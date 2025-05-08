Anzeige
08.05.2025 11:16 Uhr
Rishabh Software and S4G Consulting Launch SR360 to Accelerate Digital Transformation in Australia

Finanznachrichten News

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rishabh Software and S4G Consulting have teamed up to introduce SR360, a business-driven end-to-end Technology service designed to help enterprises modernize their technology without the usual complexity and disruption.

Rishabh Software Partners with S4G Consulting

Powered by proprietary Blueprint 3.0, SR360 provides business strategy with enterprise architecture to help organizations seamlessly navigate cloud adoption, legacy modernization, regulatory compliance, and operational efficiency.

"Digital transformation isn't just about new technology. It's about making smart technology decisions that drive tangible business outcomes," said Saumil Shah, Chief Strategy Officer at Rishabh Software. "SR360 offers a structured, cost-effective pathway to modernization."

How SR360 Helps Businesses

SR360 offers four core services:

  • Business Consulting - Aligning strategy and operations with business goals
  • Solution Consulting - Designing scalable, future-ready technology architectures
  • Solution Engineering - Implementing and integrating digital solutions to modernize IT ecosystems
  • Solution Sustenance - Ensuring long-term system performance, compliance, and optimization

At its core, SR360 runs on Blueprint 3.0, which ensures:

  • Faster implementation with industry-specific solutions.
  • Built-in compliance to meet security and regulatory standards.
  • Cost-efficient modernization without unnecessary technical debt.

"Blueprint 3.0 removes complexity from digital transformation," said Harsh Mishra, CTO at S4G Consulting. "It empowers businesses to evolve seamlessly while staying aligned with industry demands."

Expanding Rishabh Software's Presence in Australia

With SR360, Rishabh Software strengthens its digital transformation footprint in Australia, bringing:

  • Deep expertise in enterprise architecture and solution engineering.
  • Proven methodologies for business-led digital transformation.
  • Flexible onshore and offshore delivery models for optimized execution.

About Rishabh Software

Rishabh Software helps businesses worldwide build secure, scalable, and AI-driven solutions. Learn more at Rishabh Software.

About S4G Consulting

S4G Consulting helps enterprises align technology with business strategy using a business-led enterprise architecture approach. Learn more at S4G Consulting.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2681533/Rishabh_Software_S4G_Consulting.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2681441/Rishabh_Software_Logo.jpg

Rishabh Software Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rishabh-software-and-s4g-consulting-launch-sr360-to-accelerate-digital-transformation-in-australia-302448994.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
