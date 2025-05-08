Migliori Casino Italia: More transparency, better tools, a brighter future: MiglioriCasinoItalia revolutionizes the market with new features

STOCKHOLM, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiglioriCasinoItalia is evolving, introducing a new suite of features set to transform how users choose where to play online. Already a benchmark in the Italian comparison space, the platform is now doubling down on transparency, responsibility, and advanced tools to help users make more informed decisions.

There are four key new features introduced to the platform. The License Comparator allows users to compare operator licenses instantly, clearly distinguishing between those regulated by ADM and those operating without Italian official authorization. Alongside it, the License Checker enables users to verify the status of an operator's license in real time.

Soon to be released is the Casino Comparator, a feature that will allow users to compare multiple casinos side-by-side, based on key factors such as welcome bonuses, payment methods, and game selections. With an intuitive interface and customizable filters, users can view platform differences in seconds, making the selection process faster and more efficient.

Rounding up the update is the Playtest Report section, which adds depth to each casino review by showing the team's hands-on experience with each operator - tested games and achieved outcomes-to ensure an even greater level of transparency.

These innovations come at a pivotal time for the industry. While Italy's online gaming market is growing, it is also facing increasing regulatory pressure. The new online gambling reform is expected to fully take effect in September, after a deadline extension. This change signals a radical shift on the horizon: higher licensing costs, fewer authorized operators, and a more competitive market. In this changing landscape, MiglioriCasinoItalia positions itself as the go-to, trustworthy guide users can always rely on, providing tools designed to simplify their decision-making.

"Our mission has always been clear: to provide users with concrete, accessible, and up-to-date tools to help them choose where to play - empowering informed decisions," says Angelo Vecchione, Website Manager of MiglioriCasinoItalia. "These features were developed through close observation of user behavior and from a strong vision for the industry's future."

"As the number of licensed operators decreases and their individual market share rises, having a clear and trustworthy go-to resource becomes crucial," Adds Paolo Strano, Affiliate Manager and market expert at MiglioriCasinoItalia.

MiglioriCasinoItalia has evolved beyond a simple comparison tool: today, it guides, informs, and empowers.

The future of gambling won't wait. With MiglioriCasinoItalia, users are already part of the next generation of casino comparison.

