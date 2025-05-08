Fintech Miconex is building on the success of its digital gifting product in Europe by launching digital gift card technology in Canada, alongside EML Payments.

Miconex operates over 200 closed loop gift card programs globally with almost $60 million in local spend delivered. Its Downtown Gift Card program is active across North America, with 42 district branded programs and over $15 million in sales in Canada. The local gift cards enable downtowns to capitalize on the 'shop local' opportunity and divert online spend into local communities.

The launch includes the introduction of digital e-cards and the tokenization of physical cards, both allowing Miconex's local gift cards to be added to digital wallets, enabling contactless payment technology.

Colin Munro, CEO, Miconex, said: "Our digital advancements in Canada tap into the growing trend for digital wallets and mobile payments in Canada, and for supporting local businesses, enabling districts to give consumers choice and flexibility in how they buy and spend local gift cards. This is the future of local gifting."

Patrick Hall, Chief Commercial Officer, EML Payments, said: "We're thrilled to partner with Miconex to bring our digital private label gifting solutions to Canada, making it easier than ever for people to give thoughtful, flexible gifts. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to innovation and delivering convenient, customer-first experiences."

Kingston, London, Victoria, Barrie, Peterborough and Red Deer are some of the districts set to launch digital versions of their existing Downtown Gift Card programs alongside Miconex.

Katie Woodcock, Downtown Kingston BIA, said: "The Downtown Kingston BIA and its members are thrilled that the Downtown Gift Card is going digital. This update will make it even easier to shop local and support the diverse range of businesses that makes our downtown so special. With just a quick tap on their smartphones, visitors can explore everything our vibrant downtown has to offer while contributing to its continued growth and success."

Miconex's objective is simple: providing communities with a tangible means to retain spend in their locality, providing essential support for local businesses of all types and sizes through its Downtown Gift Cards and Town City Gift Cards. With Miconex, local and loyal shopping becomes not only easy for customers, but desirable, contributing to the evolution of high streets and downtowns around the world.

