Bybit Card Unlocks 8% APR Opportunity with USDT Fixed Savings

DUBAI, UAE, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is pleased to introduce new yield opportunities in fixed savings to Bybit Card users. Available on Bybit Earn, a new savings products will allow Bybit Card users to generate returns by staking their USDT.

For yield seekers during market turbulences, savings products with steady returns offer an alternative for traders to effectively allocate their capital. Bybit combines substantial returns and stability with this exclusive promotion for Bybit Card users. From now to June 30, 2025, 23:59 PM UTC, Bybit Card users may access the 90-day Fixed Savings plan on Bybit Earn and earn up to 8% APR on their USDT savings. The rewards are structured in two tiers:

Staking 200 to 5,000 USDT for 4% APR Non-VIPs: Staking 1,000 to 10,000 USDT for 8% APR

The most widely used stablecoin in the world, USDT facilitates instant crypto transactions while offering the stability merchants and buyers expect. As of May 2025, USDT, USDC, BTC and AVAX are available as cashback options for Bybit Card users.

With over 1.7 million cards issued-and counting, the Bybit Card is the go-to choice the global crypto community. The Card empowers users with an everyday crypto payment solution, offers unmissable perks including exclusive access to premier events and services, and is packed with rewards fit for the crypto lifestyle. The Bybit Card's growth story is one of the digital asset industry's, complementing the rise in crypto adoption and supporting its customers on their wealth building journey.

Key Features of the Bybit Card:

Instant virtual card: users will get a versatile card instantly, compatible with Apple Pay and Google Pay.

users will get a versatile card instantly, compatible with Apple Pay and Google Pay. Crypto convenience : spending in crypto, and cash withdrawals from any ATM worldwide that supports Mastercard for added convenience with the physical card.

: spending in crypto, and cash withdrawals from any ATM worldwide that supports Mastercard for added convenience with the physical card. No annual fees and up to 10% cashback

and Year-round perks: 100% rebates on selected partners including Netflix and ChatGPT, plus air lounge access, early-bird access to Tomorrowland Brasil 2025, and seasonal benefits

100% rebates on selected partners including Netflix and ChatGPT, plus air lounge access, early-bird access to Tomorrowland Brasil 2025, and seasonal benefits Multi-asset support: USDC, USDT, BTC, ETH, AVAX, and more.

The offer is available for eligible Bybit Card users only, restrictions apply. New users may apply for here: Bybit Crypto Card: Your Ultimate Crypto Debit Card .

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 60 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

