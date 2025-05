Sungrow Hydrogen has started production at China's largest dual-tech green hydrogen project combining PEM and alkaline electrolyzers, while HNO International has partnered with Zhuhai Topower to pilot its modular hydrogen platform in China. Sungrow Hydrogen has started production at China's first green hydrogen project deploying a 200 Nm³/h PEM electrolyzer and 1,000 Nm³/h alkaline electrolyzers, saying it is the world's biggest project of this type. "The dual-tech combines alkaline electrolyzers' low cost with PEM electrolyzers' fast response, boosting efficiency and cutting energy consumption," ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...