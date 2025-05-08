DJ Genel Energy PLC: Results of Annual General Meeting 8 May 2025

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: Results of Annual General Meeting 8 May 2025 08-May-2025 / 12:04 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8 May 2025 Genel Energy plc Results of Annual General Meeting 8 May 2025 The Annual General Meeting of Genel Energy plc was held today, Thursday, 8 May 2025 and the results of the votes by shareholders are set out below. All resolutions were duly passed on a poll. The number of ordinary shares of GBP0.10p each in the Company in issue on 6 May 2025 (the voting record date) was 279,402,863 and each share attracted one vote. The results of the poll on each resolution were as follows: Resolutions For % Against % Total votes Votes withheld 1. To receive the audited financial statements of 198,426,275 90.14% 21,706,098 9.86% 220,132,373 12,185 the Company for the year ended 31 December 2024 2. To approve the Annual Report on Remuneration 147,200,909 67.07% 72,272,478 32.93% 219,473,387 671,171 for the year ended 31 December 2024 3. To re-elect Mr David McManus as a Non-Executive 170,446,309 77.46% 49,601,172 22.54% 220,047,481 97,077 Director 4. To re-elect Mr Paul Weir as an Executive 170,573,977 77.49% 49,556,534 22.51% 220,130,511 14,047 Director 5. To re-elect Mr Ümit Tolga Bilgin as a 147,784,245 67.13% 72,346,266 32.87% 220,130,511 14,047 Non-Executive Director 6. To elect Sir Dominick Chilcott as a 169,749,319 77.14% 50,313,162 22.86% 220,062,481 82,077 Non-Executive Director 7. To re-elect Ms Canan Ediboglu as Non-Executive 170,018,859 77.26% 50,028,622 22.74% 220,047,481 97,077 Director 8. To re-elect Mr Yetik K. Mert as a Non-Executive 168,930,798 76.76% 51,131,683 23.24% 220,062,481 82,077 Director 9. To re-appoint BDO LLP as the Company's auditor 198,379,524 90.12% 21,752,483 9.88% 220,132,007 12,551 10. To authorise the Directors to set the Auditor's 149,239,142 67.80% 70,892,865 32.20% 220,132,007 12,551 fees 11. To give the Company limited authority to make 148,178,605 67.31% 71,962,868 32.69% 220,141,473 3,085 political donations and expenditure 12. To authorise the Company to purchase its 149,009,157 67.69% 71,130,516 32.31% 220,139,673 4,885 Ordinary Shares 13. To permit the Company to hold general meetings, other than an AGM, on not less than 14 clear days' notice 198,348,302 90.10% 21,782,071 9.90% 220,130,373 14,185

The Board of Directors notes that, although resolutions 2 to 8, 10, 11 and 12 were passed with the requisite majority, substantial votes were cast against each of these resolutions. The Board will take note of the voting and engage with shareholders to further understand the reasons for the significant vote against such resolutions.

The full text of the resolutions may be found in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting, copies of which are available on both the Company's website www.genelenergy.com and on the National Storage Mechanism https:// data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

A copy of the special resolutions (resolutions 12 and 13) passed at the Annual General Meeting, have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/ nationalstoragemechanism.

-ends-

For further information, please contact:

Genel Energy +44 20 7659 5100 Luke Clements Vigo Communications +44 20 7830 9700 Patrick d'Ancona

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330 Category Code: RAG TIDM: GENL LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 387172 EQS News ID: 2133398 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2133398&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 08, 2025 07:04 ET (11:04 GMT)