First quarter Net Income of $56.7M and Adjusted Net Income of $4.1M

Strong execution and early season fire activity drove first quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $18.1M

First quarter Earnings Per Diluted Share of $0.36 and Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share of $0.03

First IMS add-on product line acquisitions completed

Clayton, Missouri--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2025) - Perimeter Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: PRM) ("Perimeter" or the "Company"), a leading global solutions provider for the Fire Safety and Specialty Products industries, today reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

First Quarter 2025 Results

Net sales increased 22% to $72.0 million in the first quarter, as compared to $59.0 million in the prior-year quarter. Fire Safety net sales increased 48% to $37.2 million, as compared to $25.2 million in the prior year quarter. Specialty Products net sales increased 3% to $34.9 million, as compared to $33.9 million in the prior year quarter.

Net income during the first quarter was $56.7 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, as compared to a net loss of $82.6 million, or $0.57 loss per diluted share in the prior year quarter.

First quarter non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share was $0.03, as compared to adjusted loss per share of $0.01 in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 49% to $18.1 million in the first quarter, as compared to $12.1 million in the prior year quarter. Fire Safety Adjusted EBITDA increased to $10.1 million, as compared to a loss of $0.2 million in the prior year quarter. Specialty Products Adjusted EBITDA decreased 35% to $8.0 million, as compared to $12.4 million in the prior year quarter.

Reconciliation tables for non-GAAP measures are available in the attached schedules.

Capital Allocation

On March 28, 2025, Perimeter acquired the assets and technical data rights of certain product lines from a third party for a total purchase price of $10.0 million. The product lines will be integrated into Perimeter's IMS business within the Specialty Products segment.

The Company repurchased 0.9 million shares of Common Stock at an average price of $9.19 per share during the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

About Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions is a leading global solutions provider for the Fire Safety and Specialty Products industries. The Company's business is organized and managed in two reporting segments: Fire Safety and Specialty Products.

The Fire Safety segment is a formulator and manufacturer of fire management products that help our customers combat various types of fires, including wildland, structural, flammable liquids and other types of fires. Our Fire Safety segment also offers specialized equipment and services, typically in conjunction with our fire management products to support our customers' firefighting operations. Our specialized equipment includes airbase retardant storage, mixing, and delivery equipment; mobile retardant bases; retardant ground application units; mobile foam equipment; and equipment that we custom design and manufacture to meet specific customer needs. Our service network can meet the emergency resupply needs of over 150 air tanker bases in North America, as well as many other customer locations globally. The segment is built on the premise of superior technology, exceptional responsiveness to our customers' needs, and a "never-fail" service network. The segment sells products to government agencies and commercial customers around the world.

The Specialty Products segment includes operations that develop, produce and market products for non-fire safety markets. The Company's largest end market application for our Specialty Products segment is Phosphorus Pentasulfide ("P2S5") based lubricant additives. P2S5 is also used in pesticide and mining chemicals applications, and emerging electric battery technologies. The Specialty Products segment also includes Intelligent Manufacturing Solutions ("IMS"), which is a manufacturer of electronic or electro-mechanical components of larger solutions. IMS has a flexible, vertically integrated production facility centered on its printed circuit board ("PCB") line that allows it to acquire and produce a variety of product lines across a range of end markets, including large medical systems, communications infrastructure, energy infrastructure, defense systems, and industrial systems, with a substantial focus on aftermarket repair and replacement.

PERIMETER SOLUTIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2025 2024 Net sales $ 72,030 $ 59,044 Cost of goods sold 43,877 38,342 Gross profit 28,153 20,702 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expense 16,299 13,462 Amortization expense 14,099 13,771 Founders advisory fees - related party (80,613 ) 68,333 Other operating expense 561 - Total operating expenses (49,654 ) 95,566 Operating income (loss) 77,807 (74,864 ) Other expense (income): Interest expense, net 9,644 10,648 Foreign currency (gain) loss (1,159 ) 1,293 Other expense, net 143 27 Total other expense, net 8,628 11,968 Income (loss) before income taxes 69,179 (86,832 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (12,493 ) 4,274 Net income (loss) 56,686 (82,558 ) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Foreign currency translation adjustments 7,885 (5,543 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 64,571 $ (88,101 ) Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.38 $ (0.57 ) Diluted $ 0.36 $ (0.57 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic 148,556,284 145,326,933 Diluted 156,727,696 145,326,933

