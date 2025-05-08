DJ DOKUMENTATION/Erklärung der Bank of England zur Ratssitzung

Dow Jones Newswires sendet im Anschluss den von der Bank of England (BoE) veröffentlichten Text zur Ratssitzung vom 8. Mai 2025 im Wortlaut.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) sets monetary policy to meet the 2% inflation target, and in a way that helps to sustain growth and employment. The MPC adopts a medium-term and forward-looking approach to determine the monetary stance required to achieve the inflation target sustainably.

At its meeting ending on 7 May 2025, the MPC voted by a majority of 5-4 to reduce Bank Rate by 0.25 percentage points, to 4.25%. Two members preferred to reduce Bank Rate by 0.5 percentage points, to 4%. Two members preferred to maintain Bank Rate at 4.5%.

There has been substantial progress on disinflation over the past two years, as previous external shocks have receded, and as the restrictive stance of monetary policy has curbed second-round effects and stabilised longer-term inflation expectations. That progress has allowed the MPC to withdraw gradually some degree of policy restraint, while maintaining Bank Rate in restrictive territory so as to continue to squeeze out persistent inflationary pressures.

Underlying UK GDP growth is judged to have slowed since the middle of 2024, and the labour market has continued to loosen.

Progress on disinflation in domestic price and wage pressures is generally continuing. Twelve-month CPI inflation fell to 2.6% in March from 2.8% in February, close to expectations in the February Monetary Policy Report. Although indicators of pay growth remain elevated, a significant slowing is still expected over the rest of the year. Wholesale energy prices have fallen back since the February Report. Previous increases in energy prices are still likely to drive up CPI inflation from April onwards, to 3.5% for 2025 Q3. Inflation is expected to fall back thereafter. Measures of household inflation expectations have risen recently.

Uncertainty surrounding global trade policies has intensified since the imposition of tariffs by the United States and the measures taken in response by some of its trading partners. There has subsequently been volatility in financial markets, and market-implied policy rates have moved lower. Prospects for global growth have weakened as a result of this uncertainty and new tariff announcements, although the negative impacts on UK growth and inflation are likely to be smaller.

The Committee remains focused on returning CPI inflation sustainably to target in the medium term. In deciding the appropriate degree and pace of monetary policy adjustments required to achieve this, the Committee has considered a range of possibilities for how domestic inflationary pressures could evolve, as well as the broader circumstances that could necessitate varying the course of policy.

The May Report sets out two illustrative scenarios. In one scenario, there could be weaker supply and more persistence in domestic wages and prices, including from second-round effects related to the near-term increase in CPI inflation. In another scenario, inflationary pressures could ease more quickly owing to greater or longer-lasting weakness in demand relative to supply, in part reflecting uncertainties globally and domestically.

Monetary policy is not on a pre-set path. The Committee will remain sensitive to heightened unpredictability in the economic environment and will continue to update its assessment of risks.

At this meeting, the Committee voted to reduce Bank Rate to 4.25%, reflecting continued progress in disinflation though with risks to inflation remaining in both directions.

Based on the Committee's evolving view of the medium-term outlook for inflation, a gradual and careful approach to the further withdrawal of monetary policy restraint remains appropriate. The Committee will continue to monitor closely the risks of inflation persistence and what the evidence may reveal about the balance between aggregate supply and demand in the economy. Monetary policy will need to continue to remain restrictive for sufficiently long until the risks to inflation returning sustainably to the 2% target in the medium term have dissipated further. The Committee will decide the appropriate degree of monetary policy restrictiveness at each meeting.

DJG/apo

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 08, 2025 07:07 ET (11:07 GMT)

Copyright (c) 2025 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.