U.S. Polo Assn. Supports Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts With Derby of Dreams Event and $10,000 in Scholarships

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2025 / USPA Global , the company that manages U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), is proud to support the Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts as a sponsor of Derby of Dreams: Racing for the Arts and Academics and by providing $10,000 in scholarships to graduating seniors at the renowned public arts magnet high school.

L to R: CEO of Dreyfoos School of the Arts Foundation Dr. Chris Snyder, Students Vejas Roby and Eszter Veres, President and CEO of USPA Global J. Michael Prince, USPA Global Vice President of PR Stacey Kovalsky.

Derby of Dreams: Racing for the Arts and Academics took place on Saturday, May 3rd, 2025, at the iconic Polo Club at the USPA National Polo Center (NPC), in Wellington, Florida. Guests were dressed in their Derby best as they watched the Kentucky Derby live on the picturesque grounds of NPC while enjoying a gourmet dinner, signature mint juleps, and USPA 135th Anniversary Rosè. A highlight of the evening was the Bowtie and Hat Competition, encouraging attendees to show off their finest Derby attire.

Incredible performances were made by Grammy and Tony Award winner John Lloyd Young, Grammy Award-winning trumpeter Charlie Porter , and Broadway veteran, X Factor finalist, and celebrity vocal coach Tara Simon. The special event honored J. Michael Prince, President & CEO of USPA Global, and Kimberly Bluhm, philanthropist and art collector, for their outstanding contributions to arts and education.

"It is truly an honor to be recognized by the Dreyfoos School of the Arts Foundation, an organization that makes such a powerful impact on the lives of young creatives and scholars," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global. "As a brand deeply rooted in the values of tradition, excellence, and opportunity, U.S. Polo Assn. is proud to support the Derby of Dreams and the incredible students at Dreyfoos."

"Our brand mission extends beyond sport and fashion - it's about empowering future generations through education, creativity, and access to opportunity in the communities we serve," Prince added.

Presented by the Dreyfoos School of the Arts Foundation, Derby of Dreams supports the award-winning Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts. Funds raised provide students with vital resources such as college and testing prep, private lessons, classroom enhancements, instruments, financial aid, and scholarships.

For the second year in a row, USPA Global/U.S. Polo Assn. established two $5,000 college scholarships to benefit graduating seniors at the A.W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts. The school is a renowned public arts magnet high school dedicated to providing academic excellence in West Palm Beach, Florida. The recipients were Vejas Roby and Eszter Veres.

These scholarships, graciously donated through the Dreyfoos School of the Arts Foundation, signify U.S. Polo Assn.'s commitment to fostering artistic and academic excellence in Palm Beach County.

"We are deeply grateful to U.S. Polo Assn. for their generous support, which plays a vital role in expanding access to the art, music, and design resources our talented students need to thrive," said Dr. Chris Snyder, Executive Director of the Dreyfoos School of the Arts Foundation. "This continued partnership not only empowers our school community but also opens doors for exceptional graduating students through meaningful scholarship opportunities that help elevate their academic and artistic journeys."

The Dreyfoos School of the Arts Foundation provides support for the arts and academic curriculum at the Dreyfoos School of the Arts, a public arts high school, ranked #91 out of nearly 25,000 public high schools in the nation, among the ten best schools in Florida, and the #1 public school in Palm Beach County. Dreyfoos School of the Arts Foundation, Inc. | P.O. Box 552, West Palm Beach, FL 33402 | Phone 561-805-6298 | info@soafi.org

About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global

U.S. Polo Assn.?is the official brand of the?United States Polo Association (USPA),?the largest association of polo clubs and polo players in the United States, founded in 1890 and based at the USPA National Polo Center in Wellington, Florida. This year, U.S. Polo Assn. celebrates 135 years of sports inspiration alongside the USPA. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through?more than 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide. Historic deals with ESPN in the United States and Star Sports in India now broadcast several of the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., making the thrilling sport accessible to millions of sports fans globally for the very first time.

U.S. Polo Assn. has consistently been?named?one of the top global sports licensors in the world alongside the NFL, NBA, and MLB,?according to?License Global.?In addition, the sport-inspired brand is being recognized internationally with awards for global and digital growth.?Due to its tremendous success as a global brand, U.S. Polo Assn. has been featured in Forbes, Fortune, Modern Retail, and GQ as well as on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, among many other noteworthy media sources around the world.

For more information, visit uspoloassnglobal.com and follow @uspoloassn .?

USPA Global is a subsidiary of the USPA and manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand.?Through its subsidiary, Global Polo Entertainment (GPE), USPA Global also manages Global Polo TV, which provides sports and lifestyle content. For more sports content, visit globalpolo.com .