PERIMETER SOLUTIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)



March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 200,050 $ 198,456 Accounts receivable, net 44,651 56,048 Inventories 122,714 116,347 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 18,028 23,173 Total current assets 385,443 394,024 Property, plant and equipment, net 67,686 64,777 Operating lease right-of-use assets 17,184 17,298 Finance lease right-of-use assets 6,088 6,173 Goodwill 1,039,306 1,034,543 Customer lists, net 629,616 637,745 Technology and patents, net 172,864 173,307 Tradenames, net 86,209 87,365 Other assets, net 750 1,162 Total assets $ 2,405,146 $ 2,416,394 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 20,128 $ 23,519 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 35,773 30,450 Founders advisory fees payable - related party 11,402 6,677 Deferred revenue 6,406 1,842 Total current liabilities 73,709 62,488 Long-term debt, net 668,104 667,774 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 15,395 15,540 Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion 5,975 6,013 Deferred income taxes 161,314 152,203 Founders advisory fees payable - related party 148,068 240,083 Preferred stock 111,066 109,966 Preferred stock - related party 2,831 2,831 Other liabilities 2,314 2,226 Total liabilities 1,188,776 1,259,124 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 4,000,000,000 shares authorized; 171,267,518 and 169,426,114 shares issued; 148,775,583 and 147,822,633 shares outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 17 17 Treasury stock, at cost; 22,491,935 and 21,603,481 shares at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively (136,010 ) (127,827 ) Additional paid-in capital 1,913,747 1,911,035 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (31,347 ) (39,232 ) Accumulated deficit (530,037 ) (586,723 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,216,370 1,157,270 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,405,146 $ 2,416,394

PERIMETER SOLUTIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities:



Net income (loss) $ 56,686 $ (82,558 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Founders advisory fees - related party (change in fair value) (80,613 ) 68,333 Depreciation and amortization expense 16,893 16,412 Interest and payment-in-kind on preferred shares 1,833 1,764 Share-based compensation 2,671 1,742 Non-cash lease expense 1,395 1,392 Deferred income taxes 8,927 (4,835 ) Amortization of deferred financing costs 444 427 Foreign currency (gain) loss (1,159 ) 1,293 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets 3 (10 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable 11,830 874 Inventories 2,145 231 Prepaid expenses and current other assets 766 (1,819 ) Accounts payable (3,513 ) (7,208 ) Deferred revenue 4,564 - Income taxes payable, net 1,660 (174 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 7,253 10,947 Founders advisory fees - related party (cash settled) (6,677 ) (2,702 ) Operating lease liabilities (994 ) (838 ) Financing lease liabilities (127 ) (130 ) Other, net (241 ) (355 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 23,746 2,786 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (4,813 ) (1,553 ) Proceeds from short-term investments - 1,081 Purchase of businesses, net of cash acquired (10,000 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (14,813 ) (472 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Common stock repurchased (8,183 ) - Ordinary shares repurchased - (14,278 ) Proceeds from exercise of options 41 - Principal payments on finance lease obligations (251 ) (172 ) Net cash used in financing activities (8,393 ) (14,450 ) Effect of foreign currency on cash and cash equivalents 1,054 (758 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 1,594 (12,894 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 198,456 47,276 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 200,050 $ 34,382 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 6 $ 151 Cash paid for income taxes $ 530 $ 818

Non-GAAP Financial Metrics

The Company provides non-GAAP financial measures for Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Earnings Per Share data as supplemental information regarding the Company's business performance. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they provide investors with a better understanding of the Company's past financial performance and future results. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures when it internally evaluates the performance of its business and makes operating decisions, including internal operating budgeting, performance measurement, and discretionary compensation.

Adjusted EBITDA

The computation of Adjusted EBITDA is defined as income (loss) before income taxes plus net interest and other financing expenses, and depreciation and amortization, adjusted on a consistent basis for certain non-recurring, unusual or non-operational items. These items include (i) restructuring and transaction related costs (ii) founder advisory fee expenses, (iii) stock compensation expense and (iv) foreign currency loss (gain). To supplement the Company's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Perimeter is providing a summary to show the computations of Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP measure used by the Company's management and by external users of Perimeter's financial statements, such as debt and equity investors, commercial banks and others, to assess the Company's operating performance as compared to that of other companies, without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to net income (loss), operating income (loss), cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP (in thousands).

