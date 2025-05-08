New modules protect against social media profile impersonations, breaches, and internal leaks

Outpost24, a leading provider of cyber risk management and threat intelligence solutions, today announced the integration of two new Digital Risk Protection (DRP) modules to its External Attack Surface Management (EASM) platform. The Social Media and Data Leakage modules are now offered alongside the Leaked Credentials and Dark Web modules to enhance customer insights into the entire attack surface.

From access to private and exclusive sources, strong automation capabilities, and powered by advanced threat intelligence, Outpost24's new DRP modules assist organizations in getting a full overview of external threats and risks, empowering proactivity and prioritization.

With threat actors leveraging information on social media profiles to launch attacks against companies, the Social Media DRP module monitors organizations' profiles as part of the attack surface. From the real-time tracking of social media impersonation, external breaches, and internal leaks, this module enables organizations to respond faster to threats and incidents as they emerge.

Likewise, an organization's sensitive documents are an integral asset to keep protected from external eyes. The Data Leakage DRP module detects potentially leaked documents and potentially leaked source code, providing organizations with enough time to react appropriately.

Together, these attack surface monitoring modules empower companies to:

Respond faster to threats as they emerge on social media

Detect leaked documents and source code and inform teams before they become a problem

Protect their reputation and reduce the risk of phishing or fraud

Prevent confidential information from spreading by catching issues early

"Organizations often forget that threat actors use the information on public social media profiles to launch targeted attacks or even to impersonate executive leadership," said Omri Kelter Chief Product Officer at Outpost24. "But they absolutely do, and it's extremely important that security teams track this. We've built our DRP modules for Social Media and Data Leakage based on rich threat intel and accelerated automation so that organizations can get the full context behind each new alert."

To learn more about Outpost24's EASM Platform with Digital Risk Protection modules, including the new Social Media and Data Leakage additions, please click here.

About Outpost24

Outpost24 offers industry-leading Attack Surface Management solutions that keep security teams one step ahead of emerging threats. They help thousands of organizations around the world to identify, protect, and monitor digital risks before they can be exploited. Outpost24 was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sweden, with offices in the US, UK, France, Belgium, and Spain. Visit https://outpost24.com/ for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250508501710/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Tila Pacheco

Eskenzi PR

tila@eskenzipr.com

