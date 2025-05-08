Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
4 Kilometer-Bohrlöcher in Folge - und der Markt schläft noch?!
Genel Energy PLC: Results of Annual General Meeting 8 May 2025

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) 
Genel Energy PLC: Results of Annual General Meeting 8 May 2025 
08-May-2025 / 12:04 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
8 May 2025 
 
Genel Energy plc 
 
Results of Annual General Meeting 8 May 2025 
 
The Annual General Meeting of Genel Energy plc was held today, Thursday, 8 May 2025 and the results of the votes by 
shareholders are set out below. All resolutions were duly passed on a poll. 
 
The number of ordinary shares of GBP0.10p each in the Company in issue on 6 May 2025 (the voting record date) was 
279,402,863 and each share attracted one vote. 
The results of the poll on each resolution were as follows: 
Resolutions                          For     %   Against  %   Total votes Votes 
                                                        withheld 
 1. To receive the audited financial statements of 198,426,275 90.14% 21,706,098 9.86% 220,132,373 12,185 
  the Company for the year ended 31 December 2024 
 2. To approve the Annual Report on Remuneration  147,200,909 67.07% 72,272,478 32.93% 219,473,387 671,171 
  for the year ended 31 December 2024 
 3. To re-elect Mr David McManus as a Non-Executive 170,446,309 77.46% 49,601,172 22.54% 220,047,481 97,077 
  Director 
 4. To re-elect Mr Paul Weir as an Executive    170,573,977 77.49% 49,556,534 22.51% 220,130,511 14,047 
  Director 
 5. To re-elect Mr Ümit Tolga Bilgin as a      147,784,245 67.13% 72,346,266 32.87% 220,130,511 14,047 
  Non-Executive Director 
 6. To elect Sir Dominick Chilcott as a       169,749,319 77.14% 50,313,162 22.86% 220,062,481 82,077 
  Non-Executive Director 
 7. To re-elect Ms Canan Ediboglu as Non-Executive 170,018,859 77.26% 50,028,622 22.74% 220,047,481 97,077 
  Director 
 8. To re-elect Mr Yetik K. Mert as a Non-Executive 168,930,798 76.76% 51,131,683 23.24% 220,062,481 82,077 
  Director 
 9. To re-appoint BDO LLP as the Company's auditor 
                           198,379,524 90.12% 21,752,483 9.88% 220,132,007 12,551 
 
10. To authorise the Directors to set the Auditor's 149,239,142 67.80% 70,892,865 32.20% 220,132,007 12,551 
  fees 
11. To give the Company limited authority to make  148,178,605 67.31% 71,962,868 32.69% 220,141,473 3,085 
  political donations and expenditure 
12. To authorise the Company to purchase its    149,009,157 67.69% 71,130,516 32.31% 220,139,673 4,885 
  Ordinary Shares 
13. To permit the Company to hold general meetings, 
  other than an AGM, on not less than 14 clear days' notice 198,348,302 90.10% 21,782,071 9.90% 220,130,373 14,185

The Board of Directors notes that, although resolutions 2 to 8, 10, 11 and 12 were passed with the requisite majority, substantial votes were cast against each of these resolutions. The Board will take note of the voting and engage with shareholders to further understand the reasons for the significant vote against such resolutions.

The full text of the resolutions may be found in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting, copies of which are available on both the Company's website www.genelenergy.com and on the National Storage Mechanism https:// data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

A copy of the special resolutions (resolutions 12 and 13) passed at the Annual General Meeting, have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/ nationalstoragemechanism.

-ends-

For further information, please contact: 

Genel Energy 
           +44 20 7659 5100 
Luke Clements 
 
Vigo Communications 
           +44 20 7830 9700 
Patrick d'Ancona

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com

