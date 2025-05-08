FlexEnable receives prestigious 2025 Display Component of the Year Award from the Society of Information Display for its FlexiOM organic thin-film transistor materials

CAMBRIDGE, England , May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FlexEnable, the leader in the development and industrialisation of flexible organic transistors and optics, has won the 2025 Display Component of the Year Award by the Society of Information Display (SID) for its FlexiOM organic thin-film transistor (OTFT) materials, now shipping in flexible e-paper displays. The awards recognise the best displays, components, and applications introduced to the market during the previous calendar year.

"Our team is deeply honoured to receive the prestigious 2025 Display Component of the Year Award for FlexEnable's high-performance FlexiOM OTFT materials," said Chuck Milligan, CEO of FlexEnable. "After two decades of deep technology development, followed by an intensive program of supply chain setup with our partners DKE, Giantplus and E Ink, our FlexiOM materials and OTFT technology entered mass production in 2024. The first consumer product - the Ledger Stax, has a unique 180-degree curved rugged e-paper display - with a form factor uniquely enabled by our organic transistor materials.

Chuck Milligan added: "This historic milestone - the world's first ever mass produced OTFTs - paves the way for incredible new product designs and use cases for flexible EPD and LCD displays as well as active optics applications, including ePrivacy modules, XR pixelated dimmers and tunable lenses."

The FlexiOM materials set comprises organic polymer semiconductor and dielectric materials that together form high-performance, highly rugged and flexible OTFTs, which bring unique form factors and functionality to curved displays and active optics. The OTFTs can be curved down to 100 microns and even be 3D biaxially curved without affecting performance. When combined with a front plane, the technology unlocks unique product form factors, such as displays wrapped around tight exterior curves.

FlexEnable's OTFT backplanes are manufactured without exceeding 100°C, which provides energy savings in production compared to silicon TFTs. The manufacturing process is designed to be implemented in existing LCD flat panel display fabs, providing highly differentiated display and active optical modules from existing assets.

FlexEnable is exhibiting at Display Week 2025

FlexEnable will exhibit at the premier international display technology conference and exhibition. The event will take place in San Jose, California, from May 11-16, 2025.

FlexEnable will showcase its latest advancements in flexible displays and optics technology at booth 1722 on the exhibition floor, including the world's first consumer device featuring the company's OTFT materials as well as prototypes of liquid crystal dimmers and tunable lenses for AR glasses.

About FlexEnable

FlexEnable's award-winning flexible technology platform, together with its unique FlexiOM materials, brings transformational possibilities to products including AR and VR optics, ePrivacy screens, automotive smart windows and displays. The organic thin-film transistor (OTFT) backplane process developed by FlexEnable, allows transistors to be manufactured at less than 100°C - by far the lowest temperature process for transistor manufacturing in the world. This allows, for the first time, commonly available and optically ideal flexible bio-degradable substrates such as TAC film to be used instead of glass. FlexEnable's game-changing technology is used to make active-matrix flexible displays and flexible active liquid crystal (LC) optical films which are thin, light and conformable to almost any surface. OTFT display technology is already on the market today incorporated into a consumer product - a crypto wallet device with an E Ink display uniquely wrapped around a180-degree bend.

Today, FlexEnable has around 500 patents and patent applications globally for OTFT and LC cell materials, processes and device architectures. With an established supply chain for OTFT production, FlexEnable has technology transfer programmes and mass production underway with several leading display manufacturers in Asia as well as commercial programmes with some of the world's biggest brands in consumer electronics.

