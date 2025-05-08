Kidoz Inc. Announces Ticker Symbol Change From KIDZ to KDOZ on the Toronto Venture Exchange

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2025 / Kidoz Inc. (TSXV:KDOZ) (the "Company"), mobile AdTech developer and owner of the market-leading Kidoz Contextual Ad Network (www.kidoz.net), the Kidoz Publisher SDK and Kidoz PrivacyShield, announces a change to its stock ticker symbol on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

Effective at market open on May 12, 2025, Kidoz Inc.'s common shares will begin trading under the new symbol "KDOZ" (TSXV:KDOZ). This change strengthens the Company's brand consistency across markets for the Company's stock, in both Canada and the United States.

The Company stock symbol on the Over the Counter ("OTC") Market in the United States is currently "KDOZF" and remains unchanged.

No action is required by Kidoz Inc.'s shareholders in connection with this ticker symbol change. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in the CUSIP number, no consolidation of capital, and no action to be taken with respect to previously issued share certificates, as these items are not affected by the ticker symbol change.

For full details of the Company's operations, please refer to the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov or the Kidoz Inc. corporate website at https://investor.kidoz.net or on the https://www.sedarplus.ca website.

About Kidoz Inc.

Kidoz Inc. (TSXV:KDOZ) (www.kidoz.net) (previously TSXV:KIDZ) is a global AdTech software company and the developer of the Kidoz Safe Ad Network, delivering privacy-first, high-performance mobile advertising for children, teens, and families, whose mission is to keep children safe in the complex digital advertising ecosystem. Through its proprietary Kidoz SDK, Privacy Shield, and advanced contextual targeting tools, Kidoz enables safe, compliant ad experiences that adhere to COPPA, GDPR-K, and global standards, without using location or personally identifiable information data tracking commonly used in digital advertising.

The Kidoz platform helps app developers monetize their apps with safe and relevant ads, while uniting brands and families in a compliant mobile ecosystem. Google-certified and Apple-approved, the Kidoz network reaches hundreds of millions of users monthly, and is trusted by leading brands including Mattel, LEGO, Disney, and Kraft. Kidoz offers both managed and programmatic media solutions, including SSP, DSP, and Ad Exchange capabilities and provides a platform for mobile app publishers to monetize their active users through display, rich media, and video ads. Trusted by top brands and developers, Kidoz runs campaigns in over 60 countries and generates the majority of its revenue from AdTech advertising.

The Company also operates Prado, its wholly owned over-13 division. For brands, Prado enables scaled access with high quality inventory and audience engagement across teens, families, and general audiences.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for forward-looking statements. Certain information included in this press release (as well as information included in oral statements or other written statements made or to be made by the company) contains statements that are forward-looking, such as statements relating to anticipated future success of the company. Such forward-looking information involves important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results in the future and, accordingly, such results may differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of the company. For a description of additional risks and uncertainties, please refer to the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Specifically, readers should read the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the SEC and the Annual Financial Statements and Management Discussion & Analysis filed on SEDAR on April 24, 2025, and the prospectus filed under Rule 424(b) of the Securities Act on March 9, 2005 and the SB2 filed July 17, 2007, and the TSX Venture Exchange Listing Application for Common Shares filed on June 29, 2015 on SEDAR, for a more thorough discussion of the Company's financial position and results of operations, together with a detailed discussion of the risk factors involved in an investment in Kidoz Inc.

For more information contact:

Henry Bromley

CFO

ir@kidoz.net

(888) 374-2163

