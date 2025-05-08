Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.05.2025
08.05.2025 12:06 Uhr
G-P Tops The IEC Dynamic Map and Named Leader in Global EOR Study 2025 for Third Consecutive Year

Finanznachrichten News

The IEC Group recognized G-P for its cutting-edge technology and an unwavering
commitment to being the premier global EOR provider

BOSTON, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- REMOTE FIRST COMPANY - G-P (Globalization Partners), recognized as the undisputed leader in global employment by industry analysts, today announced it has been named the Employer of Record (EOR) industry leader in The IEC Group Global EOR Study 2025 and IEC Dynamic Map Quadrant. G-P earned the top position among the 25 leading companies in the industry, recognized for its unrivaled EOR presence, cutting-edge technology and AI innovation and seamless compliance and risk mitigation capabilities.

The IEC Group Global EOR Study 2025

"G-P continues to set the industry standard with cutting-edge technology and an unwavering commitment to being the premier Global EOR provider," said Luis Praxmarer, CEO & practitioner at The IEC Group. "G-P excels at simplifying global employment and ensuring compliance in over 180 countries. Their comprehensive suite of products, including the Global HR Agent G-P Gia and AI-powered G-P EOR and G-P Contractor solutions, delivers the most robust capabilities and support enabling companies to navigate evolving regulatory landscapes and tap into new, high-growth markets with greater ease."

The IEC Group's Global EOR Study assesses the key providers of international EOR services delivering both advanced and fully managed solutions from their own resources or with partner ecosystem assistance. This year's study found that technological advancements automation, AI and data analytics continue to differentiate leading EOR providers.

"Being recognized by The IEC Group as the top global leader for the third consecutive year is a powerful testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation," said Nat Natarajan, chief product and strategy officer, G-P. "G-P delivers an unmatched advantage to our customers with our cutting-edge technology, unparalleled customer service and more than a decade of local and global employment expertise."

Download The IEC Group Global EOR Study 2025 and learn more about how G-P is leading the industry here.

About G-P
G-P is the recognized leader in global employment, delivering everything companies of all sizes need to manage the full employee lifecycle. G-P offers a robust suite of products, including the trusted Global HR Agent, G-P Gia, and AI-enabled Employer of Record (EOR) and Contractor products. G-P supports teams in 180+ countries with more than a decade of global employment experience, the largest team of in-country HR, legal, and compliance experts, and its unmatched proprietary knowledge base.

G-P: Global Made Possible
To learn more, please visit: g-p.com or connect with us via LinkedIn, X, Facebook or check out our Blog.

Contact:
comms@g-d.com

G-P, Global Made Possible

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2681030/IEC_Dynamic_Map___Global_EOR_Study_2025_V1_1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1913267/G_P_NEW_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/g-p-tops-the-iec-dynamic-map-and-named-leader-in-global-eor-study-2025-for-third-consecutive-year-302449063.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
