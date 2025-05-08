Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2025) - Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN) (FSE: P84) ("Sranan" or the "Company") understands that community engagement at the start of exploration is essential for effective advancement of its Tapanahony Gold Project in Suriname. The concessions are granted by the government of Suriname, but permission to operate must be given by the tribal leaders. With the help of the concession holder, Sranan is pleased that the local leaders and the village population are enthusiastically behind its program. A "krutu" (a gathering of local captains and community members) was held in the village of Poeketi recently to discuss the Company's plans.

The name "Sranan" was selected for the Company to reflect the commitment to the history and culture of Suriname. The local villages are part of the Aucan Maroon nation that live along the Tapanahony River in Suriname. The Tapanahony Project lies within a region of mining by the Maroon people, whose long history of mining created the exposures at the project. As with the Rosebel and Merian mines in Suriname, gold resource and development can improve the livelihood within the communities, when carried out with respect, cooperation and communication.

Leaders of the Poeketi Village accompanied Sranan's team to site following the "krutu" and Sranan's commencement of the field program (see Figure 1). The village leaders proposed a site to construct a camp for drilling with access to water and local trails, and a crew of experienced and skilled men from the village are being employed to assist in camp building. Other community residents are assisting in mapping and sampling.

Dr. Dennis LaPoint, EVP Exploration and Corporate Development of Sranan Gold, commented: "Sranan Gold strongly believes in leveraging the experience and expertise of a Suriname technical staff. We are committed to respecting local traditions and regulations while conducting our exploration efforts, and maintaining positive relationships and building trust with the communities in which we operate through ongoing communication, in order to provide long-term benefits for all stakeholders."

Figure 1: Sranan Gold team with leaders from Poeketi Village and future technical team to be developed.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10997/251078_75a8fd4ba4a7a878_001full.jpg

About Sranan Gold

Sranan Gold Corp. is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Suriname. The highly prospective Tapanahony Project is located in the heart of Suriname's modern-day gold rush. Tapanahony covers 29,000 hectares in one of the oldest and largest small-scale mining areas in Suriname. There is significant production from saprolite by local miners along a 4.5-kilometre trend, where several areas of mining have been opened.

Sranan Gold is also exploring its Aida Property consisting of five mineral claims covering an area of 2,335.42 hectares on the Shuswap Highland within the Kamloops Mining Division.

Qualified Person

Dr. Dennis J. LaPoint, Ph.D., P.Geo. a "qualified person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this release. Dr. LaPoint is not independent of Sranan Gold, as he is the Company's EVP Exploration and Corporate Development.

For more information, visit sranangold.com.

