Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2025) - Lion Rock Resources Inc. (TSXV: ROAR) (FSE: KGB) (OTC Pink: LRRIF) (the "Company" or "Lion Rock") is pleased to announce Board of Director appointments of two seasoned mining executives. Nav Dhaliwal, a capital markets expert with more than 20 years of success in leading and advising mining companies, has joined the Company as Executive Chairman and director. Additionally, Laurence Farmer, who currently serves as General Counsel and Vice President of Strategic Development, for Osisko Development Corp., joins as Lion Rock's new, independent director, replacing Nicholas Rodway who has resigned as a director of the Company.

Nav Dhaliwal, Executive Chairman and Director of Lion Rock, stated, "I'm excited to be joining Lion Rock at such an important time for the Company and for the critical minerals sector. Volney is a multi-commodity, critical minerals project in South Dakota with comprehensive historic sampling showing high-grade lithium, gold, and tin. Crucially, it is located entirely on private land and has excellent access to infrastructure - allowing for accelerated permitting and year-round work programs. With the U.S. laser focused on building its domestic critical minerals supply, our timing, our location, and our asset quality couldn't be better. We have a team in place with deep technical and corporate development expertise. I am pleased to be working with Dale and Laurence to take the Company to a new level and look forward to a catalyst-filled rest of year."

Dale Ginn, President and CEO of Lion Rock, commented, "I'm very pleased to welcome Mr. Dhaliwal and Mr. Farmer to the Board. Both executives have long, successful track records in the mining sector and have been instrumental in delivering considerable growth in shareholder value. Nav and I have built and operated companies as a team for over a decade, and we look forward to Lion Rock's growth together. Mr. Dhaliwal has funded and built a series of successful junior miners, most notably as the founding CEO of Bonterra Resources, which made the award-winning Gladiator discovery. Mr. Farmer's experience is equally impressive, particularly with corporate development in critical metals. His experience with the Osisko group of companies will undoubtably benefit us as Lion Rock matures from early-stage exploration towards development."

Nav Dhaliwal is a capital markets expert with 20+ years of maximizing shareholder value in the mining sector. He has a top tier track record of identifying undervalued companies and facilitating growth through improved market awareness, optimal financing, and astute corporate leadership. Mr. Dhaliwal has built a global financial network of institutional investors, family offices, analysts, brokers, and high net worth investors. He has long standing relationships with all major gold and energy metal funds and has raised over $500M for exploration and development companies. Mr. Dhaliwal is currently president, CEO and director, of Renegade Gold, as well as Executive Chairman of Badlands Resources, and director of Mason Graphite.



Laurence Farmer is an experienced legal and financial executive, and is currently serving as General Counsel, Vice President of Strategic Development, and Corporate Secretary at Osisko Development Corp. Mr. Farmer is the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Electric Elements Mining Corp., a privately-held exploration company focused on precious and critical metals projects, spun out from Osisko Development in November 2023. Additionally, he brings more than a decade of international experience in mergers & acquisitions, corporate finance, and capital markets. Mr. Farmer's career includes practicing corporate law with Norton Rose Fulbright in Montreal and London, followed by investment banking with RBC Capital Markets in London. Throughout his distinguished career in the mining sector, he has played key roles in developing, structuring, and closing transactions exceeding US$20 billion in aggregate value. He holds dual Bachelor of Civil Law and Juris Doctor (B.C.L./J.D.) degrees from McGill University and is a member of the Québec Bar.

The Company thanks Mr. Rodway for his many years of service and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

About Lion Rock Resources Inc.

Lion Rock Resources Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company committed to advancing high-grade gold and lithium projects across North America. The Company's flagship asset, the Volney Project, is located in South Dakota's Black Hills, a mining-friendly jurisdiction surrounded by active gold operations. The Volney Project hosts high-grade gold, lithium and tin mineralization, with historic drill results showing gold grades of up to 18.2 g/t, lithium concentrations as high as 5.3% Li2O, and tin grades up to 2.5% Sn. The Company is led by an award-winning team with a proven track record of mineral discoveries, project development, and financing.

On Behalf of the Board

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", "potential", "indicative" and similar expressions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information is based on the current expectations of management of the Company. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, risks and uncertainties inherent in the exploration and development of mineral properties, fluctuations in commodity prices, counterparty risk, market conditions, regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, changes to the Company's strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. In making the forward-looking statements in this press release, the Company has applied several material assumptions. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/251250

SOURCE: Lion Rock Resources Inc.