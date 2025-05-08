Empowering wealth management firms with the tools they need to streamline alternative asset management, reduce errors, uncover hidden insights, and make informed decisions faster enabling them to thrive in an increasingly complex investment landscape.

First Rate, a leading provider of financial technology solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of its cutting-edge Alts Data Management solution, designed to revolutionize how wealth management firms handle alternative investment data. This new offering builds upon First Rate's 15+ years of experience in the alternative asset management space, providing a fully operational platform that helps firms efficiently manage, analyze, and gain insights from their alternative investment portfolios.

As wealth management firms increasingly turn to alternative assets to diversify and enhance client portfolios, the complexity of managing data across multiple asset types can become overwhelming. First Rate's Alts Data Management solution is here to simplify this process by delivering a powerful set of tools that streamline data management and drive operational efficiency.

Key Features of the Alts Data Management Solution:

Automated Data Processing : Reduce manual errors and enhance efficiency by automating data collection and processing, ensuring accurate, timely information at your fingertips.

: Reduce manual errors and enhance efficiency by automating data collection and processing, ensuring accurate, timely information at your fingertips. Real-Time Dashboards : Gain comprehensive, real-time insights into your alternative investments, allowing you to make informed decisions faster and with greater confidence.

: Gain comprehensive, real-time insights into your alternative investments, allowing you to make informed decisions faster and with greater confidence. Document Management and Flow Automation : Streamline document flows for your alts investment portfolios. First Rate automates access to your investor portals and monitors the process 24/7, so you never miss a time-sensitive document.

: Streamline document flows for your alts investment portfolios. First Rate automates access to your investor portals and monitors the process 24/7, so you never miss a time-sensitive document. Seamless Integration: Easily incorporate our solution into your existing systems, ensuring a smooth transition and enhanced functionality without disrupting your current operations.

"First Rate has long been a trusted partner in the alternative space, and we're excited to take it a step further with the launch of our Alts Data Management solution and services," said Emily Traxler, Managing Director of Data Services. "We understand the complexities of managing alternative investments, and this solution will empower wealth management firms to operate more efficiently while gaining deeper insights into their portfolios. We're proud to offer a solution that makes managing alternative data simpler and more accurate than ever before."

At First Rate, we are committed to delivering innovative technology solutions that empower our clients to thrive in the complex world of wealth management. With more than 30 years of experience providing solutions and services to the wealth management industry, our global team continues to serve clients, coworkers, and communities with dedication, humility, and gratitude, consistently providing tools that drive real value and foster growth.

Discover how our Alts Data Management solution can transform your operations and provide the accurate, timely insights that are crucial for success in today's evolving wealth management landscape.

About First Rate, Inc.

First Rate, Inc. is a global financial solutions, services, and data partner. Founded in 1991, First Rate is headquartered in Arlington, Texas, and has offices in seven countries. First Rate is a privately held firm that serves global financial services firms, including wealth management, asset management, and bank and trust companies, with innovative financial technology. They deliver tailored solutions that enhance decision-making, strengthen client relationships, and create a lasting global impact. First Rate's culture prioritizes giving back to the industry and local communities. Additional information can be found at FirstRate.com.

