industry's latest technologies and innovative achievements are unveiled, including carbon fiber power-assisted bicycles, electronic speed change systems, polymer fiber rope spokes and other black technology new products, allowing visitors to experience the transformative power of cycling technology at close range.At the same time, the industry transformation and upgrading demonstration exhibition is officially unveiled. Many specialized and innovative companies such as JIEKE, MAGENE, GOLDEN WHEEL, PHOENIX, and JAVA bring the most cutting-edge green technology solutions to jointly draw a blueprint for the transformation of China's bicycle industry.Trade Matching Meeting Starts, International Cooperation Heats UpDuring the exhibition, a two-day trade matchmaking meeting is launched simultaneously, attracting professional purchasing teams from Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Latin America, focusing on high-end parts, electric bicycles and other hot fields. On the first day, hundreds of efficient negotiations were held, injecting strong momentum into the overseas expansion of Chinese brands and international trade cooperation.The Events Are Full Of Excitement, The Cycling Craze Swept The Whole VenueInside and outside the exhibition hall, the cycling experience area, outdoor performance show, and technology interactive experience area are bustling. The stunts performed by professional riders triggers cheers, and the test ride area is crowded with people, who experience the convenience and fun of the latest electric-assisted bicycles. The e-sports competition also starts simultaneously, and the cross-border integration of cycling and e-sports ignited the passion of the audience.The "market area" that was widely acclaimed last year has been fully upgraded this year. It brings together rich content such as star fashion shows, cycling + lifestyle experience areas, new product launches, and cultural experience areas to create a new landmark where cycling culture and fashionable life intersect.New Cycling Era, Dreams Start AgainThe grand opening of the 33rd China Cycle 2025 is showing the vitality of the booming Chinese bicycle industry with a new attitude, and it also builds a broad stage for global cycling enthusiasts and all parties in the industrial chain to share opportunities and create a better future.The exhibition will last until May 8th, and we welcome more industry colleagues and cycling enthusiasts to join us!