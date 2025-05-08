Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 08.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
4 Kilometer-Bohrlöcher in Folge - und der Markt schläft noch?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.05.2025 13:06 Uhr
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bybit Card Unlocks 8% APR Opportunity with USDT Fixed Savings

Finanznachrichten News

DUBAI, UAE, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is pleased to introduce new yield opportunities in fixed savings to Bybit Card users. Available on Bybit Earn, a new savings products will allow Bybit Card users to generate returns by staking their USDT.

For yield seekers during market turbulences, savings products with steady returns offer an alternative for traders to effectively allocate their capital. Bybit combines substantial returns and stability with this exclusive promotion for Bybit Card users. From now to June 30, 2025, 23:59 PM UTC, Bybit Card users may access the 90-day Fixed Savings plan on Bybit Earn and earn up to 8% APR on their USDT savings. The rewards are structured in two tiers:

  • VIPs only: Staking 200 to 5,000 USDT for 4% APR
  • Non-VIPs: Staking 1,000 to 10,000 USDT for 8% APR
Bybit Card Unlocks 8% APR Opportunity with USDT Fixed Savings

The most widely used stablecoin in the world, USDT facilitates instant crypto transactions while offering the stability merchants and buyers expect. As of May 2025, USDT, USDC, BTC and AVAX are available as cashback options for Bybit Card users.

With over 1.7 million cards issued-and counting, the Bybit Card is the go-to choice the global crypto community. The Card empowers users with an everyday crypto payment solution, offers unmissable perks including exclusive access to premier events and services, and is packed with rewards fit for the crypto lifestyle. The Bybit Card's growth story is one of the digital asset industry's, complementing the rise in crypto adoption and supporting its customers on their wealth building journey.

Key Features of the Bybit Card:

  • Instant virtual card: users will get a versatile card instantly, compatible with Apple Pay and Google Pay.
  • Crypto convenience: spending in crypto, and cash withdrawals from any ATM worldwide that supports Mastercard for added convenience with the physical card.
  • No annual fees and up to 10% cashback
  • Year-round perks: 100% rebates on selected partners including Netflix and ChatGPT, plus air lounge access, early-bird access to Tomorrowland Brasil 2025, and seasonal benefits
  • Multi-asset support: USDC, USDT, BTC, ETH, AVAX, and more.

The offer is available for eligible Bybit Card users only, restrictions apply. New users may apply for here: Bybit Crypto Card: Your Ultimate Crypto Debit Card.

Bybit / TheCryptoArk / TheBybitCard

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 60 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Bybit Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2682472/Bybit_Card_Unlocks_8__APR_Opportunity_USDT_Fixed_Savings.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-card-unlocks-8-apr-opportunity-with-usdt-fixed-savings-302449915.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.