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

Fire Safety Specialty

Products Total Fire Safety Specialty

Products Total Income (loss) before income taxes $ 58,878 $ 10,301 $ 69,179 $ (84,411 ) $ (2,421 ) $ (86,832 ) Depreciation and amortization 12,765 4,128 16,893 12,890 3,522 16,412 Interest and financing expense 5,954 3,690 9,644 10,114 534 10,648 Founders advisory fees - related party (69,327 ) (11,286 ) (80,613 ) 58,766 9,567 68,333 Non-recurring expenses (1) 234 1,234 1,468 375 165 540 Stock-based compensation expense 1,576 1,095 2,671 1,449 293 1,742 Foreign currency loss (gain) 5 (1,164 ) (1,159 ) 576 717 1,293 Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,085 $ 7,998 $ 18,083 $ (241 ) $ 12,377 $ 12,136

(1) For the three months ended March 31, 2025, $0.6 million was related to acquisition costs, $0.4 million was related to the Redomiciliation Transaction and $0.5 million was related to restructuring and other non-recurring costs. For the three months ended March 31, 2024, $0.5 million was related to restructuring and other non-recurring costs.

Adjusted Earnings Per Share

The computation of Adjusted Earnings Per Share ("Adjusted EPS") is defined as Adjusted Net Income (loss) divided by adjusted diluted shares. Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income (loss) plus amortization, certain non-recurring, unusual or non-operational items, and the tax impact of these non-GAAP adjustments. These adjustments include (i) restructuring and transaction related costs (ii) founder advisory fee expenses, (iii) stock compensation expense and (iv) foreign currency loss (gain). Adjusted diluted shares is the weighted average diluted shares outstanding, adjusted by adding dilution for options and warrants excluded under U.S. GAAP due to a net loss, less dilution related to Founders advisory fees. To supplement the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Perimeter is providing a summary to show the computations of Adjusted EPS, which is a non-GAAP measure used by the Company's management and by external users of Perimeter's financial statements, such as debt and equity investors, commercial banks and others, to assess the Company's operating performance as compared to that of other companies, without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis. Adjusted EPS and Adjusted Net Income should not be considered alternatives to GAAP earnings per share ("GAAP EPS"), net income (loss), operating income (loss), cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP (in thousands, except share and per share data).

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31,

2025 2024 GAAP net income (loss) $ 56,686 $ (82,558 ) Adjustments: Amortization 14,099 13,771 Founders advisory fees - related party (80,613 ) 68,333 Non-recurring expenses (1) 1,468 540 Stock-based compensation expense 2,671 1,742 Foreign currency (gain) loss (1,159 ) 1,293 Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (2) 10,937 (5,191 ) Adjusted Net Income (loss) $ 4,089 $ (2,070 )

Shares used in computing GAAP Earnings Per Share (diluted) 156,727,696 145,326,933 Options (3) - - Warrants (3) - - Shares underlying Founders fixed advisory fees (4) (7,071,183 ) - Shares underlying Founders variable advisory fees (5) - - Shares used in computing Adjusted Earnings Per Share (diluted) 149,656,513 145,326,933

GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Share (diluted) $ 0.36 $ (0.57 ) Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share (diluted) $ 0.03 $ (0.01 ) ____________________

(1) For the three months ended March 31, 2025, $0.6 million was related to acquisition costs, $0.4 million was related to the Redomiciliation Transaction and $0.5 million was related to restructuring and other non-recurring costs. For the three months ended March 31, 2024, $0.5 million was related to restructuring and other non-recurring costs.

(2) The tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments reflects the total income tax expense commensurate with the non-GAAP measure of profitability.

(3) The Company adds back the dilutive impact of options and warrants if amounts were excluded for purposes of GAAP EPS due to a GAAP net loss during the period.

(4) As of March 31, 2025 and 2024, a maximum of 2.4 million shares were expected to be issued within 12 months under the Founders fixed advisory fee.

(5) Based on period end market prices, no shares were issuable under the Founders variable advisory fee.

