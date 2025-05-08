Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2025) - Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FSE: 8BN) ("Optimi" or the "Company"), a Canadian drug manufacturer and formulator of GMP-grade MDMA and natural psilocybin, has completed its largest international export to date of MDMA capsules to Australia, supporting the treatment of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) under the country's Authorised Prescriber Scheme.

The shipment, conducted in partnership with Mind Medicine Australia, included 1,000 GMP MDMA capsules in both 40mg and 60mg strengths. Import approval was granted by Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), with matching export permits issued from Health Canada. The capsules were manufactured and shipped under Optimi's Drug Establishment Licence (DEL), authorizing global distribution for PTSD treatment through licensed pharmacy networks and authorised clinics across Australia.

In a major step forward for access, the Australian Department of Veterans' Affairs (DVA) recently announced that it will fund MDMA-assisted therapy for veterans diagnosed with PTSD. This marks the first time a federal agency in Australia has committed to reimbursing psychedelic-assisted treatment, reinforcing national momentum toward broader mental health care solutions and highlighting the need for safe, GMP-supplied medicines.

Source: https://www.theaustralian.com.au/health/mental-health/dva-to-fund-psychedelic-medicine-for-veterans-with-ptsd-depression/news-story/4a56bca1577561bf22fe6368f3d2fb91

Mind Medicine Australia welcomed the announcement as a meaningful step toward broadening access to care for those who need it most.

"The announcement from the Department of Veterans' Affairs to fund MDMA-assisted therapy is a major endorsement of this treatment approach," said Peter Hunt AM, Chair of Mind Medicine Australia. "It demonstrates growing recognition at the highest levels of government that these therapies can offer meaningful recovery for people living with PTSD."

"Our team has worked hard to reach this point, and it's incredibly meaningful to know that patients are now being treated with the MDMA capsules we've manufactured and delivered into the country," said Dane Stevens, CEO of Optimi. "The support of the Department of Veterans' Affairs is a major step forward for patient access, and we're proud to work alongside Mind Medicine Australia to ensure this treatment is delivered safely and responsibly within a regulated framework."

Key Highlights

Shipment includes 1,000 GMP-certified MDMA capsules in 40mg and 60mg strengths

Department of Veterans' Affairs to fund MDMA-assisted therapy for Australian veterans with PTSD

Import approval granted by Australia's TGA, with matching export permits from Health Canada

Export conducted under Optimi's Drug Establishment Licence, authorizing prescription for the defined therapeutic indication of PTSD

Capsules to be dispensed through authorised pharmacy networks and clinics nationwide

Ordering From Optimi

Entities interested in accessing Optimi's GMP 40mg and 60mg MDMA capsules can contact:

Australia: Mind Medicine Australia

Global Inquiries: sales@optimihealth.ca

About Optimi Health Corp.

Optimi Health Corp. is a Health Canada-licensed, GMP-compliant manufacturer and supplier of natural psilocybin and MDMA. Dedicated to producing high-quality psychedelic products, the Company aims to support the global advancement of mental health therapies through rigorous compliance, innovation, and collaboration.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10615/251151_68f97ff2a4003842_001full.jpg

On Behalf of the Board

JJ Wilson, Chair of the Board

